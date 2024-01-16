Ranking every Exeter City player by how much they earn in wages in 2023-24

Nestled amidst the rolling hills of Devon, Exeter City Football Club may not be a Premier League giant, but their passionate roar resonates through League One and here, let us get to know more about the club’s wages for the 2023-24 season

Recent seasons have been a rollercoaster. A promising mid-table finish in 2021-22 gave way to a frustrating 16th place last season, their performance fluctuating like the Devon tides. Now, with Matt Taylor at the helm, Exeter City is determined to ride the crest of a new wave. Their 46-man squad boasts experience and youthful exuberance. The highest earner, Admiral Muskwe, at £16,000 per week, leads the attacking charge with his electrifying pace and clinical finishing. Meanwhile, academy graduates like Jake Taylor and Sonny Cox inject youthful energy into the midfield.

Despite their modest net worth of €8.25 million compared to some League One rivals, Exeter City is backed by a fiercely loyal fan base. St James Park vibrates with the “Red Army” chanting, turning every match into a cauldron of hope and determination. So, while Exeter City may not yet dominate League One, the elements align for a potential storm.

Ryan Trevitt of Exeter City celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal with teammates during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Exeter City and Middlesbrough. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

15. Tom Carroll

This seasoned defensive midfield player, 31, makes £1,600 a week. Carroll’s calm demeanour and tactical acumen create a soothing atmosphere in the engine room, preventing attacks and setting the pace.

14. Pierce Sweeney

Sweeney, who is 28 years old, is another reliable defender who earns £1,800 a week. He is a dangerous opponent because of his aerial skill and tackling skills, which helps to keep the Grecians’ backline compact and well-organized.

13. Kyle Taylor

Thanks to his passing ability and vision, this 23-year-old playmaker earns £2,000 every week. With his exquisite accuracy, Taylor threads through balls and breaches defences to orchestrate assaults from the centre of midfield.

12. Jack Aitchison

Aitchison’s versatility and goal-scoring threat at the age of 23 make up for his £2,100 weekly salary. His speed and precise finishing can terrify defences as he plays anywhere along the offensive line.

NAILSWORTH, ENGLAND – AUGUST 31: Jack Aitchison of Forest Green Rovers in action during the Papa John’s Trophy match between Forest Green Rovers and Northampton Town at The New Lawn on August 31, 2021 in Nailsworth, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

11. Yanic Wildschut

At thirty-one, the seasoned Surinamese winger makes £2,300 a week. The Grecians’ offense gains a magical touch from Wildschut’s experience and dribbling prowess, as he leaves opponents in his wake.

10. Caleb Watts

This 21-year-old Australian brings flair and creativity to his £2,400 weekly wage. Watts’s dribbling skills and vision unlock defences, leaving opponents mesmerized and teammates with goalscoring opportunities.

9. Zak Jules

A 26-year-old warrior in the heart of the defence, Jules commands £3,000 a week. His leadership and no-nonsense defending make him a vital cog in the Grecians’ backline, organizing and motivating his teammates.

8. Ilmari Niskanen

Another Finnish talent, Niskanen brings versatility and attacking threat for his £3,100 weekly wage. At 25, he seamlessly switches between right wing-back and attacking midfield, terrorizing defences with his pace and crosses.

7. Jack Fitzwater

This 25-year-old rock at the back earns £3,100 a week. Fitzwater’s aerial dominance and composure make him a defensive linchpin, snuffing out danger before it blossoms.

Exeter City wages: Jack Fitzwater of West Bromwich Albion during the Pre-season friendly between Barnet and West Bromwich Albion. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

6. Demetri Mitchell

At 26, Mitchell’s £3,400 weekly wage reflects his defensive solidity and attacking prowess. He patrols the left flank with tireless energy, whipping in dangerous crosses and occasionally venturing forward to join the attack.

5. James Scott

This 22-year-old Scot’s technical skill and finishing prowess shine at £4,100 weekly. Able to play anywhere across the attacking line, his contract length remains a mystery, but his impact is undeniable.

4. Viljami Sinisalo

Finland’s 21-year-old shot-stopper, Sinisalo earns £4,500 weekly. His agility and reflexes form a solid wall between the posts, giving the Grecians defensive confidence.

3. Ryan Trevitt

A seasoned anchorman at 20, Trevitt’s weekly wage of £4,700 reflects his experience. Whether shielding the backline or dictating the tempo, he’s a calming presence in the midfield engine room.

Exeter City wages: Ryan Trevitt earns around £4,700 weekly playing for Exeter City. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

2. Dion Rankine

At 20, Rankine embodies Exeter’s youthful exuberance. Earning £8,400 a week, this versatile defender seamlessly switches between flanks and midfield, injecting energy into every attack.

1. Admiral Muskwe

The Grecians’ highest-paid at £16,000 per week, this 24-year-old Zimbabwean’s pace and finishing are a lethal cocktail. His contract details remain tightly under wraps, but his electrifying presence is worth every penny.

