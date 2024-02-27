Top 5 Facts About Roberto Carlos That You Probably Didn’t Know

Dive into the captivating world of Roberto Carlos, the Brazilian football legend celebrated for his explosive speed and powerful strikes on the field. Explore five intriguing facts that shed light on Carlos’s dynamic playing style, his remarkable career achievements, and the qualities that distinguish him as one of the most iconic left-backs in football history.

Roberto Carlos Childhood:

Roberto Carlos was born on April 10, 1973, in Garça, Sao Paulo, Brazil, to his parents Oscar da Silva and Vera Lucia da Silva. Growing up in poverty, he began working in a textile factory at the age of 12 to support his family. Despite his challenging circumstances, Roberto remained passionate about football and played whenever he could, like many other Brazilian children. His humble beginnings instilled in him a strong work ethic and determination that would later contribute to his successful career in professional football.

Roberto Carlos’s Personal Life:

Roberto Carlos da Silva Rocha, popularly known as “El Hombre Bala” (The Bullet Man), was born on April 10, 1973, in Garça, Sao Paulo, Brazil. He stands at a height of 1.68 meters and weighs 69 kilograms. Roberto Carlos is married to Alexandra Pinheiro and Mariano Luccon, with whom he has several children: Rebeca, Giovanna, Christopher, Carlos Eduardo, Luca, Manuela, Roberto Carlos Junior, and Roberta. As a former football player, he played primarily as a defender and wore the jersey number 3 while at Real Madrid. Roberto Carlos had an illustrious career playing for clubs such as Palmeiras, Inter Milan, Fenerbahce, Corinthians, and Anzhi Makhachkala, among others. His estimated net worth is $40 million.

Roberto Carlos, former Brazil player looks on prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Cameroon and Brazil. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Top 5 Interesting Facts About Roberto Carlos:

1. He was Nicknamed ‘El Hombre Bala’

Roberto Carlos earned the nickname “El Hombre Bala,” which translates to “The Bullet Man,” due to his remarkable ability to deliver powerful bending shots and free kicks, often exceeding speeds of 169 km/h. He is widely recognized as one of the most skilled free-kick takers of his era, renowned for his capacity to strike the ball with incredible power and produce curling shots using the outside of his left foot during deadball situations.

2. He has played for Many Clubs Throughout his Career

Roberto Carlos began his professional career with Uniao Sao Joao in Sao Paulo before joining Atletico Mineiro in 1992. He then moved to Palmeiras in 1993 and Inter Milan in 1995. In 1996, he joined Real Madrid until 2007, followed by a stint at Fenerbahce until 2009. He briefly played for Corinthians in 2010 before joining Anzhi Makhachkala in 2011. He concluded his playing career as player-manager of Delhi Dynamos in the Indian Super League.

3. He has Been a Manager for Various Football clubs

In early 2012, Roberto Carlos joined Anzhi Makhachkala as interim manager but later resigned alongside manager Guus Hiddink, criticizing the club. In June 2013, he was appointed manager of Turkish Super Lig team Sivasspor but left in December 2014 after a defeat to Istanbul BB. He then managed Akhisarspor before signing for Al-Arabi in the Qatar Stars League, although he didn’t join due to communication issues. On July 5, 2015, he became head coach of the Delhi Dynamos in the Indian Super League for the 2015 season. However, he didn’t return after the season.

Roberto Carlos celebrates after his team won the Indian Super League (ISL) football match between Atletico-de-Kolkata and Delhi Dynamo FC. (Photo credit should read DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

4. He was Accused of Using Doping

In 2017, an investigative report by German broadcasting station ARD revealed doping practices in Brazil. Physician Julio Cesar Alves claimed to have treated Roberto Carlos for many years, although Carlos denied the allegations. Doping refers to the use of banned athletic performance-enhancing drugs by athletic competitors as a way of cheating in sports.

5. He has Participated in Various Charity Works

In June 2019, Roberto Carlos participated in Soccer Aid at Stamford Bridge, playing for the World XI team captained by Usain Bolt, which defeated the England XI on penalties. He became the global ambassador for Football for Friendship in 2019, attending its forum and awarding winners. In January 2022, he played for Bull In The Barne United in a one-off friendly after they won a raffle competition.

