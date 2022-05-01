Real Madrid Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Real Madrid CF is one of the two wealthiest clubs in the World. Here, we bring you all Real Madrid’s player wages and weekly salaries.
The Whites are one of the veteran clubs in the World and come in the top 3 of most valuable teams. They are the highest paying football teams in La Liga, and many of their players are on lucrative contracts in La Liga. Here we tell you about Real Madrid’s players’ wages, weekly salaries, and contract details.
Current Real Madrid Players Wages and Contracts 2022
Real Madrid are one of the most widely supported teams in the World. They are one of the three founding members of La Liga that have never been relegated from the top division since its inception. They first established their presence during the 1950s and 1960s, winning six European Cups.
The club has won 68 trophies in domestic football, 35 La Liga titles, 19 Copa Del Rey, 12 Supercopa, and others. In addition, they have won the UEFA Champions League a record 13 times and a record seven club world championships.
Founded on 6 March 1902 as Madrid Football Club by Julian Palacios, Juan Padres and Carlos Padres. Three years after its foundation, the club won its first title after defeating Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Cup.
Under Florentino Perez, they started the ambition of becoming the World’s richest professional football club. And eventually, it did happen. The club is the second richest club globally, with annual revenue of € 640.7 million. Real Madrid is estimated to be around $4.2 billion in 2019. It is the World’s second most valuable sports team in the World.
Real Madrid’s highest-paid player
Gareth Bale is the highest-paid player for Real Madrid, with a yearly salary of £32,564,000 and a weekly wage of £600,000. Bale is regarded as one of the greatest wingers of his generation and one of the greatest Welsh players of all time.
On 1 September 2013, he was transferred to Real Madrid with a reported transfer value between €91 million and €100 million which was later confirmed to be €100.8 million (to be precise). He signed a six-year deal. He scored his first goal for Real Madrid on his debut against Villarreal.
Real Madrid Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list
|Player Name
|Position
|Age
|Contract Expiry
|Annual Salary
|Weekly Wages
|Agent
|Gareth Bale
|RW
|32
|2022
|£ 3,25,64,000
|£ 6,00,000
|ICM Stellar Sports
|Eden Hazard
|RW
|30
|2024
|£ 2,26,64,000
|£ 4,16,000
|Relatives
|David Alaba
|CB
|29
|2026
|£ 1,40,76,000
|£ 3,75,000
|Relatives
|Luka Modric
|CM
|35
|2022
|£ 1,61,76,000
|£ 3,88,000
|Universal Sports Group
|Marcelo
|LB
|33
|2022
|£ 1,52,12,000
|£ 3,31,000
|Relatives
|Toni Kroos
|CM
|31
|2023
|£ 1,12,12,000
|£ 2,11,000
|Sports360 GmbH
|Karim Benzema
|ST
|33
|2023
|£ 92,48,000
|£ 1,70,000
|–
|Thibaut Courtois
|GK
|29
|2026
|£ 81,80,000
|£ 1,60,000
|Christophe Henrotay
|Isco
|AM
|29
|2022
|£ 1,09,20,000
|£ 2,10,000
|Relatives
|Casemiro
|DM
|29
|2025
|£ 1,05,04,000
|£ 2,02,000
|Best of You
|Luka Jovic
|ST
|23
|2025
|£ 86,32,000
|£ 1,66,000
|Lian Sports Group
|Lucas Vázquez
|RM
|30
|2024
|£ 76,96,000
|£ 1,48,000
|AC Talent
|Mariano
|ST
|28
|2023
|£ 73,84,000
|£ 1,42,000
|YOU First Group
|Nacho
|CB
|31
|2023
|£ 73,84,000
|£ 1,42,000
|Niagra Sports Company
|Marco Asensio
|AM
|25
|2023
|£ 71,76,000
|£ 1,38,000
|Horacio Gaggioli
|Dani Carvajal
|RB
|29
|2025
|£ 71,24,000
|£ 1,37,000
|Ginés Carvajal
|Eduardo Camavinga
|DM
|18
|2027
|£ 61,24,000
|£ 1,31,000
|ICM Stellar Sports
|Rodrygo
|LW
|20
|2025
|£ 35,88,000
|£ 69,000
|Un1que Football
|Vinícius Júnior
|LW
|21
|2024
|£ 29,12,000
|£ 56,000
|TFM Agency
|Federico Valverde
|CM
|23
|2027
|£ 27,56,000
|£ 53,000
|Wasserman
|Éder Militão
|CB
|23
|2025
|£ 26,52,000
|£ 51,000
|UJ Football Talent
|Ferland Mendy
|LB
|26
|2025
|£ 20,80,000
|£ 40,000
|FS Management
|Andriy Lunin
|GK
|22
|2024
|£ 3,38,000
|£ 6,500
|Relatives
Real Madrid loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022
|Player Name
|Position
|Age
|Contract Expiry
|Annual Salary
|Weekly Wages
|Agent
|Brahim Díaz
|Attacking Midfield
|22
|2025
|£ 55,64,000
|£ 1,07,000
|Sports&Life
|Álvaro Odriozola
|Right-Back
|26
|2024
|£ 54,60,000
|£ 1,05,000
|Best of You
|Reinier
|Attacking Midfield
|20
|2026
|£ 2,96,400
|£ 5,700
|Bertolucci Sports
|Takefusa Kubo
|Right Winger
|20
|2024
|£ 17,16,000
|£ 33,000
|Roberto Tukada
FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Real Madrid
Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of Real Madrid CF’s main players.
- Who is the highest-paid player at Real Madrid?
As of 2022, Gareth Bale is the highest-paid player at Real Madrid with a weekly wage of £600,000.
2. What is the total team value of Real Madrid?
The total team value of Real Madrid is around $640.1 Million.
3. How much does Real Madrid spend on total annual wages?
Real Madrid are spending close to £242 million every single season on player wages.
4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Real Madrid in their history?
Cristiano Ronaldo is the all-time top goalscorer with 450 goals.
5. How much does Carlo Ancelotti earn in a year?
Carlo Ancelotti has an £11.5 million a year contract at Real Madrid CF.
