Middlesbrough, nestled beside the mighty River Tees, is a club where the scent of steel mingles with the roar of a passionate fanbase, here let’s see Middlesbrough’s thrilling performance and their players’ wages

Under caretaker manager Leo Percovich, they’re a ship still finding its course, capable of sinking mighty battleships like Sheffield United one week and then getting swamped by relegation strugglers the next.

Their attacking arsenal is fearsome, to say the least.

Hayden Hackney celebrates after scoring his first goal during the English League Cup first-leg semi-final football match between Middlesbrough and Chelsea. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

15. Seny Dieng:

Dieng earns £13,000 weekly, accumulating £676,000 annually. As a goalkeeper, his performances contribute to defensive stability. His contract reflects the club’s trust in his abilities and his crucial role in safeguarding the team’s goal.

14. Alex Bangura:

Bangura commands a £13,000 weekly wage, reaching £676,000 yearly. His versatility from defence to midfield adds depth. The terms of his contract highlight his importance in multiple positions, showcasing the club’s tactical flexibility.

13. Hayden Hackney:

Hackney draws a £13,000 weekly salary, totalling £676,000 annually. A young defensive midfielder, his performances contribute to team balance. His contract reflects the club’s commitment to nurturing and retaining emerging talents in midfield.

12. Riley McGree:

McGree, 24, takes home £13,000 weekly, accumulating to £676,000 annually. A creative force in midfield, his performances influence attacking dynamics. His ongoing contract showcases the club’s reliance on his skills for creativity in the midfield.

Middlesbrough player Riley McGree in action during the Sky Bet Championship between Middlesbrough and Coventry City. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

11. Matt Crooks:

Crooks commands a £14,000 weekly wage, reaching £728,000 yearly. Versatile in attack, his performances impact offensive strategies. The terms of his contract underline the club’s reliance on his ability to create goal-scoring opportunities and provide attacking options.

10. Daniel Barlaser:

Barlaser draws a £17,000 weekly salary, amassing £884,000 annually. As a defensive midfielder, his performances contribute to the team’s stability. The terms of his contract reflect the club’s commitment to securing a reliable presence in the midfield.

9. Matt Clarke:

Clarke commands a £17,000 weekly wage, totalling £884,000 each year. His defensive skills add solidity to the team. The ongoing contract showcases the club’s commitment to retaining its services for defensive stability and continued growth.

8. Emmanuel Latte Lath:

Latte Lath earns £17,000 weekly, amassing £884,000 yearly. A versatile attacker, his performances impact offensive strategies. His ongoing contract reflects the club’s reliance on his flair and creativity for goal-scoring opportunities.

Emmanuel Latte Lath of Middlesbrough reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Hull City. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

7. Morgan Rogers:

Rogers takes home £19,000 weekly, accumulating £988,000 annually. A young attacking talent, his performances influence the team’s attacking dynamics. The terms of his contract underline the club’s investment in nurturing emerging talents for sustained success.

6. Marcus Forss:

Forss commands a £19,000 weekly wage, reaching £988,000 yearly. His versatility in attack impacts goal-scoring capabilities. The terms of his contract highlight the club’s reliance on his ability to lead the line and create scoring opportunities.

5. Dael Fry:

Fry draws a £22,000 weekly salary, totalling £1,144,000 each year. A solid defender, his performances contribute to the team’s defensive stability. The terms of his ongoing contract showcase the club’s commitment to retaining defensive prowess.

4. Paddy McNair:

McNair takes home £24,000 weekly, amassing £1,248,000 annually. His dual role in defence and midfield adds versatility. The ongoing contract reflects Reading’s reliance on his experience and contributions in both positions.

Paddy McNair of Middlesbrough during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Middlesbrough. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

3. Jonny Howson:

Howson earns £25,000 weekly, totalling £1,300,000 yearly. His experience and versatility in wing-back and defensive midfield positions are invaluable. The terms of his ongoing contract highlight his leadership and strategic importance to the team.

2. Darragh Lenihan:

Lenihan commands a £26,000 weekly wage, reaching £1,352,000 annually. A seasoned defender, his performances contribute to Reading’s defensive solidity. The terms of his ongoing contract reflect the club’s reliance on his experience and defensive capabilities.

1. Lewis O’Brien:

O’Brien earns £45,000 weekly, accumulating £2,340,000 annually. As a dynamic defensive midfielder, his performances contribute to Reading’s midfield control. His ongoing contract underscores the club’s investment in securing a pivotal figure in the heart of the team.

Lewis O’Brien of Middlesbrough runs with the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough\. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

