Ranking every Fleetwood Squad player by how much they earn in wages in 2023-2024

Nestled amidst the windswept beauty of Lancashire, Fleetwood Town is a club with a story to tell. Though relatively young, having only emerged from non-league obscurity in 2008, the “Cod Army” has captured the hearts of the seaside town with their spirited displays and ambitious climb through the footballing ranks.

Recent years have been a rollercoaster for Fleetwood. A thrilling League Two title win in 2020 propelled them into League One, igniting dreams of further ascent. However, navigating the tougher competition proved challenging. While not languishing in the relegation zone, their attack often lacked bite, and midfield inconsistencies left fans yearning for more. Despite the ups and downs, Fleetwood remains a club with infectious optimism.

With a net worth of 8.83 million euros, Fleetwood may not be a financial powerhouse, but their passionate fanbase and dedicated squad are their true assets. On matchdays, Highbury Stadium crackles with a unique energy, pushing their team through thick and thin. While they may not be vying for promotion, Fleetwood Town is a club to watch.

Fleetwood Town manager Lee Johnson looks on prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Fleetwood Town. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

15. Phoenix Patterson

Phoenix Patterson: Another talented youngster on the wing, Patterson pockets £1,800 weekly, bringing directness and creativity. His powerful runs, crossing ability, and ability to create chances make him a valuable asset on the flanks.

14. Promise Omochere

Promise Omochere: This young Nigerian winger earns £1,800 weekly, injecting pace and trickery into the attack. His dazzling skills, ability to beat defenders, and eye for goal make him an exciting prospect for the future.

13. Jay Lynch

Jay Lynch: With safe hands between the sticks for £2,100 weekly, Lynch provides Fleetwood with reliable goalkeeping. His agility, reflexes, and confident command of his area make him a vital last line of defence.

Jay Lynch of Fleetwood Town earns around £2,100 weekly. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

11. Toto Nsiala

Toto Nsiala: The commanding figure at the heart of the defence, Nsiala earns £2,600 weekly, offering experience and aerial dominance. His strong presence, leadership, and ability to organize the backline make him a crucial defensive leader.

10. Josh Earl

Josh Earl: This young left-back brings a dynamic presence for £3,100 weekly, marauding down the flank with attacking intent. His pace, overlapping runs, and accurate crosses make him a valuable weapon on the offensive side.

9. Josh Vela

Josh Vela: Pulling the strings in midfield for £3,100 weekly, Vela offers a blend of composure and creativity. His passing range, tactical awareness, and ability to dictate the tempo make him the heartbeat of the Fleetwood engine room.

8. Ben Heneghan

Ben Heneghan: This experienced right-back commands £3,500 weekly, patrolling the flank with determination and leadership. His aerial dominance, strong tackles, and overlapping runs make him a key figure in both defence and attack.

Ben Heneghan earns around £3,500 weekly playing for Fleetwood Town. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

7. Brendan Wiredu

Brendan Wiredu: Versatile and composed, Wiredu pockets £3,500 weekly, offering defensive solidity across the backline and midfield. His reading of the game, tackling prowess, and ability to break up play make him a reliable shield for the Cod Army.

6. Kabongo Tshimanga

Kabongo Tshimanga: This pacey frontman earns £4,000 weekly, bringing explosive energy and directness to the attack. He’s a nightmare for defenders with his blistering runs and powerful shot, always threatening to erupt with a game-changing goal.

5. Jack Marriott

Jack Marriott: Known for his predatory instincts in the box, Marriott earns £4,100 weekly, providing a potent goalscoring threat. His movement, finishing ability, and knack for being in the right place at the right time make him a constant menace for defenders.

Jack Marriott of Fleetwood Town earns £4,100 a week. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

4. Danny Mayor

Danny Mayor: The cunning veteran, who works his magic in midfield, charges £4,400 per week. He’s an essential cog in Fleetwood’s creative machine because of his vision, passing range, and ability to generate opportunities.

3. Adam Montgomery

Adam Montgomery: This lively and versatile Scottish youngster is paid £4,500 a week for his talent. He covers the ground on the left wing. Whether he is attacking or defending, he brings a tireless work ethic and a will to get things done.

2. Jayden Stockley

England, ST, 29-year-old Jayden Stockley: With a goal-hungry attitude, the seasoned striker leads the front line and brings in £5,100 each week. He is the Cod Army’s go-to player when it comes to scoring goals because of his muscular presence and knack for finding the net.

Jayden Stockley of Fleetwood Town earns around £5,100 each week. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

1. Xavier Simons

Xavier Simons: This young midfield dynamo pockets the biggest paycheck at £5,400 weekly (£280,800 annually). Known for his lightning-quick pace and bag of tricks, he’s got fans buzzing about his potential to unlock defences.

