Rebeca Tavares: Fabinho wife, net worth, career, kids, and family

Rebeca Tavares is a former professional footballer, and She is the wife of one of the most versatile defensive midfielders, Fabinho.

Rebeca comes from Spain, and She is known for being the wife of Liverpool’s midfielder Fabinho.

Rebeca Tavares Facts

Birth Place Brazil Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Sagittarius Net Worth (2021) $9 million Salary (2021) NA Age 26 Date of Birth December 2, 1994 College Adventist University of Sao Paulo Nationality Brazilian Spouse Fabinho Children No children Social Media Instagram, Twitter

Rebeca and Fabinho Families

Tavares was born on December 2, 1994, in Brazil, but they moved to Spain when she was just 6 years old. So she spends all her childhood there. Rebeca has two siblings, but she is the youngest. She comes from a Christian family.

Fabinho with his wife Rebeca (Instagram)

Fabinho was born in October 23, 1993 in Campinas, Brazil to his father Joao Roberto Tavares and mother Rosangela Tavares. His father passed away this year.

Rebeca Tavares husband Fabinho

Fabinho was one of the key players for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool team, which won the first Premier League title in 30 years. In a group of star-studded line up consisting of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Firmino. Fabinho has made a name for himself with his versatility as a defensive midfielder.

Fabinho played for AC Monaco in his earlier days

He started off his professional career at Fluminense, then he was transferred to Rio Ave in 2012. He spent his entire time there out on loan at Real Madrid Castilla.

Fabinho played for Monaco and won the Ligue 1 in 2016-17 before finally playing for Liverpool, wherein his debut season, he won the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup in 2019.

MADRID, SPAIN – JUNE 01: Fabinho of Liverpool lifts the Champions League Trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on June 01, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

He made his international debut for Brazil in 2015 and was part of the Liverpool team that won the premier league for the first time in 30 years.

Rebeca and Fabinho Kids

Fabinho and Rebeca dated for 2 years before finally marrying the Brazilian in 2015, attended by all their family and friends. They don’t have any children as of now.

Fabinho with his wife after Liverpool’s Champions League win (Instagram)

The couple resides in Liverpool now.

Rebeca Tavares Profession, Career, Net Worth

Tavares is a huge supporter of football, and her biggest idol is Ronaldinho, and he was the main reason she started playing football in the first place.

Rebeca is a former professional football player (Instagram)

She began her football career at an early age in Spain and played as an attacker. Rebeca played professional football for AS Monaco Women. But after Fabinho joined Liverpool, they had to relocate, and she retired from football.

Rebeca is a social media influencer (Instagram)

Worth FAQs about Rebeca Tavares

When did Rebeca and Fabinho Tavares get married? They got married in 2015. What is Rebeca doing now? She is a social media influencer. How old is Rebeca? Rebeca is 26 years old. What is the nationality of Rebeca? Rebeca Tavares is Brazilian What is Rebeca’s net worth? The net worth of Rebeca is $9 million.

