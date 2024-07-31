Real Madrid vs. AC Milan: Pre-season friendly Match Preview, Team News, Predictions and More

The kings of football Real Madrid will take on AC Milan in a pre-season friendly in the USA. The match is set to take place at Soldier Field at 8:30 PM ET (local time).

Following their UCL victory over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley, Real Madrid haven’t faced any big names in football. The Italian giants will be their first high-profile opponent after that. To top it all, they have made one of the biggest signings in recent years, with the addition of French superstar Kylian Mbappe. They also signed Brazilian youngster Endrick.

AC Milan, on the other hand, have already played three pre-season matches. They lost in their first outing against Serie A rivals AS Roma, a 5-2 thrashing. Then, they drew against Rapid Vienna on the 20th of July. However, coming into the Real Madrid match, they have gotten much-needed confidence after beating Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, 3-2. Adding to that, Paulo Fonseca and the team have the services of Alvaro Morata. Spain’s skipper was signed in the ongoing transfer window.

Team News and Predicted XI

Real Madrid

Endrick (via Globo Esporto)

The main Brazilian trio of Eder Militao, Vinicius Jr., and Rodrygo are all set to miss this clash against AC Milan. They are expected to join the squad at a later date. However, all eyes will be on another Brazilian, Endrick. The new signing for Real Madrid is expected to start, and will be looking forward to making an impact on debut. Other key names set to feature in the match are Thibaut Courtois, the shot-stopper and CB Antonio Rudiger.

Predicted XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Vallejo, Rudiger, Garcia; Ceballos, Paz, Guler; Diaz, Endrick, Latasa

AC Milan

AC Milan will still miss the services of new signing Alvaro Morata. However, the in-form Samuel Chukwueze is expected to start again for the Italian team.

Predicted XI: Torriani; Calabria, Tomori, Gabbia, Terracciano; Pobega, Bennacer; Chukwueze, Loftus-Cheek, Saelemaekers; Colombo

Match Deciding Duel

Antonio Rudiger vs. Samuel Chukwueze

With Real Madrid missing most of the key defenders, Rudiger will be at the forefront. The experienced CB will be up against the pacy Samuel Chukwueze, who might spell trouble with his darting runs. Expect a high-intensity battle between the two.

Real Madrid vs. AC Milan Odds

Real Madrid: 2:35

AC Milan: 2.55

Prediction

Real Madrid 2-1 AC Milan

Real Madrid have not yet got a hang of the pre-season friendlies this year. They are also missing a chunk of their key members. However, you can still expect them to beat the Serie A giants.