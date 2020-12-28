Reading starlet Michael Olise wanted by AC Milan

According to Italian outlet seriebnews.com (h/t Berkshire Live), Serie A giants AC Milan are the latest club to register an interest in Reading teenage sensation Michael Olise.

The 19-year-old spent time at the academies of Manchester City and Chelsea before linking up with the Royals’ youth setup in 2015. Having risen through the ranks, Olise made his senior debut for the club in March last year.

Michael Olise made his Reading debut in 2019 (Getty Images)

However, it is this season that the teenage attacking midfielder has made a huge mark. Indeed, in his 20 Championship appearances for Reading this term, Olise has produced a return of four goals and seven assists.

This has led to interest in his services from the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Leicester City, Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur. Now, AC Milan have also taken a liking to the teenager’s talents and are considering a swoop.

Stefano Pioli’s side consider Olise as a long-term investment and they plan to send him out on loan after signing him, either to lower-ranked clubs in the Serie A or to Serie B.

Lecce, Chievo, SPAL and Monza are some of the names mentioned as potential loan destinations for the youngster.

Olise’s contract expires in 2022 (Getty Images)

Olise’s contract with Reading runs out in the summer of 2022, meaning he is entering the final 18 months of his deal with the Royals. To date, he has featured 48 times for the Championship club, bagging four goals and nine assists.

Given the amount of interest he is generating, it remains to be seen if he will remain a Reading player for long. It will be interesting to see if Milan do make an approach for the teenager.