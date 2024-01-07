Ranking Every Peterborough United Player by Wages in 2023-2024

Peterborough United, a dynamic force in League One, combines a mix of youthful prospects and seasoned campaigners and this article examines the top 15 earners of the club, exploring their salaries, on-field contributions, and recent performances

In League One, the third division of men’s professional football in England, Peterborough United stands out for its strategic approach to squad composition and wage management. With 55 players in their squad, the club skillfully balances the development of emerging talents with the expertise of experienced players.

Peterborough United’s total wage expenditure for 2023 is £4,278,040 per year, equating to £82,270 per week. This budget reflects the club’s commitment to nurturing talent and maintaining financial sustainability in the competitive landscape of League One.

15. Nicholas Bilokapic

Goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic, 20, from Australia, earns £2,900 weekly (£150,800 annually). His goalkeeping prowess and potential as a rising talent make him a key asset for Peterborough United’s future plans.

Nicholas Bilokapic of Peterborough United in action during the Sky Bet League One match against Northampton Town. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

14. Malik Mothersille

19-year-old English forward Malik Mothersille commands a salary of £2,900 weekly (£150,800 yearly). Known for his versatility and attacking flair, he’s a promising talent in the offensive line-up.

13. Ronnie Edwards

Central defender Ronnie Edwards, 20, from England, earns £2,700 weekly (£140,400 annually). His defensive intelligence and potential mark him as a future mainstay in Peterborough United’s defence.

12. Romoney Crichlow

English left central defender, Romoney Crichlow, 24, also earns £2,700 weekly (£140,400 yearly). His defensive solidity and experience add depth to the team’s backline.

11. Joel Randall

23-year-old English attacking midfielder Joel Randall, earning £2,100 weekly (£109,200 annually), brings creativity and dynamism to Peterborough United’s midfield.

10. Jadel Katongo

English central defender Jadel Katongo, 18, earns £3,100 weekly (£161,200 annually). Despite his young age, his defensive abilities and potential are highly regarded.

Jadel Katongo earns £3,100 weekly by playing for Peterborough United. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

9. Harrison Burrows

Left wing-back and attacking midfielder Harrison Burrows, 21, from England, commands a salary of £3,200 weekly (£166,400 annually). His versatility and energy contribute significantly to the team’s dynamics.

8. David Ajiboye

24-year-old English attacking midfielder David Ajiboye earns £3,400 weekly (£176,800 annually). His attacking prowess and ability to create chances make him a key figure in the team’s forward thrust.

7. Zak Sturge

Left defender/wing-back Zak Sturge, 19, from England, earns £4,000 weekly (£208,000 annually). His defensive skills and potential for growth make him a valuable player for Peterborough United’s future.

6. Jacob Wakeling

21-year-old English forward Jacob Wakeling earns £4,100 weekly (£213,200 annually). His versatility and goal-scoring ability make him a crucial asset in the team’s attacking strategy.

5. Hector Kyprianou

Defensive midfielder Hector Kyprianou, 22, from Cyprus, commands a salary of £4,200 weekly (£218,400 annually). His role is pivotal in controlling the midfield and providing defensive cover.

Hector Kyprianou of Peterborough United in action during the Sky Bet League One match against Northampton Town. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

4. Ephron Mason-Clark

23-year-old English attacking midfielder Ephron Mason-Clark earns £4,300 weekly (£223,600 annually). His agility and skill on the ball make him a significant threat to opposition defences.

3. Archie Collins

Midfielder Archie Collins, 23, from England, earns £4,500 weekly (£234,000 annually). His midfield control and vision are crucial for the team’s playmaking and tempo setting.

2. Peter Kioso

Right defender Peter Kioso, 23, from Ireland, earns £4,800 weekly (£249,600 annually). His defensive prowess and ability to contribute in attack make him a versatile and key player in the squad.

1. Jonson Clarke-Harris

Topping the list at Peterborough United is Jamaican striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, 28, earning £6,100 weekly (£317,200 annually). His goal-scoring ability and physical presence upfront make him a pivotal figure in the team’s attacking line-up.

Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United celebrates after scoring the first goal during the Sky Bet League One against Portsmouth. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

