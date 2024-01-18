Ranking Every Leeds United Player by Wages in 2023-2024

Leeds United, one of the clubs known for its history currently competes in the second division of English football and This blog explores the top 15 earners at Leeds United, delving into their wages, and roles

Leeds United, competing in The Championship, England’s second tier of professional football, maintains a diverse squad comprising 72 players, a blend of seasoned professionals and emerging talents. For 2023-24, the club’s total wage bill stands at a significant £32,559,800 annually, equating to £626,150 per week. This investment reflects their commitment to building a competitive team that thrives in one of England’s most challenging leagues.

15. Liam Cooper

Scottish central defender Liam Cooper, 31, earns £19,000 weekly, which translates to an annual salary of £988,000. Cooper’s leadership and defensive expertise are crucial in organizing Leeds United’s backline and providing stability and experience.

14. Pascal Struijk

Dutch left/central defender Pascal Struijk, 23, commands a salary of £21,000 weekly, totalling £1,092,000 annually. Struijk’s defensive abilities and potential for development are significant for Leeds United’s defensive strategies.

13. Illan Meslier

French goalkeeper Illan Meslier, aged 23, earns £23,000 per week, amounting to an annual salary of £1,196,000. His goalkeeping skills and potential for growth make him a key figure in Leeds United’s long-term plans.

Illan Meslier of Leeds United reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Ipswich Town. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

12. Iliya Gruev

Bulgarian defensive midfielder Iliya Gruev, 23, also earns £26,000 weekly, which adds up to £1,352,000 a year. Gruev’s role in breaking up opposition plays and providing a defensive shield is pivotal for the team’s balance.

11. Glen Kamara:

Finnish defensive midfielder Glen Kamara, 27, commands a weekly wage of £26,000, leading to an annual income of £1,352,000. Kamara’s midfield dominance and ability to control the game’s tempo are crucial for Leeds United.

10. Stuart Dallas

Northern Irish player Stuart Dallas, 32, who can play as a defender, midfielder, and winger, earns £28,000 per week, totaling £1,456,000 annually. Dallas’s versatility and work rate across multiple positions make him an invaluable asset to the team.

9. Karl Darlow

Goalkeeper Karl Darlow, 32, from England, also earns £30,000 weekly, amounting to an annual salary of £1,560,000. Darlow’s experience and shot-stopping abilities are key to Leeds United’s defensive strategies.

8. Júnior Firpo

26-year-old Spanish defender/wing-back Junior Firpo earns £30,000 per week, which amounts to £1,560,000 a year. Firpo’s contributions, particularly on the left flank, are crucial for both defensive solidity and attacking support.

Júnior Firpo of Leeds United during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Accrington Stanley and Leeds United. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

7. Daniel James

Welsh attacking midfielder Daniel James, aged 25, also earns £30,000 weekly, resulting in an annual salary of £1,560,000. His speed and ability to play on both wings make him a significant threat to opposition defences.

6. Joël Piroe

Dutch attacking midfielder/forward Joël Piroe, 23, commands a salary of £30,000 per week, totalling £1,560,000 annually. Piroe’s offensive skills and versatility in the attacking line make him a valuable player in Leeds United’s squad.

5. Georginio Rutter

French attacking midfielder and striker Georginio Rutter, 21, earns £34,000 weekly, which sums up to £1,768,000 a year. Rutter’s agility and skill in the forward positions add depth and versatility to Leeds United’s attacking options.

4. Jaidon Anthony

23-year-old English attacking midfielder Jaidon Anthony also earns £35,000 per week, leading to an annual income of £1,820,000. Anthony’s skill on the left wing and his ability to create scoring opportunities are vital to the team’s attacking strategies.

Jaidon Anthony of Leeds United looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Swansea City. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

3. Joe Rodon

Central defender Joe Rodon from Wales, aged 25, commands a weekly wage of £35,000, amounting to £1,820,000 annually. His solid defensive play and aerial prowess make him a crucial part of Leeds United’s backline.

2. Ethan Ampadu

Welsh player Ethan Ampadu, 22, who plays as a central defender and defensive midfielder, earns £37,000 weekly, resulting in a yearly salary of £1,924,000. Ampadu’s versatility and defensive skills contribute significantly to the team’s stability and flexibility in both defence and midfield.

1. Patrick Bamford

Patrick Bamford, a 29-year-old English attacking midfielder/forward, earns £40,000 per week, translating to an annual salary of £2,080,000. Bamford’s attacking prowess, characterized by his goal-scoring abilities and creativity, makes him a key figure in Leeds United’s offensive line-up.

Patrick Bamford of Leeds United looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Birmingham City. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

