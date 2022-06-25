Rafaela Lima – Renan Lodi Wife, her Family and more 

Rafaela Lima is famous for being the wife of Atletico Madrid defender Renan Lodi. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Rafaela is the gorgeous Brazilian beauty who has become the life partner of Renan Lodi. Despite leading a luxurious life, Rafaela has maintained her distance from the media. She doesn’t make many public appearances and doesn’t stay very active on social media.

Even though gathering information about her private life has become challenging, we have put out a detailed article about the Italian beauty including her family, education and career information. Since joining Atletico Madrid in 2019, Renan Lodi has turned into one of the most crucial members of the squad.

The Brazilian full-back has swiftly integrated into Diego Simeone’s squad and seems to be making a positive difference in the team. Lodi’s love life is also pretty intriguing, but it has remained off-limits for quite some time as the duo refrains from sharing any personal details on public platforms.

Rafaela Lima Facts & Wiki

Birthday N.A Place of Birth Brazil Nationality Brazilian Residency Madrid, Spain Partner Renan Lodi Job N.A Instagram N.A Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Dark Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Rafaela Lima Childhood and Family

Rafaela was born in a humble Brazilian family. She hasn’t revealed much about his family and childhood. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t find the identity of her parents and their occupation. Whether she has any siblings is also unknown to us.

Rafaela is Brazilian. (Credit: Instagram)

We believe the Brazilian beauty had a comfortable childhood as her parents ensured that all her needs and wants were fulfilled. She mostly maintains a low-key profile; hence we believe she might like the peaceful surroundings without the media’s intervention.

We are on the lookout for more information about her early life. So stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful wife of Renan Lodi.

Rafaela Lima Education

Rafaela completed her primary and secondary education at local institutions. She was a bright student who excelled in high school. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know whether she pursued further education. She moved in with Lodi at an early age, so we are unsure whether she continued her education.

Rafaela is an optimistic person. (Credit: Instagram)

Rafaela Lima career

Rafaela’s career is currently under review. As she hasn’t shared much about her professional life, we couldn’t find out what she is doing currently. We didn’t have any luck retrieving information from her social media profiles as well. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data.

Rafaela has excelled in the role of a supportive partner over the years. The Brazilian beauty has been with Lodi from the initial stages of his career; hence she helped him manage failures and celebrated his wins as her own. Having such an optimistic person helped the Brazilian defender overcome barriers in his personal and professional life.

Rafaela Lima Net Worth

Rafaela’s net worth is unknown. We faced challenges retrieving her earning data as we don’t know whether she is currently working or not. The Brazilian beauty likes to keep her information away from the public eye; hence we don’t have many details about her bank balance.

Rafaela’s husband Lodi accumulates a significant sum per year through his contract with Atletico Madrid, which should be enough to take care of all the needs and wants of the family.

Renan Lodi and his wife, Rafaela, have been together for 15 years. (Credit: Instagram)

Rafaela Lima and Renan Lodi relationship

Renan Lodi and his wife, Rafaela, have been together for 15 years. They were pretty young at the time they met, but they were mature enough to understand the attraction between them. The Brazilian full-back was in the initial stages of his career at that time.

Even though he wasn’t in a professionally stable position, he was able to take care of Rafaela. The duo has kept their relationship out of the media’s lens. Marrying your teenage sweetheart is always special and from that perspective, Lodi is the lucky person as he has tied the knot with Rafaela.

Rafaela Lima and Renan Lodi Children

The couple doesn’t have any children at this point. They are very active in their respective careers. Hence welcoming a child at this point can disrupt their schedule. They can take time for such a big decision because they are very young.

Rafaela Lima Social media

Rafaela doesn’t have any significant social media presence. Considering her calm and composed characteristics, we believe she better enjoys her privacy rather than stardom. We couldn’t find any account of her on major social media platforms.

Rafaela doesn’t have any social media presence. (Credit: Atletico Madrid)

FAQs about Rafaela Lima

When did Rafaela Lima and Renan Lodi get married? They got married in a private wedding ceremony. What is Rafaela Lima doing now? Her current role is under review. How old is Rafaela Lima? Her age is unknown. Nationality of Rafaela Lima? She is Brazilian. What is Rafaela Lima’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.