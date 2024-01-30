Robert Lewandowski – A remarkable journey from a budding talent during childhood to a football sensation takes center stage in this article and within these pages, we explore five captivating aspects of his life, delving into his unique background, pivotal career choices, philanthropic endeavors, notable achievements, and the challenges and triumphs that have shaped his path to prominence.

Robert Lewandowski, born on 21 August 1988, is a Polish striker renowned for his prolific goal-scoring abilities. He currently plies his trade for La Liga club Barcelona and captains the Poland national team. Widely regarded as one of the best players of his generation, Lewandowski is esteemed as one of the greatest strikers of all time and has etched his name in Bundesliga and Bayern Munich history.

With over 600 senior career goals for club and country, his impact on the pitch is undeniable. Off the field, Lewandowski’s net worth is estimated at 85 million Euros, and he is married to Anna Lewandowska.

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Copa del Rey Quarter Final match between Athletic Club and FC Barcelona. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Robert Lewandowski Early Life and Childhood:

Robert Lewandowski was raised in a family deeply rooted in sports, with his mother, Iwona, a former volleyball player, and his father, Krzysztof, a retired judoist and successful footballer. Inspired by his parents’ athletic prowess, Lewandowski excelled in various sports but found his true calling with football, where he showcased early success.

Rise to Fame:

Robert Lewandowski started his professional career at Znicz Pruszkow before moving to Lech Poznań in 2008. His prolific form led to a switch to Borussia Dortmund in 2010, where he achieved immense success, including back-to-back Bundesliga titles and a historic DFB-Pokal win. In 2014, he joined Bayern Munich, winning numerous trophies, including five consecutive Bundesliga titles. After a remarkable 2019/20 UEFA Champions League campaign, he was named UEFA Men’s Player of the Year. In 2022, Lewandowski joined FC Barcelona, demonstrating his commitment to success despite significant wage adjustments. He is Poland’s all-time leading goal scorer with over a century of caps for the national team.

Top 5 Important Facts About Robert Lewandowski:

1. Scored five goals in nine minutes

In 2015, Robert Lewandowski etched his name in football folklore by scoring five goals in just nine minutes against Wolfsburg. Coming off the bench at halftime, he made an immediate impact, notching the quickest hat-trick in Bundesliga history before adding two more goals, setting a record for the most goals scored in a single league match.

Robert Lewandowski for the ball with Wolfsburg’s Brazilian midfielder Luis Gustavo during the German Cup DFB Pokal second round football match between VfL Wolfsburg vs FCB Bayern Munich in Wolfsburg, on October 27, 2015. (Photo credit should read ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

2. Talent runs in the blood

Robert Lewandowski hails from a family steeped in sporting talent. His father, Krystof, was a Judo champion in Poland and also played football for Hutnik Warsaw. Meanwhile, his mother, Iwona, pursued a professional volleyball career, a path followed by his sister Milena, highlighting the family’s multi-sporting prowess.

3. Famously got stuck in a traffic jam

Robert Lewandowski boasts a massive fan base, evident when he was scheduled to appear on a sports program in Germany after Dortmund’s victory against Werder Bremen in 2012. However, he encountered an unexpected hurdle when a collapsed bridge caused a traffic jam. Despite efforts by the German channel, including sending a helicopter to retrieve him, Lewandowski was unable to make it to the show.

4. Was given the nickname ‘The Body’

Robert Lewandowski’s ex-teammate Nuri Sahin affectionately dubbed him “The Body” due to his robust and muscular physique. This nickname highlights Lewandowski’s physical prowess and strength on the field, contributing to his effectiveness as a striker.

5. A volcano stopped him from going to Blackburn Rovers

Before joining Borussia Dortmund, Robert Lewandowski nearly signed for Blackburn Rovers in the Premier League. However, plans were halted by the eruption of the Eyjafjallajökull volcano in Iceland in 2010, disrupting air travel and preventing Lewandowski from sealing the deal. He subsequently joined Dortmund, making history.

Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring a goal on December 11, 2013, at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, southern France, during the UEFA Champions League group F football match Marseille vs Dortmund. (Photo credit should read ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

