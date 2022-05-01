Real Madrid Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Real Madrid CF is one of the two wealthiest clubs in the World. Here, we bring you all Real Madrid’s player wages and weekly salaries.

The Whites are one of the veteran clubs in the World and come in the top 3 of most valuable teams. They are the highest paying football teams in La Liga, and many of their players are on lucrative contracts in La Liga. Here we tell you about Real Madrid’s players’ wages, weekly salaries, and contract details.

Current Real Madrid Players Wages and Contracts 2022

Real Madrid are one of the most widely supported teams in the World. They are one of the three founding members of La Liga that have never been relegated from the top division since its inception. They first established their presence during the 1950s and 1960s, winning six European Cups.

The club has won 68 trophies in domestic football, 35 La Liga titles, 19 Copa Del Rey, 12 Supercopa, and others. In addition, they have won the UEFA Champions League a record 13 times and a record seven club world championships.

Real Madrid Player Wages 2022 (Xtra Fondos)

Founded on 6 March 1902 as Madrid Football Club by Julian Palacios, Juan Padres and Carlos Padres. Three years after its foundation, the club won its first title after defeating Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Cup.

Under Florentino Perez, they started the ambition of becoming the World’s richest professional football club. And eventually, it did happen. The club is the second richest club globally, with annual revenue of € 640.7 million. Real Madrid is estimated to be around $4.2 billion in 2019. It is the World’s second most valuable sports team in the World.

Real Madrid’s highest-paid player

Gareth Bale is the highest-paid player for Real Madrid, with a yearly salary of £32,564,000 and a weekly wage of £600,000. Bale is regarded as one of the greatest wingers of his generation and one of the greatest Welsh players of all time.

Gareth Bale is the highest-paid player of Real Madrid

On 1 September 2013, he was transferred to Real Madrid with a reported transfer value between €91 million and €100 million which was later confirmed to be €100.8 million (to be precise). He signed a six-year deal. He scored his first goal for Real Madrid on his debut against Villarreal.

Real Madrid Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Gareth Bale RW 32 2022 £ 3,25,64,000 £ 6,00,000 ICM Stellar Sports Eden Hazard RW 30 2024 £ 2,26,64,000 £ 4,16,000 Relatives David Alaba CB 29 2026 £ 1,40,76,000 £ 3,75,000 Relatives Luka Modric CM 35 2022 £ 1,61,76,000 £ 3,88,000 Universal Sports Group Marcelo LB 33 2022 £ 1,52,12,000 £ 3,31,000 Relatives Toni Kroos CM 31 2023 £ 1,12,12,000 £ 2,11,000 Sports360 GmbH Karim Benzema ST 33 2023 £ 92,48,000 £ 1,70,000 – Thibaut Courtois GK 29 2026 £ 81,80,000 £ 1,60,000 Christophe Henrotay Isco AM 29 2022 £ 1,09,20,000 £ 2,10,000 Relatives Casemiro DM 29 2025 £ 1,05,04,000 £ 2,02,000 Best of You Luka Jovic ST 23 2025 £ 86,32,000 £ 1,66,000 Lian Sports Group Lucas Vázquez RM 30 2024 £ 76,96,000 £ 1,48,000 AC Talent Mariano ST 28 2023 £ 73,84,000 £ 1,42,000 YOU First Group Nacho CB 31 2023 £ 73,84,000 £ 1,42,000 Niagra Sports Company Marco Asensio AM 25 2023 £ 71,76,000 £ 1,38,000 Horacio Gaggioli Dani Carvajal RB 29 2025 £ 71,24,000 £ 1,37,000 Ginés Carvajal Eduardo Camavinga DM 18 2027 £ 61,24,000 £ 1,31,000 ICM Stellar Sports Rodrygo LW 20 2025 £ 35,88,000 £ 69,000 Un1que Football Vinícius Júnior LW 21 2024 £ 29,12,000 £ 56,000 TFM Agency Federico Valverde CM 23 2027 £ 27,56,000 £ 53,000 Wasserman Éder Militão CB 23 2025 £ 26,52,000 £ 51,000 UJ Football Talent Ferland Mendy LB 26 2025 £ 20,80,000 £ 40,000 FS Management Andriy Lunin GK 22 2024 £ 3,38,000 £ 6,500 Relatives

Real Madrid loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Brahim Díaz Attacking Midfield 22 2025 £ 55,64,000 £ 1,07,000 Sports&Life Álvaro Odriozola Right-Back 26 2024 £ 54,60,000 £ 1,05,000 Best of You Reinier Attacking Midfield 20 2026 £ 2,96,400 £ 5,700 Bertolucci Sports Takefusa Kubo Right Winger 20 2024 £ 17,16,000 £ 33,000 Roberto Tukada

FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Real Madrid

Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of Real Madrid CF’s main players.

Who is the highest-paid player at Real Madrid?

As of 2022, Gareth Bale is the highest-paid player at Real Madrid with a weekly wage of £600,000.

2. What is the total team value of Real Madrid?

The total team value of Real Madrid is around $640.1 Million.

3. How much does Real Madrid spend on total annual wages?

Real Madrid are spending close to £242 million every single season on player wages.

4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Real Madrid in their history?

Cristiano Ronaldo is the all-time top goalscorer with 450 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo

5. How much does Carlo Ancelotti earn in a year?

Carlo Ancelotti has an £11.5 million a year contract at Real Madrid CF.

Read More: