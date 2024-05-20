Richarlison Profile – Net Worth, Background, Early Life, Family, Club, and International Career

Richarlison de Andrade, a professional footballer from Brazil, is known as Richarlison. He currently plays for Tottenham Hotspur and is widely popular for his pace, strength, and goal-scoring ability. One of Richarlison’s distinctive attributes is that he can play in different positions on the attacking front.

Hailing from Brazil, which has produced many football legends. Richarlison was another young prodigy who was inspired by legends like Ronaldo Nazario and Neymar Jr. As of now, under Heung-min Son’s leadership, he is one of the most important players of Spurs, who comes in tough minutes and clutches the match.

This article delves into the key aspects of the Brazilian’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Name Richarlison de Andrade Age 27 years old Birth Place Nova Venécia, Espírito Santo, Brazil Date of Birth 10 May 1997 Parents Antônio Carlos Andrade and Vera Lucia Height 1.84 m Position Forward Girlfriend Amanda Araujo Net Worth £42,452,800 Senior Career América Mineiro, Fluminense, Watford, Everton, and Tottenham Hotspur Star Sign Taurus

Richarlison | Early Life and Family

Richarlison was born on 10 May 1997, in Nova Venécia, Espírito Santo, Brazil. His parents are Antônio Carlos Andrade and Vera Lucia. The couple had five children, with Richarlison being the oldest. Richarlison has a pair of sisters and a pair of brothers. His brother, Rian, is also a skilled player in the world of soccer. Regarding his personal life, Richarlison is currently in a relationship with model Amanda Araujo.

As a youngster, Richarlison encountered numerous challenges during his upbringing due to his parent’s inability to meet their basic necessities. He had a deep love for the game of soccer. Richarlison began his journey in the sport at a nearby club called Real Noroeste. However, after spending a year with the club, he made the decision to join the América Mineiro youth setup in 2014. América Mineiro helped develop his natural abilities and gave him the opportunity to play at a professional level.

A final do Capixaba será entre times ligados ao Richarlison. Real Noroeste foi o 1º time dele, mas ele critica o clube publicamente.



Já o Nova Venécia é o clube criado pelo Richarlison. O pai dele é o presidente. E agora teremos a decisão entre Nova Venécia e Real Noroeste. pic.twitter.com/NpujtWkqTq — Última Divisão (@ultimadivisao) April 8, 2023

Richarlison | Club Career

América Mineiro

After graduating through the ranks of the youth setup, Richarlison got promoted to the senior team in June 2015. He made his professional debut on July 4, 2015, against Mogi Mirim and even scored his debut goal in that match. During his two-year stint at the club, Richarlison made a total of 24 appearances, with 13 goal contributions.

Fluminese

On 29 December 2015, Richarlison signed a five-year contract with Série A club Fluminense. He made his debut on 13 May 2016 against Ferroviaria. His first goal in the division came on 26 June, against rivals Flamengo, a game in which he came on as a late substitute but was himself taken off injured.

In the 2017 Campeonato Carioca, Richarlison scored 8 goals in 12 matches. After this performance, he was named in the team of the season. In the same year, the Brazilian also took part in his first continental competition, the 2017 Copa Sudamericana. He played four games in the Rio de Janeiro-based club’s run to the quarter-finals and scored in wins over Liverpool (Uruguay) and Universidad Católica (Ecuador).

Richarlison (R) of Fluminense in 2016(Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Watford

After his successful one-year stint at Fluminese, Richarlison completed a move to English Premier League club Watford on 8 August 2017, signing a five-year contract. He made his debut for the club against Liverpool on the opening day of the 2017–18 Premier League season.

In his next match, on 19 August against AFC Bournemouth, he scored his first goal for the club. He was the only member of the Watford squad to play every match of the Premier League season and scored five goals over its course.

Richarlison for Watford in 2017 (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Everton

Following that season, Merseyside-based club Everton was keen on signing a striker for them. On 24 July 2018, Everton signed Richarlison for a transfer fee starting at £35 million and potentially rising to £50 million. He made his debut for the club against Wolves on 11 August 2018. In his debut season, he became the joint top goalscorer for Everton, with 14 goals in all competitions.

Richarlison continued to be in exceptional form in the following seasons as well. In the 2019-20 season, he finished as the club’s joint-highest goalscorer again, this time sharing the honour with Dominic Calvert-Lewin on 13 Premier League goals. In his four-year stint at the club, Richarlison made a total of 152 appearances, with 67 goal contributions.

Everton’s Brazilian striker Richarlison (R) controls the ball during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Arsenal at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on December 21, 2019. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur

On 1 July 2022, Tottenham Hotspur announced the signing of Richarlison on a contract until 2027. Richarlison gained his first assist for his new club against Nottingham Forest on 20 August. On 7 September, on his Champions League debut, he scored both goals against Marseille at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, his first goals for the club. He scored his first Premier League goal for Tottenham after 23 appearances on 30 April 2023, against Liverpool. This was his only league goal of the 2022–23 Premier League season.

At the start of the 2023-24 season, Harry Kane’s departure from the club became imminent, and Richarlison was the prodigy who would fill Kane’s shoes. But after a few weeks, he was struggling to put the ball into the goal. This raised questions for him, he went through a depressing phase at that time. He even suffered a groin injury during this time.

On 10 December, Richarlison made his first start since the surgery and scored a brace against Newcastle United. He went on to score nine goals in eight league matches between 10 December 2023 and 3 February 2024. With this run of form, he has now established himself as the prominent striker of the club.

Philip Billing of AFC Bournemouth is tackled by Richarlison of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur at Vitality Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Richarlison | International Career

Richarlison got his first call for Brazil’s under-20 squad for the 2017 South American U-20 Championship. He made eight appearances and scored two goals in the tournament. On 27 August 2018, he received his first call-up to the senior team for friendlies against the United States and El Salvador. He made his debut against the USMNT on 7 September at the MetLife Stadium.

In May 2019, he was included in Brazil’s 23-man squad for the 2019 Copa América on home soil. In the final against Peru on 7 July, Richarlison came off the bench for Firmino and scored the final goal of a 3–1 victory from the penalty spot.

TOPSHOT – Brazil’s forward #09 Richarlison (R) scores his team’s second goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Brazil and Serbia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 24, 2022. (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP) (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images)

Richarlison was included in the squad for the 2021 Copa América on 9 June 2021. He was also selected to represent his country in the 2020 Summer Olympics during the tournament. Richarlison netted three goals in his first Olympic appearance on 22 July. He ended the Olympics as the leading goal scorer, even though he failed to convert a penalty in the 2-1 final victory against Spain.

He was named in the Brazil squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. On 24 November he scored a brace, including a scissor kick, in a 2–0 opening win over Serbia.

Richarlison | Records and Statistics

Richarlison’s statistics as a player, encompassing all his appearances and match contributions for the teams he has played for till now in his career, are presented in the table below:

Teams Appearances Goals Assists Everton 152 53 14 Tottenham 61 14 7 Fluminese 55 11 7 Watford 41 5 5 América Mineiro 24 9 4 Brazil 48 20 8 Brazil U20 10 3 1 Brazil Olympic Team 6 5 1

Richarlison Net Worth

Richarlison is an exciting striker. In his 9 years of senior career, he has accumulated a total wealth of £42,452,800. As a Tottenham player, he earns £175,000 per week which is estimated to be around £9,100,000 per year. According to Transfermarkt, his current market value is at ₹320 Cr.

Richarlison | Sponsors and Endorsements

Richarlison is a rising footballer who is set to gain a lot more recognition in the world of football. He has already signed endorsement deals with several big brands, including Nike, Clear, AirWayz, and many more. These companies leverage their name and image to promote their products, which in turn helps increase their popularity and credibility among consumers.

I’m excited to announce I’ve joined AirWayz- the newest platform for athletes and sports fans. Follow my channel to access my training tips and get an exclusive look into my life and the world of football.



Click the link to sign up: https://t.co/F8UrJWgATO pic.twitter.com/W2F464SasM — Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) May 30, 2023

Richarlison | Philanthropic Activities

As someone who grew up in poverty and has experienced the struggles that accompany it, Richarlison is passionate about helping families in need. Despite his busy schedule, he generously supports many underprivileged families in Brazil. Moreover, he has also been making contributions towards a cancer hospital to aid the poor families who are undergoing treatment there. It’s inspiring to see how Richarlison is using his success and influence to make a positive impact on the lives of those who are less fortunate.

Richarlison | Cars and Tattoos

Richarlison, the talented Brazilian football player, has a deep love for tattoos. His body is adorned with several inkings that represent his interests and passions. Among his many tattoos are a striking Goku tattoo on his arms, which showcases his love for anime and manga, and an impressive tattoo on his back that features himself alongside two other legendary Brazilian footballers – Ronaldo Nazario and Neymar. These tattoos not only add to Richarlison’s unique style but also serve as a testament to his love for his culture and country.

As for his car collection, Richarlison is not fond of buying many cars. However, the Brazilian star has a McLaren in his garage.

Richarlison's new tattoo is looking unreal 🇧🇷😲 pic.twitter.com/HuaHHhDxq6 — 433 (@433) December 14, 2022

FAQs