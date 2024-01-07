Ranking Every Portsmouth Player by Wages in 2023-2024

Portsmouth, a well-known club in English football, boasts a blend of young talents and seasoned professionals in its squad and this article highlights the top 15 earners at Portsmouth, focusing on their salaries, recent performances, and contributions to the team.

Competing in League One, the third tier of men’s professional football in England, Portsmouth is recognized for its strategic team management and financial stewardship. The club has a total of 44 players, balancing the development of emerging talents with the experience of veteran players.

The total wage bill for Portsmouth in 2023 is £6,015,360 per year, which amounts to £115,680 per week. This demonstrates the club’s commitment to investing in player talent within the constraints of sustainable financial practices in League One.

John Mousinho manager of Portsmouth ahead of the Sky Bet League One between Peterborough United and Portsmouth. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

15. Will Norris

Goalkeeper Will Norris, 29, earns £3,400 weekly (£176,800 annually). His presence in goal is pivotal for Portsmouth, providing reliability and excellent shot-stopping abilities that contribute significantly to the team’s defensive solidity.

14. Connor Ogilvie

Earning £3,400 weekly (£176,800 yearly), 27-year-old Connor Ogilvie is a versatile left central defender. His defensive acumen and ability to read the game are essential in maintaining Portsmouth’s backline.

13. Ben Stevenson

Midfielder Ben Stevenson, 26, commands a salary of £3,500 weekly (£182,000 annually). His role as a defensive midfielder is crucial, providing stability and control in the midfield, and aiding both defensive and offensive transitions.

12. Sean Raggett

Central defender Sean Raggett, 29, earns £3,600 weekly (£187,200 yearly). His defensive strength and aerial prowess make him a key figure in Portsmouth’s defensive strategy, especially in dealing with aerial threats.

Sean Raggett of Portsmouth in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Portsmouth. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

11. Ryley Towler

21-year-old Ryley Towler, who plays as a left central defender and defensive midfielder, earns £3,700 weekly (£192,400 annually). His versatility and youthful energy are vital assets for Portsmouth’s defensive and midfield units.

10. Regan Poole

Welsh right central defender Regan Poole, 25, with a weekly wage of £3,700 (£192,400 annually), is known for his solid defensive performances and tactical awareness, playing a key role in the team’s backline.

9. Joe Morrell

Earning £4,100 weekly (£213,200 annually), 26-year-old Welsh defensive midfielder Joe Morrell is a crucial component of Portsmouth’s midfield. His ability to break up plays and distribute the ball effectively makes him a central figure in the team’s gameplay.

8. Joe Rafferty

Irish defender/wing-back Joe Rafferty, 29, earns £4,100 weekly (£213,200 yearly). His versatility in playing both left and right roles adds depth to Portsmouth’s defensive options.

7. Gavin Whyte

Northern Irish attacking right midfielder Gavin Whyte, 27, commands a salary of £4,200 weekly (£218,400 annually). His pace, dribbling skills, and ability to create scoring opportunities are key elements of Portsmouth’s attack.

Gavin Whyte earns around £4,200 weekly playing for Portsmouth. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

6. Conor Shaughnessy

27-year-old Irish central defender and defensive midfielder Conor Shaughnessy earns £4,400 weekly (£228,800 annually). His versatility and defensive solidity are invaluable in providing stability and tactical flexibility to the team.

5. Anthony Scully

Irish forward Anthony Scully, 24, with a weekly wage of £4,500 (£234,000 annually), is known for his attacking prowess, playing a significant role in Portsmouth’s forward line with his goal-scoring and assisting capabilities.

4. Marlon Pack

Earning £4,900 weekly (£254,800 annually), 32-year-old English defensive midfielder Marlon Pack brings experience and leadership to Portsmouth’s midfield. His ability to control the game’s tempo and his defensive contributions are crucial.

3. Colby Bishop

26-year-old English striker Colby Bishop earns £5,400 weekly (£280,800 annually). His physical presence and goal-scoring ability make him a key player in Portsmouth’s attacking strategy.

Colby Bishop of Portsmouth acknowledges fans after the Sky Bet League One match between Portsmouth and Wycombe Wanderers. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

2. Alex Robertson

Australian attacking midfielder Alex Robertson, 20, commands a salary of £5,500 weekly (£286,000 annually). His creativity and vision in the midfield are pivotal in crafting scoring opportunities for the team.

1. Faustino Anjorin

Topping the wage list at Portsmouth is 21-year-old English attacking midfielder Faustino Anjorin, earning £27,000 weekly (£1,404,000 annually). His technical skills, creativity, and potential mark him as a standout player with a significant impact on the team’s performance.

Read More:

FAQ: