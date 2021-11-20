Who is Rita Johal, the ex-wife of Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez?

Rita Johal is a model and aspiring pop star, and she is mainly known for being the ex-wife of Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez.

Johal comes from Kent, and she is known for being the ex-partner of Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez.

Rita Johal Facts

Birth Place Kent, England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Leo Net Worth (2021) $3-5 million Salary (2021) NA Age 29 Date of Birth August 21, 1992 College NA Nationality British Spouse Ex-husband Riyad Mahrez Children 2 children Social Media Instagram, Twitter

Rita Johal and Riyad Mahrez Families

Rita was born on 21 August 1992 in Gravesend, Kent. Unfortunately, there is not much information about her parents. Still, from her social media posts, she belongs to a joint family and has some connection to Indian (Punjabi) heritage and religion.

Riyad Mahrez with ex-wife Rita Johal (Mirror)

Riyad Karim Mahrez was born on 21 February 1991 in Sarcelles, France, to Algerian father Ahmed and Algerian Mother. He is of Moroccan descent. Maharez’s father died of a heart attack when he was just 15 years old.

Rita Johal ex-husband Riyad Mahrez

Riyad started his journey in football in 2004 with AAS Sarcelles. His professional outing came in 2009 with Quimper and Le Havre, where he played for almost three years.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 24: Riyad Mahrez of Leicester City celebrates scoring his sides third goal during the Caraboa Cup Fourth Round match between Leicester City and Leeds United at The King Power Stadium on October 24, 2017 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

In January 2014, Mahrez signed for English side Leicester City, and in his first season as a player, he helped them win the Championship and promotion to the Premier League. He also played a pivotal role in Leicester winning the Premier League. He was named PFA Player of the Year in that season,

Mahrez was signed by Manchester City in 2018, and he started his first season in the best way possible by winning the Premier League, FA Cup and EFL Cup.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – MAY 23: Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City celebrates with the Premier League Trophy as Manchester City are presented with the Trophy as they win the league following the Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton at Etihad Stadium on May 23, 2021 in Manchester, England. A limited number of fans will be allowed into Premier League stadiums as Coronavirus restrictions begin to ease in the UK. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Riyad planned international football for Algeria in 2014 and also represented them at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Rita Johal and Riyad Mahrez Kids

Rita met Riyad for the first time in 2012 at London’s Oxford Street, and after dating for five months, they got married in August 2015 with a few friends and family members.

Riyad Mahrez with ex-wife Rita Johal and daughter Inanya (BBC

)

They welcomed their first daughter Ananya in 2015 and have another daughter whose name is not known yet.

The couple got separated after five years of marriage due to some personal reasons. Since then, it was reported that Mahrez started dating Taylor Ward, and Rita has been dating 27-year-old boxer Anthony Joshua.

Rita Johal Profession, Career, Net Worth

Rita is a professional model and an aspiring pop star. She has modelled for many big fashion brands and modeming agencies and works as a brand ambassador of Titanic.

Rita Johal is known for being the ex-wife of Riyad Mahrez (Instagram)

She recently released her first singles and has worked with famous rappers. It is estimated that she has a net worth between $3 – $5 million.

FAQs about Rita Johal

When did Rita Johal and Riyad Mahrez get married? They got married in August 2015. What is Rita Johal doing now? She is a professional model and a pop singer How old is Rita? Rita is 29 years old. What is the nationality of Rita Johal? Rita Johal is British What is Rita’s net worth? She has an estimated net worth of $3- $5 million.

