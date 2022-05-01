Real Madrid Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Real Madrid CF is one of the two wealthiest clubs in the World. Here, we bring you all Real Madrid’s player wages and weekly salaries.

The Whites are one of the veteran clubs in the World and come in the top 3 of most valuable teams. They are the highest paying football teams in La Liga, and many of their players are on lucrative contracts in La Liga. Here we tell you about Real Madrid’s players’ wages, weekly salaries, and contract details.

Contents hide
1 Current Real Madrid Players Wages and Contracts 2022
2 Real Madrid’s highest-paid player
3 Real Madrid Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list
4 Real Madrid loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022
5 FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Real Madrid

Current Real Madrid Players Wages and Contracts 2022

Real Madrid are one of the most widely supported teams in the World. They are one of the three founding members of La Liga that have never been relegated from the top division since its inception. They first established their presence during the 1950s and 1960s, winning six European Cups.

The club has won 68 trophies in domestic football, 35 La Liga titles, 19 Copa Del Rey, 12 Supercopa, and others. In addition, they have won the UEFA Champions League a record 13 times and a record seven club world championships.

Real Madrid
Real Madrid Player Wages 2022 (Xtra Fondos)

Founded on 6 March 1902 as Madrid Football Club by Julian Palacios, Juan Padres and Carlos Padres. Three years after its foundation, the club won its first title after defeating Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Cup.

Under Florentino Perez, they started the ambition of becoming the World’s richest professional football club. And eventually, it did happen. The club is the second richest club globally, with annual revenue of € 640.7 million. Real Madrid is estimated to be around $4.2 billion in 2019. It is the World’s second most valuable sports team in the World.

Real Madrid’s highest-paid player 

Gareth Bale is the highest-paid player for Real Madrid, with a yearly salary of £32,564,000 and a weekly wage of £600,000. Bale is regarded as one of the greatest wingers of his generation and one of the greatest Welsh players of all time.

Gareth bale
Gareth Bale is the highest-paid player of Real Madrid

On 1 September 2013, he was transferred to Real Madrid with a reported transfer value between €91 million and €100 million which was later confirmed to be €100.8 million (to be precise). He signed a six-year deal. He scored his first goal for Real Madrid on his debut against Villarreal.

Real Madrid Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent
Gareth Bale RW 32 2022 £ 3,25,64,000 £ 6,00,000 ICM Stellar Sports
Eden Hazard RW 30 2024 £ 2,26,64,000 £ 4,16,000 Relatives
David Alaba CB 29 2026 £ 1,40,76,000 £ 3,75,000 Relatives
Luka Modric CM 35 2022 £ 1,61,76,000 £ 3,88,000 Universal Sports Group
Marcelo LB 33 2022 £ 1,52,12,000 £ 3,31,000 Relatives
Toni Kroos CM 31 2023 £ 1,12,12,000 £ 2,11,000 Sports360 GmbH
Karim Benzema ST 33 2023 £ 92,48,000 £ 1,70,000
Thibaut Courtois GK 29 2026 £ 81,80,000 £ 1,60,000 Christophe Henrotay
Isco AM 29 2022 £ 1,09,20,000 £ 2,10,000 Relatives
Casemiro DM 29 2025 £ 1,05,04,000 £ 2,02,000 Best of You
Luka Jovic ST 23 2025 £ 86,32,000 £ 1,66,000 Lian Sports Group
Lucas Vázquez RM 30 2024 £ 76,96,000 £ 1,48,000 AC Talent
Mariano ST 28 2023 £ 73,84,000 £ 1,42,000 YOU First Group
Nacho CB 31 2023 £ 73,84,000 £ 1,42,000 Niagra Sports Company
Marco Asensio AM 25 2023 £ 71,76,000 £ 1,38,000 Horacio Gaggioli
Dani Carvajal RB 29 2025 £ 71,24,000 £ 1,37,000 Ginés Carvajal
Eduardo Camavinga DM 18 2027 £ 61,24,000 £ 1,31,000 ICM Stellar Sports
Rodrygo LW 20 2025 £ 35,88,000 £ 69,000 Un1que Football
Vinícius Júnior LW 21 2024 £ 29,12,000 £ 56,000 TFM Agency
Federico Valverde CM 23 2027 £ 27,56,000 £ 53,000 Wasserman
Éder Militão CB 23 2025 £ 26,52,000 £ 51,000 UJ Football Talent
Ferland Mendy LB 26 2025 £ 20,80,000 £ 40,000 FS Management
Andriy Lunin GK 22 2024 £ 3,38,000 £ 6,500 Relatives

Real Madrid loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent
Brahim Díaz Attacking Midfield 22 2025 £ 55,64,000 £ 1,07,000 Sports&Life
Álvaro Odriozola Right-Back 26 2024 £ 54,60,000 £ 1,05,000 Best of You
Reinier Attacking Midfield 20 2026 £ 2,96,400 £ 5,700 Bertolucci Sports
Takefusa Kubo Right Winger 20 2024 £ 17,16,000 £ 33,000 Roberto Tukada

FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about  Real Madrid 

Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of Real Madrid CF’s main players.

  1. Who is the highest-paid player at Real Madrid?

As of 2022, Gareth Bale is the highest-paid player at Real Madrid with a weekly wage of £600,000.

2. What is the total team value of Real Madrid?

The total team value of Real Madrid is around $640.1 Million.

3. How much does Real Madrid spend on total annual wages?

Real Madrid are spending close to £242 million every single season on player wages.

4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Real Madrid in their history?

Cristiano Ronaldo is the all-time top goalscorer with 450 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo

5. How much does Carlo Ancelotti earn in a year?

Carlo Ancelotti has an £11.5 million a year contract at Real Madrid CF.

Read More:

Written by SUDIP TALUKDER

Carlo AncelottiGareth BaleReal Madird

AC Milan

AC Milan Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents
Juventus

Juventus Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents