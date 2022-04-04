Daniela Basso – Raul Jimenez Girlfriend, her Family and more

Who Is Daniela Basso? Meet The Girlfriend Of Raul Jimenez

Daniela Basso is famous for being the girlfriend of Wolves star Raul Jimenez. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Coming from a humble background Daniela Basso has achieved incredible feats in the Mexican soap opera industry. She is the kind of woman who loves stardom and attention but hasn’t shared much about her family and private life. She has formed a beautiful relationship with Wolves star Raul Jimenez over the years. Stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Raul Jimenez.

After a few sensational seasons in Mexico, Raul Jimenez was signed by Spanish giants Atletico Madrid. Since then he has developed himself as a top forward. Currently playing with Wolves, Jimenez has been scoring a lot of goals. His career is very intriguing, but we decided to take a close look at her private life. So, without further ado, let’s get started.

Daniela Basso Facts & Wiki

Birthday June 23, 1989 Place of Birth Mexico Nationality Mexican Residency England Ex-Partner Raul Jimenez Job Mexican soap opera actress Instagram @danielabassom Height 5 ft 1 inches (155 cm) Weight 49 kg (108 lbs) Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Dark Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) $7 Million

Daniela Basso Childhood and Family

On June 23, 1989, Daniela was born in Mexico, making her Mexican. Despite having online fame and appearing in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We believe she doesn’t want to attract attention to her family members and disrupt their privacy.

We don’t know anything about her father and mother and their jobs for similar reasons. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Raul Jimenez.

Daniela Basso was born in Mexico. (Credit: Instagram)

Daniela Basso Education

Daniela went to a local high school in her hometown. She was one of the most ambitious students in her class. As she was passionate about acting from an early age, she figured she decided to give her all to make her dream a reality. So, she started making moves with small steps. Even though she went to college, we are unsure about her major.

Daniela Basso Career

Daniela is a Mexican soap opera actress. After figuring out she wanted to be an actress, she started looking for projects. Her alluring looks and charming qualities helped her, but she had to learn the art of acting on her own. She got her breakthrough in 2015 with the role of Yolanda in Simply Maria.

She has worked in the film: ‘Ask God for Forgiveness… Not Me’. Daniela loves travelling. She goes to famous places in her vacation time and uploads her journey on her YouTube channel.

Daniela is an excellent cook. (Credit: Instagram)

Daniela Basso Net Worth

Daniela’s net worth is $7 Million, mostly from her successful acting career. Her significant income can shock many people. But, people don’t know about her because she has made massive sacrifices to get to the position she is in today. But fortunately, she had the support of her boyfriend, who also earned a lot through his professional contract.

Daniela Basso and Raul Jimenez relationship

Raul Jimenez met with his girlfriend in July 2017. After being introduced by a mutual friend, they started chatting and were impressed by each other’s charm. The Mexican forward had just gotten separated from his ex-partner at the time of their meeting. But after meeting Daniela, it became easier for him to move on. He was playing for Benfica at that time, but he wasn’t a superstar.

Daniela was convinced that her partner was special and wanted to take things forward. After the duo started going on dates, they found out they were madly in love. She stood by her husband and supported him in every step of his career.

Raul Jimenez met with his girlfriend in July 2017. (Credit: Instagram)

Since then, the duo has remained inseparable, and we believe they have passed the test of time. They barely argue on any topic as they have tremendous faith and trust in each other’s opinions. They haven’t tied the knot yet, but with the arrival of their child, their relationship has grown even stronger.

Daniela Basso and Raul Jimenez Children

The duo welcomed their first child, a beautiful daughter, Arya Jimenez, in April 2020. The couple is doing an excellent job raising the children.

Raul Jimenez with his girlfriend, daughter and dog. (Credit: Instagram)

Daniela Basso Social media

Daniela is very famous on Instagram, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly posts snaps of her own and sometimes photos with her family and friends. From her Instagram activities, it’s evident that she is a travel lover.

FAQs about Daniela Basso

When did Daniela Basso and Raul Jimenez get married? The duo is yet to get married. What is Daniela Basso doing now? She is an actress. How old is Daniela Basso? She is 33 years old. Nationality of Daniela Basso? She is Mexican. What is Daniela Basso’s net worth? Her net worth is $7 Million.

Read More: