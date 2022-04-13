Ranking the 10 Best Manchester City Players of all time

Founded in 1880, Manchester City are the fifth-most successful club in English football, and here we learn more about the 10 Best Manchester City players of all time.

Manchester City have become a formidable force under master tactician Pep Guardiola in recent years. The last ten years have been the most successful in the club’s history, which has been possible because of their incredible players.

Most of the players in the 10 Best Manchester City players of all time list are from the last decade, but there are some exceptions as well. Read until the end to find the complete list.

10. Pablo Zabaleta (2008–2017)

Pablo Zabaleta played in the full-back position for Manchester City. (Image credit: PA Sport)

A tenacious full-back known for his ability to operate on both flanks, Zabaleta played 230 matches for Manchester City. His crossing abilities, coupled with his excellent control of the ball and vision, made him a threat to opponent defenders. Bagging 12 goals and 27 assists, Zabaleta helped the Citizens win 2 Premier League titles, 1 English FA Cup, 2 English League Cups, and 1 English Super Cup.

9. Kevin De Bruyne (2015–)

Kevin De Bruyne remains one of the best midfielders in the world. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After an unsuccessful spell at Chelsea, many didn’t imagine Kevin De Bruyne would become one of the top players in the Premier League. However, the Belgian improved his qualities and became a lethal weapon under Pep Guardiola.

De Bruyne’s creativity, vision, passing and shooting skills are exceptional. There are very few midfielders in the world who have similar sets of skills as the former Blues star. Scoring 81 goals and assisting 115 in 298 matches, the Belgian helped his team win 3 Premier Leagues, 1 English FA Cup, 5 English League Cups, and 2 English Super Cups.

8. Bert Trautmann (1949–1964)

Bert Trautmann was a sensational shot stopper. (Photograph: Action Images / Reuters)

One of the best goalkeepers in Manchester City’s history, Bert Trautmann, played 508 matches for the English club. Even though there are many glorious moments in his career, one particular event stands out. In the 1956 FA Cup Final, Trautmann continued playing with a broken hand for the last 17 minutes. Even though he lifted only one title with the Citizens, it remains a historical one in their history.

7. Mike Summerbee (1965–1975)

Mike Summerbee played 357 matches for City. (Image: PA)

Mike Summerbee was a part of the successful Manchester cIty team in the later 1960s and early 1970s. Operating mainly from the wing, he was fast, elegant and an excellent shooter. The Englishman scored 47 goals and assisted four more in 357 matches, helping the team win 1 English Championship, 1 English FA Cup, 1 English League Cup, 1 Europapokal der Pokalsieger Sieger and 2 English Super Cups.

6. Colin Bell (1966–1979)

Colin Bell in the Manchester City jersey. (Credit: SkySports)

A sensational English midfielder known for his striking power, athleticism and stamina, Colin Bell scored 117 goals in 394 appearances for Manchester City. Nicknamed “The King of the Kippax” (after Maine Road’s Kippax Street terraced stand renowned for its singing), Bell secured 1 English Championship, 1 English FA Cup, 1 English League Cup and 1 Europapokal der Pokalsieger Sieger.

5. Yaya Toure (2010–2018)

Yaya Toure celebrating after scoring a goal. (Credit:elartedf.com)

Considered one of the top midfielders of the modern generation, Yaya Toure left a lasting legacy during his Manchester City career. The Ivorian star was known for his physicality, technical ability, vision, top-notch passing and game awareness.

He was a versatile player who mainly operated as a box-to-box midfielder but played in the no. 10 roles when required. Toure scored 79 goals and assisted 49 more, helping the Citizens secure 3 English Championships, 1 English FA Cup, 3 English League Cups and 1 English Super Cup.

4. Eric Brook (1928–1939)

Eric Brook in action for Manchester City. (Credit: S&G and Barratts)

Considered one of the greatest English players to play the game, Eric Brook spent most of his club career with Manchester City. He was known for his physicality, strong shooting power, pace and athleticism. Scoring 158 goals in 450 matches, Brook helped the Citizens win 1 English Championship, 1 FA Cup and 1 English Super Cup.

3. Vincent Kompany (2008–2019)

Vincent Kompany led Manchester City to major successes. (Credit: footballtransfers.com)

Since joining Manchester City from Hamburger SV, Vincent Kompany developed himself into a reliable player in the squad. His physical strength, technical abilities and sense of danger made him a top defender. He has played many heroics for Manchester City throughout his career.

Even in his last season, without his goal against Leicester City, the Citizens couldn’t have won the Premier League. Kompany played a leadership role during City’s successful spell. He lifted 4 English Championships, 2 English FA Cups, 4 English League Cups and 2 English Super Cups.

2. Sergio Aguero (2011–2021)

Sergio Aguero had to retire due to heart problems. (Credit: SkySports)

Argentine star Sergio Aguero became one of the best players in the world during his time at Manchester City. His technical abilities, link-up-play, vision, game awareness, long and short-range shooting made him threatening.

Even though there are several highlights of his career, the goal against QPR on the final day of the 2011/12 Premier League will always be remembered as the best one. Scoring 260 goals and providing 73 assists, Aguero helped his team secure 5 English Championships, 1 English FA Cup, 6 English League Cups, and 3 English Super Cups.

1. David Silva (2010–2020)

David Silva in action for Manchester City. (Credit: SkySports)

Often considered a midfield maestro or wizard, David Silva spent ten glorious years in Manchester City. The Spaniard was the key to City’s playing style under Pep Guardiola. During his peak years, there were very few players as good as Silva in passing, game reading, and controlling the game’s tempo.

He was swift to sense everything happening around him and used to react as soon as the ball was on his feet. Scoring 77 goals and providing 140 assists, Silva helped the Citizens win 4 English Championships, 2 English FA Cups, 5 English League Cups, and 3 English Super Cups.

