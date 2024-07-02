Romania vs Netherlands: Match Preview, Team News, Predictions and More.

Romania topped their group and will be brimming with confidence when they take on Netherlands at Euro 2024

Romania emerged as the winners of Group F, which also included Belgium, Ukraine, and Slovakia, setting them up with high confidence as they enter the knockout stages of the tournament. They kicked off their campaign with a straightforward win against Ukraine but faced a setback with a loss to Belgium, which momentarily dampened their spirits. However, they managed to secure a crucial draw against Slovakia, clinching their spot in the round of 16 and topping their group.

Facing the Netherlands in the knockout round presents a formidable challenge for Romania, but the Dutch team, led by Ronald Koeman, has shown vulnerabilities. The Netherlands, despite having a squad filled with top-class talent, has underperformed, as evidenced by their surprising defeat to Austria in their final group match. This inconsistency raises questions about their ability to capitalize on their theoretical advantage.

Koeman now faces the critical task of optimizing his system to allow his players to excel. The upcoming match against Romania will be pivotal; it will test whether the Dutch can adjust and play to their potential. As favourites, the Netherlands are expected to dominate, but Romania, inspired by Austria’s example, will likely put up a strong fight, aiming to capitalize on any Dutch shortcomings. The outcome will heavily depend on the tactical approaches of both teams and how well the Dutch can align their play with their high-calibre squad.

Romania and Netherlands will kick-off at 5 pm BST, at Allianz Arena in Munich on 2nd July

Team news

Romania

Edward Iordanescu faces key lineup decisions for Romania’s upcoming match due to suspension issues and the need to enhance their attacking effectiveness. With regular left-back Nicusor Bancu suspended after receiving his second yellow card, Vasile Mogos is expected to step into the left-back role. Despite earlier mentions of Andrei Ratiu and Deian Sorescu, it seems more likely that Mogos will be the primary replacement, aiming to maintain defensive stability on the left side.

In goal, Florin Nita is slated to continue his role, providing consistency at the back. The central defence will likely be anchored by Radu Dragusin and Andrei Burca, who will need to form a solid partnership to counter the Dutch offensive threat.

In the midfield, Marius Marin, Razvan Marin, and Nicolae Stanciu are anticipated to start, bringing a mix of defensive grit and creative playmaking to the centre of the park. This trio will be crucial in both shielding the backline and initiating attacks.

The forward line sees Dennis Man positioned on the right, Denis Dragus on the left, and Valentin Mihaila central as the No. 9.

Romania Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nita; Ratiu, Dragusin, Burca, Sorescu; M. Marin, R. Marin, Stanciu; Man, Dragus, Mihaila

Netherlands

For Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands squad, with no suspensions to contend with, a full roster is available for the upcoming match against Romania. Koeman, known for his meticulous approach, has experimented with various combinations throughout the tournament to strike an optimal balance. However, it is anticipated that he will revert to a more familiar starting XI for this critical knockout stage game.

In defence, Denzel Dumfries is expected to hold his position as the right-back, with Virgil Van Dijk and Stefan de Vrij forming the central defensive partnership, and Nathan Ake likely filling the left-back role. This lineup aims to leverage their solid defensive chemistry and experience.

In the midfield, Jerdy Schouten, Joey Veerman, and Tijani Reijinders are projected to start, providing a blend of defensive solidity and creative playmaking. This midfield trio will be crucial in controlling the pace of the game and distributing the ball effectively.

The attacking line is expected to feature Jeremie Frimpong on the right wing, Cody Gakpo on the left, and Memphis Depay leading the line as the central forward. This configuration seeks to maximize their offensive threats, with Depay’s finishing skills complemented by the speed and crossing abilities of Frimpong and Gakpo.

Netherlands Predicted XI (4-3-3): Verbruggen, Dumfries, Van Dijk, De Vrij, Ake, Schouten, Veerman, Reijnders, Frimpong, Depay, Gakpo

Romania vs. the Netherlands: Key Match Facts

Romania are reaching the knockout stage of the Euros for the second time after six attempts.

The Netherlands are making their ninth appearance in the last edition of the competition, missing only the 2016 tournament.

The Dutch have progressed from their Euro group eight times out of ten.

Match-winning duel

Radu Dragusin vs. Memphis Depay

Radu Dragusin, the young star from Tottenham Hotspur, is set to play a pivotal role in the heart of Romania’s defence as they face the Netherlands. His primary task will be to contain the Dutch attack, particularly focusing on Memphis Depay, who has already marked his presence in the tournament with a goal. Depay, known for his agility, technical skill, and scoring ability, poses a significant threat to any defence. As one of the elite strikers in European football, his capability to turn the tide of a game is well recognized.

For Romania, the key to minimizing the Netherlands’ offensive impact lies in Dragusin’s performance. He will need to leverage his strength, positioning, and tactical awareness to limit Depay’s opportunities. By preventing Depay from finding space and time to operate, Dragusin can significantly reduce the Dutch team’s effectiveness in the final third. This matchup will be crucial for Romania if they aim to stifle the Netherlands’ attack and advance in the tournament. Effective defensive work from Dragusin could be the difference-maker in a tightly contested knockout game.

Match prediction

Romania 1-2 Netherlands

The matchup presents an intriguing scenario given the Dutch team’s underwhelming performance in the group stages, where they managed only a narrow victory and otherwise failed to live up to their potential. This record could indeed bolster Romania’s confidence, providing them with the belief that they can secure a victory against a traditionally stronger opponent.

However, despite their struggles, the Netherlands boasts a roster of elite players capable of individual brilliance that can decisively influence the game. Players like Memphis Depay, with their ability to create and capitalize on opportunities, could prove crucial in tight matches. While Romania will enter the match encouraged by the Dutch team’s lacklustre performances so far, Ronald Koeman’s side is still favoured to emerge victorious, likely by a narrow margin.