Who is Rita Johal, the ex-wife of Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez?

Rita Johal is a model and aspiring pop star, and she is mainly known for being the ex-wife of Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez. 

Johal comes from Kent, and she is known for being the ex-partner of Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez.

Contents hide
1 Rita Johal Facts
2 Rita Johal and Riyad Mahrez Families
3 Rita Johal ex-husband Riyad Mahrez
4 Rita Johal and Riyad Mahrez Kids
5 Rita Johal Profession, Career, Net Worth
6 FAQs about Rita Johal

Rita Johal Facts 

Birth Place Kent, England 
Father’s Name NA
Mother’s Name NA
Star Sign Leo 
Net Worth (2021) $3-5 million
Salary (2021) NA
Age 29
Date of Birth August 21, 1992
College  NA
Nationality British
Spouse Ex-husband Riyad Mahrez 
Children 2 children
Social Media Instagram, Twitter  

Rita Johal and Riyad Mahrez Families 

Rita was born on 21 August 1992 in Gravesend, Kent. Unfortunately, there is not much information about her parents. Still, from her social media posts, she belongs to a joint family and has some connection to Indian (Punjabi) heritage and religion.

Mahrez
Riyad Mahrez with ex-wife Rita Johal (Mirror)

Riyad Karim Mahrez was born on 21 February 1991 in Sarcelles, France, to Algerian father Ahmed and Algerian Mother. He is of Moroccan descent. Maharez’s father died of a heart attack when he was just 15 years old.

Rita Johal ex-husband Riyad Mahrez 

Riyad started his journey in football in 2004 with AAS Sarcelles. His professional outing came in 2009 with Quimper and Le Havre, where he played for almost three years.

Riyad Mahrez
LEICESTER, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 24: Riyad Mahrez of Leicester City celebrates scoring his sides third goal during the Caraboa Cup Fourth Round match between Leicester City and Leeds United at The King Power Stadium on October 24, 2017 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

In January 2014, Mahrez signed for English side Leicester City, and in his first season as a player, he helped them win the Championship and promotion to the Premier League. He also played a pivotal role in Leicester winning the Premier League. He was named PFA Player of the Year in that season, 

Mahrez was signed by Manchester City in 2018, and he started his first season in the best way possible by winning the Premier League, FA Cup and EFL Cup.

Riyad mahrez
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – MAY 23: Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City celebrates with the Premier League Trophy as Manchester City are presented with the Trophy as they win the league following the Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton at Etihad Stadium on May 23, 2021 in Manchester, England. A limited number of fans will be allowed into Premier League stadiums as Coronavirus restrictions begin to ease in the UK. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Riyad planned international football for Algeria in 2014 and also represented them at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Rita Johal and Riyad Mahrez Kids 

Rita met Riyad for the first time in 2012 at London’s Oxford Street, and after dating for five months, they got married in August 2015 with a few friends and family members.

Riyad Mahrez
Riyad Mahrez with ex-wife Rita Johal and daughter Inanya (BBC
)

They welcomed their first daughter Ananya in 2015 and have another daughter whose name is not known yet. 

The couple got separated after five years of marriage due to some personal reasons. Since then, it was reported that Mahrez started dating Taylor Ward, and Rita has been dating 27-year-old boxer Anthony Joshua.

Rita Johal Profession, Career, Net Worth 

Rita is a professional model and an aspiring pop star. She has modelled for many big fashion brands and modeming agencies and works as a brand ambassador of Titanic.

Mahrez
Rita Johal is known for being the ex-wife of Riyad Mahrez (Instagram)

She recently released her first singles and has worked with famous rappers. It is estimated that she has a net worth between $3 – $5 million.

FAQs about Rita Johal 

When did Rita Johal and Riyad Mahrez get married?
They got married in August 2015.
What is Rita Johal doing now?
She is a professional model and a pop singer 
How old is Rita?
Rita is 29 years old.
What is the nationality of Rita Johal?
Rita Johal is British
What is Rita’s net worth?
She has an estimated net worth of $3- $5 million.

Read More on Football:

Written by SUDIP TALUKDER

Riyad Mahrez

Klopp

Who is Ulla Sandrock? Learn all about Jurgen Klopp’s wife