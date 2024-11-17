Rating the 11 players Marca named in 2016 as best u-18 footballers

Rating the 11 players popular Spanish newspaper named as the best-18 footballers back in the year 2016

It’s been almost a decade since 2016. The footballing landscape has gone through a boatload of changes over these years. Back then, popular Spanish newspaper Marca released the best u-18 XI.

In this article we rate the 11 players Marca named as best u-18 footballers.

Gianluigi Donnarumma – 8/10

ROME, ITALY – NOVEMBER 17: Gianluigi Donnarumma of Italy warms up ahead before the UEFA EURO 2024 European qualifier match between Italy and North Macedonia at Stadio Olimpico on November 17, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Even as a 17-year-old back then, Donnarumma was already among the big leagues. The Italian had turned pro during his time at AC Milan back in 2015. After 6 years, he joined PSG in 2021, and is currently their shot-stopper. Donnarumma is considered to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Kieran Tierney – 6/10

Kieran Tierney at Celtic was a big hit. He was looking good at Arsenal as well, but recurring injuries have stunted his growth. Even now, the Scot is in the sidelines due to an injury.

Joe Gomez – 6/10

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez in action. (Getty Images)

Joe Gomez turned pro for Liverpool in 2015. Since then, the Englishman has stepped up in defense whenever called upon. He has so far made 143 league appearances for the Reds.

Reece Oxford – 4/10

The promising Reece Oxford never lived up to the expectations. At West Ham United when Marca released the list, Oxford hardly got starts until 2019. It was only after his move to FC Augsburg, he began getting starts.

Cristian Manea – 3/10

Like Reece Oxford, Cristian Manea couldn’t really make his name shine. In the last 8 years, Manea has played for a staggering 6 clubs, currently at Rapid Bucuresti.

Youri Tielemans – 7/10

Youri Tielemans certainly lived up to the hype. The Belgian was at Anderlecht back then. He moved to Monaco for two years, but it wasn’t until his move to Leicester City that his stock rose. Tielemans now plays for Aston Villa, having joined them in 2023.

Renato Sanches – 5/10

Renato Sanches was certainly the biggest name on this list back then. The Portuguese star took the world by the storm at the 2016 EURO. However, things never took off after that. An immediate move to Bayern Munich in 2016 saw him only struggle to put up consistent performances. He also went on loan to Swansea City, yet another failed move. He now plays for Benfica, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

Ruben Neves – 7/10

Ruben Neves, who was at Porto back then, saw his fame shoot up after his move to Wolverhampton Wanderers. The set-piece expert was one of the key reasons Wolves were able challengers against big teams from time-to-time. He now plays for Al-Hilal, having moved there in 2023.

Kylian Mbappe – 10/10

Former Paris Saint-Germain French forward #07 Kylian Mbappe reacts during the French Cup round of 32 football match between US Orleans Loiret Football and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Stade de la Source, in Orleans, central France, on January 20, 2024. (Photo by Guillaume SOUVANT / AFP) (Photo by GUILLAUME SOUVANT/AFP via Getty Images)

The biggest star on this list. Kylian Mbappe took the world by storm in that very year, for AS Monaco. One successful season, saw him move to PSG the very next year, and there was never looking back. After 6 power-packed years at the French club, Mbappe moved to everyone’s dream outfit, Real Madrid.

Dominic Solanke – 7/10

Solanke never shone at the two big clubs he was at, between 2014 and 2019 – Chelsea and Liverpool. However, after his move to Bournemouth in 2019, he began turning heads. In his five years for the Cherries, Solanke made 199 league appearances and scored an impressive 72 goals. He moved to Tottenham Hotspur in 2024.

Martin Odegaard – 9/10

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 20: Martin Odegaard of Arsenal applauds the fans following the team’s victory during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Crystal Palace at Emirates Stadium on January 20, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Another star who made it big. Odegaard was already a star in early 2015. He was only 16 when he was signed by the Spanish giants. Although he never got many starts at Real Madrid, it was his loan moves when he was at the Spanish club, that saw him mature as a player. He took the world by storm only after moving to Arsenal, and was massively influential in the Gunners finishing back-to-back runners up between 2022 and 2024.