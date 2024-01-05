Ranking Every Northampton Town Player by Wages in 2023-2024

Northampton Town Football Club, a beacon of footballing prowess nestled in the heart of Northampton, England, boasts a rich history and a fervent fanbase that paints the town in hues of claret and white and this article explores the top 15 earners of the club and much more.

Established in 1897, the club has traversed through the ebbs and flows of English football, leaving an indelible mark on the sport. With a home at the iconic Sixfields Stadium, the Cobblers, as they are affectionately known, continue to etch new chapters in their narrative.

Northampton Town FC is not merely a football club; it’s a source of pride for the community, a symbol of resilience, and a hub where passion for the beautiful game converges. The club’s journey, marked by triumphs and challenges, mirrors the spirit of its supporters who stand unwavering in their allegiance.

15. Manny Monthé: £1,900/week (£98,800/year)

Manny Monthé of Northampton Town looks to assistant referee Oliver Bickle. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Solidifying the defence with his experience, Monthé’s weekly wage reflects his contributions as a dependable central defender from Cameroon. His prowess in thwarting attacks and providing stability at the back adds immense value to the team.

14. Lee Burge: £2,000/week (£104,000/year)

The last line of defence, Burge commands a respectable weekly wage as the team’s goalkeeper. At 30, his experience and shot-stopping abilities contribute to the team’s defensive solidity, making him a crucial figure in securing victories.

13. Kieron Bowie: £2,000/week (£104,000/year)

Versatility in attack defines Bowie, who earns a consistent wage as an attacking midfielder and forward. The 20-year-old from Scotland showcases flair and goal-scoring potential, adding a dynamic edge to the team’s offensive strategies.

12. Louis Appéré: £2,000/week (£104,000/year)

Appéré, at 24, commands a midfield and striking role, justifying his weekly wage. Hailing from Scotland, he brings creativity and goal-scoring prowess to the forefront, making him a valuable asset in shaping the team’s attacking endeavours.

11. Jon Guthrie: £2,100/week (£109,200/year)

A seasoned defender at 30, Guthrie’s weekly wage reflects his experience and reliability in central defence. His contributions in thwarting opposition attacks and organizing the backline are pivotal to the team’s defensive strategies.

10. Jack Sowerby: £2,100/week (£109,200/year)

Jack Sowerby in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Lincoln City and Northampton Town. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Sowerby, 28, commands a midfield role, earning a solid weekly wage. His versatility and ability to control the game from the centre of the park make him an essential component in the team’s midfield setup.

9. Aaron McGowan: £2,500/week (£130,000/year)

Operating on the right defensive flank, McGowan’s weekly wage reflects his defensive prowess and overlapping capabilities. At 26, he adds width to the team’s play, contributing both defensively and offensively.

8. Ali Koiki: £2,500/week (£130,000/year)

Koiki, 23, earns a wage that mirrors his contributions as a left-sided player. His ability to operate as a wing-back or midfielder adds flexibility to the team’s formation, making him a valuable asset in various tactical setups.

7. Ben Fox: £2,500/week (£130,000/year)

A versatile player at 25, Fox commands a consistent wage. His ability to play in defensive and attacking midfield positions showcases his adaptability, providing the team with options in different areas of the pitch.

6. Akin Odimayo: £2,500/week (£130,000/year)

Akin Odimayo of Northampton Town in action during the Bristol Street Motors Trophy match (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Odimayo, 23, secures a fair wage as a right-sided defender. His defensive contributions and ability to join the attack when needed make him an integral part of the team’s defensive setup.

5. Sam Hoskins: £2,600/week (£135,200/year)

Hoskins, 30, earns a competitive wage as an attacking midfielder and striker. His goal-scoring prowess and versatility in the final third contribute significantly to the team’s offensive strategies.

4. Mitch Pinnock: £2,900/week (£150,800/year)

Mitch Pinnock, a seasoned attacking midfielder at 28, commands a weekly wage that mirrors his profound impact on the team’s attacking dynamics. His role as an orchestrator in the midfield is crucial, as he possesses the innate ability to unlock stubborn defences. Pinnock’s vision, coupled with precise passing and creativity, contributes significantly to goal-scoring opportunities.

3. Danny Hylton: £3,400/week (£176,800/year)

Danny Hylton, the seasoned striker at 34, stands as the team’s focal point in the attack, and his substantial weekly wage is a testament to his invaluable contributions. Hylton’s goal-scoring instincts and wealth of experience make him a reliable source of goals, adding a lethal touch to the team’s offensive firepower.

2. Marc Leonard: £3,900/week (£202,800/year)

Marc Leonard, a 21-year-old midfield maestro, commands a notable weekly wage reflective of his multifaceted skill set. As a midfielder with both defensive and attacking capabilities, Leonard is a linchpin in the team’s tactical framework. His maturity on the field goes beyond his age, showcasing a seasoned understanding of the game.

1. Tyreece Simpson: £4,600/week (£239,200/year)

Tyreece Simpson of Northampton Town in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Cheltenham Town (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

At the youthful age of 21, Tyreece Simpson stands atop the wage chart, and rightly so. The potent striker embodies a formidable force in the team’s attacking line, justifying every penny of his substantial weekly wage.

