Revolut Becomes One of the Leading Payment Methods in Online Gambling Industry

Revolut is a digital bank that was launched in 2015. Since then, it has become a top payment choice for users and merchants. Today, online casinos that offer cashback on sports betting bets trust Revolut for a wide range of reasons.

Some of these reasons are Revolut is fast, reliable, and puts its users first. As an online casino player, you may have seen Revolut as a payment method but you’re wondering if you should use it or not. This piece will give reasons why Revolut is one of the top payment methods in the online gambling industry.

Reasons Why You Should Use Revolut

Easy to Open an Account

Opening an account with Revolut is very easy. You don’t need to be physically present at the bank like other traditional banks.

You can download the Revolut app from your device’s store and sign up in minutes. Regular information needed for KYC like your name, address, country of residence, and government ID is required to open an account with Revolut.

Fast Deposits and Withdrawals

Not all banking methods can be used for both deposits and withdrawals, Revolut is one of those that can be used for both. Making deposits is super fast and you have the option of using your Revolut account or Revolut card.

Deposits are instant and there are no extra charges attached to them. Revolut is backed by big payment providers like VISA and MasterCard so making withdrawals is fast. Some casinos allow instant withdrawals but on average, your withdrawal using Revolut may take up to 3 – 5 days like other withdrawal methods.

You can Pay in Different Currencies

Revolut allows you to deposit or receive money in different currencies. You can make deposits or withdrawals in 29 currencies including popular ones like dollars, euros, and pounds. You can also convert from one currency to another.

If you prefer to use cryptocurrency, then Revolut has you covered as you can make payments in your favorite coins or tokens which will then be converted to fiat for your use.

Bonuses

Online casinos offer bonuses to players from time to time. The deposit method that is used is often a requirement to receive these bonuses.

An example of these bonuses is the welcome bonus. If you’re a regular player at online casinos, you know that welcome bonuses are one of the amazing bonuses that casinos offer. You have a chance to get more than 100% on your first deposits as a new user.

Other deposit bonuses that you can get by using Revolut at online casinos include cashback and reload bonuses.

Good Customer Service

Another reason why Revolut is a favorite for online casinos is that it provides great customer support. You can access customer support through the Revolut app.

Customer support can assist when converting currencies or cryptocurrency into fiats and other technical issues you may face. Revolut is a properly licensed bank and this means customer care must be available 24/7 to attend to your needs.

Summary of the Reasons why Revolut is a Leading Payment Method

It is easy to open a Revolut Account.

Revolut supports the use of multiple currencies.

Revolut is a fully licensed bank.

Making Deposits and Withdrawals with Revolut is fast.

You can get various casino bonuses when you use Revolut.

Conclusion

No one loves their money like an online gambler. Betting sites and casinos know this and that is why they only allow the most reliable and secure payment methods on their platforms. There are many payment methods available on these sites and one that stands out is the digital bank, Revolut.

Revolut was created in 2015 and since then it has grown to become a top payment choice. It allows users from the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe to make regular bank transactions without the use of traditional banking systems and methods.