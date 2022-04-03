Melany La Banca – Rodrigo Bentancur Girlfriend, her family and more

Who Is Melany La Banca? Meet The Girlfriend Of Rodrigo Bentancur

Melany La Banca is famous for being the girlfriend of Tottenham Hotspur star Rodrigo Bentancur. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Melany is the gorgeous Uruguayan beauty who is set to become the wife of Juventus star Rodrigo Bentancur. Despite leading a luxurious life, Melany has maintained her distance from the media. She doesn’t make many public appearances and doesn’t stay very active on social media as well.

Even though gathering information about her private life has become challenging, we have put out a detailed article about the Italian beauty including her family, education and career information. So follow along to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Rodrigo Bentancur. He has earned massive success with the Juventus team, which includes 3 Serie A trophies, 2 Cup winner titles and 1 Cup Winners Cup.

Despite such a successful spell, Bentancur decided to move to Juventus in search of a new challenge. The Uruguayan midfielder has been an instant success at Tottenham Hotspur stadium. Now, let’s find out how his love life is advancing and what the stunning Girlfriend Of Rodrigo Bentancur is upto nowadays.

Melany La Banca Facts & Wiki

Birthday April 5, 1998 Place of Birth Uruguay Nationality Uruguayan Residency London Partner Rodrigo Bentancur Job N.A Instagram @melanylabanca Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Dark Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Melany La Banca Childhood and Family

Melany was born on April 5, 1998, in Uruguay. She hasn’t revealed much about his family and childhood. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t find the identity of her parents and their occupation. Whether she has any siblings is also unknown to us. We believe the Uruguayan beauty had a comfortable childhood as her parents ensured that all her needs and wants were fulfilled.

She mostly maintains a low-key profile; hence we believe she might like the peaceful surroundings without the media’s intervention. We are on the lookout for more information about her early life. So stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful girlfriend of Rodrigo Bentancur.

Melany was born on April 5, 1998, in Uruguay. (Credit: Instagram)

Melany La Banca Education

Melany completed her primary and secondary education at local institutions. She was a bright student who excelled in high school. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know whether she pursued further education. She moved in with Bentancur at an early age, so we are unsure whether she continued her education.

Melany La Banca career

Melany’s career is currently under review. As she hasn’t shared much about her professional life, we couldn’t find out what she is doing currently. We didn’t have any luck retrieving information from her social media accounts as she hasn’t posted any updates there as well. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data.

Melany has excelled in the role of a supportive partner over the years. The Uruguayan beauty has been with Bentancur from the initial stages of his career; hence she helped him manage failures and celebrated his wins as her own. Having such an optimistic person helped the midfielder overcome barriers in professional life.

Melany loves travelling. (Credit: Instagram)

Melany La Banca Net Worth

Melany’s net worth is unknown. We faced challenges retrieving her earning data as we don’t know whether she is currently working or not. The Uruguayan beauty likes to keep her information away from the public eye; hence we don’t have many details about her bank balance. Melany’s boyfriend Bentancur earns a hefty amount from his professional contract, which should be enough to take care of all the needs and wants of the family.

Melany La Banca and Rodrigo Bentancur relationship

Rodrigo Bentancur and his girlfriend, Melany, are childhood sweethearts. The pair started dating in 2015. They were pretty young at that time, but they were mature enough to understand their attraction. The Uruguayan midfielder already was a part of the Boca Juniors team at that time.

Being in a professionally stable position, he was able to take care of Melany. The duo kept their relationship private for the initial few years. Marrying your childhood sweetheart is always special. Donnarumma is the lucky person from that perspective as he is about to tie the knot with Melany after receiving a favourable reply to his proposal in 2017. However, they are showing no rush to get married.

Rodrigo Bentancur and his girlfriend, Melany, are childhood sweethearts. (Credit: Instagram)

Melany La Banca and Rodrigo Bentancur Children

The couple doesn’t have any children at this point. They are very active in their respective careers. Hence welcoming a child at this point can disrupt their schedule. They can take time for such a big decision because they are very young.

Melany La Banca Social media

Melany has a large follower base on Instagram. She mostly posts beautiful pictures of her own and with her partner. From her Instagram activities, it’s clear that the Uruguayan beauty loves travelling, and beaches could be her favourite vacation destination.

Melany is pretty famous on Instagram. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Melany La Banca

When did Melany La Banca and Rodrigo Bentancur get married? They are yet to get married. What is Melany La Banca doing now? Her current role is under review. How old is Melany La Banca? She is 23 years old. Nationality of Melany La Banca? She is Uruguayan. What is Melany La Banca’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

