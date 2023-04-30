Rasmus Kristensen 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Rasmus Kristensen is a Danish professional footballer who plays as a full-back for the Premier League club Leeds United and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Rasmus Nissen Kristensen is a Danish professional footballer who currently plays as a right-back for Premier League club Leeds United and the Denmark national team. He was born on July 11, 1997, and began his football career in Brande IF at the age of six.

He played for top European clubs like Ajax and FC Red Bull Salzburg before joining Leeds United, where he has already made an impact in his debut season. He is also an important member of the Denmark national team and is expected to continue playing a key role for his country in the future.

The net worth of Rasmus Kristensen is estimated to be $5 million as of 2023. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Rasmus Kristensen’s Net Worth and Salary

Rasmus Kristensen is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be $5 million as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €15.00m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of £2.5 Million per year playing for Leeds United.

Rasmus Kristensen Club Career

In the summer of 2016, Kristensen was promoted to FC Midtjylland’s first team and earned a five-year professional deal. He replaced Václav Kadlec in the 39th minute of the club’s Superliga match against FC Nordsjaelland on March 7, 2016, to make his debut. During the 2016–17 campaign, Kristensen developed into an important part of the squad.

A four-and-a-half-year deal brought Kristensen to Dutch club Ajax in January 2018. He moved to Austria and signed a five-year contract with FC Red Bull Salzburg after spending one and a half years at Ajax. He spent two seasons playing for Salzburg before signing with Leeds United in June 2022 for an unknown sum that is estimated to be in the region of £10 million. He signed a five-year contract with the club and made his league debut for Leeds in their season opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers, which they won 2-1.

Rasmus Kristensen International Career

Kristensen made his debut for the Denmark national team on September 4, 2021, in a World Cup qualifier against the Faroe Islands, which they won 1-0. He started the game and was substituted at half-time. In November 2020, he was called up to Kasper Hjulmand’s senior squad due to several cancellations from national team players playing in England due to COVID-19 restrictions, as well as a case of COVID-19 in the squad which had put several national team players in quarantine.

Rasmus Kristensen Family

Rasmus Kristensen was born on 11 July 1997 in Brande, Denmark. His parents Casper and Mariane Rasmussen struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Rasmus Kristensen’s Girlfriend

The Left-back has been enjoying his time with his girlfriend Naja Nissen Krist. The couple is roaming, going to parties, and making fun and has been a joyful pair. Other information is not unknown. Let’s hope they get married soon.

Denmark’s Rasmus Nissen Kristensen is currently single and not dating anyone. (Photo by LISELOTTE SABROE/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

Rasmus Kristensen is sponsored by Adidas company. Also, he mentioned it on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

