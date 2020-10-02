Real Madrid Prepares for Levante as its Online Trading Partner easyMarkets Launches Trading Contest

The 5th round of the new La Liga season is about to get started and the reigning Champions Real Madrid will be facing Levante in an away match. Despite no major new signings during the summer, a lot has been going on off-pitch for “Los Blancos”.

Most notably, reaching an agreement with easyMarkets, a popular financial services provider that had become the club’s Official Online Trading Partner.

Real Madrid looking for another win

Zinedine Zidane will have to try and win La Liga for the second time in two years with the same squad, and so far, the task has been relatively difficult. With 4 out of 6 points won during the first two rounds, playing against Levante away from home would normally be seen as a chance to achieve another 3 points. However, COVID-19 restrictions and no fans in the stands have changed the dynamics of games, and the result is not.

After the draw against Real Sociedad in the first match, Real Madrid managed to grab a3-2 victory against Real Betis and it is now looking more confident ahead of the Levante clash. Statistics are mixed, considering Levante managed to win at home in the past season against “Los Blancos”, even though over the past 15 years it lost 8 matches.

Real Madrid is expected to not make any concessions and do whatever it takes to get back home with all three points. Federico Valverde and Sergio Ramos had been the most important players during the first two rounds, and now the expectations are high from Karim Benzema and the younger talented player Martin Odegaard.

The competitive soccer spirit present off the court

Although soccer fans are now enjoying the competitive spirit of the new season, the online broker easyMarkets wants to keep things on a similar note in the field of trading. To honor the start of the 2020-2021 La Liga season, the club’s online trading partner had recently announced a trading competition that will run between October 1st and November 30th.

Judged based on the percentage of winning trades, the three winners will be receiving a $10,000 cash + a custom Real Madrid jersey (1st place), a $3,000 cash + a Real Madrid polo shirt (2nd place), and a $1,000 cash + a collectible Real Madrid historical ball (3rd place).

With close to 20 years of experience in the trading field, easyMarkets wants to prove that the financial industry is as competitive as soccer and invites traders from all around the world to join the competition.Only traders outside the EU can take part due to regulatory restrictions.

Now that the summer break is over, both soccer fans and traders have plenty of reasons to be heavily engaged in their respective fields, given a lot is happening, despite some COVID-19 restrictions still in play. The world continues to operate within the “new normal” and the fans can still watch Real Madrid performing on TV. Until theyget back in the stands, the only option is to support their favorite team remotely.