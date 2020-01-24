Spanish outfit Real Madrid’s pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe is no longer a secret to the footballing world.

Mbappe to Real Madrid has become the talk of the town with media all over Europe taking the opportunity to get enough of the player and the club.

The World Cup winner has established himself as one of the best young talents in Europe and has already shattered several records on his way to stardom.

World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe (Getty Images)

As we know, the PSG star idolized his compatriot Zinedine Zidane while growing up and training under him would be the best way to go forward in his career.

A long-time admirer of the youngster, Real Madrid maintains an excellent relationship with PSG. An there is news that the La Liga giants are willing to wait for the signing of Mbappe until 2021. They are trying to follow in the same path they did to acquire the services of Eden Hazard.

The fact that Los Blancos have several star players in their ranks in Hazard, Karim Benzema, and Gareth Bale would make it hard for them to accomodate everyone to the squad.

Kylian Mbappe (Getty Images)

The 21-year-old’s recent interviews with the BBC and Gazetta dello Sport haven’t gone unnoticed and his next likely destination is Santiago Bernabeu.

However, he also insisted on his focus with the Parisians for the moment, saying:

“I know this is not the time. We are in January, it’s the money time of the season. I am currently at PSG and I am 100% with the club. I want to help the club grow this season, win a lot of titles and so for me it’s not good to talk about my future”.

The hypes are a clear signal to Real Madrid, who are ready to make him a Galactico. But they will have to wait for his signal.