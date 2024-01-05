Ranking Every Bristol Rovers Player by Wages in 2023-2024

Bristol Rovers, a notable club in the English football landscape, showcases a blend of emerging talent and experienced professionals and this article focuses on the top 15 earners at Bristol Rovers, detailing their salaries, on-field contributions, and recent form.

Playing in League One, the third tier of men’s professional football in England, Bristol Rovers is known for its strategic approach to team composition and wage distribution. With a total of 39 players, the club maintains a balance between nurturing young prospects and leveraging the expertise of seasoned players.

For the year 2023, Bristol Rovers’ wage bill totals £5,891,600 annually, amounting to £113,300 per week. This figure reflects the club’s commitment to investing in player talent while adhering to sustainable financial practices within the competitive landscape of League One.

15. James Wilson

Earning £3,100 weekly (£161,200 annually), 34-year-old Welsh defender James Wilson is known for his defensive prowess and leadership qualities. His experience and tactical understanding are invaluable in organizing the back line and mentoring younger players.

14. Jordan Rossiter

Jordan Rossiter, a 26-year-old English defensive midfielder, earns £3,100 weekly (£161,200 yearly). His ball-winning skills and ability to control the midfield tempo make him a key figure in Bristol Rovers’ tactical setup.

13. Luke McCormick

24-year-old English midfielder Luke McCormick, earning £3,000 weekly (£156,000 annually), is an influential presence in both defensive and attacking midfield roles. His versatility and energy contribute significantly to the team’s midfield dynamism.

12. Luke Thomas

With a weekly wage of £3,000 (£156,000 annually), 24-year-old English attacking midfielder Luke Thomas adds creativity and flair to Bristol Rovers’ attack. His dribbling skills and ability to create chances are crucial to the team’s offensive strategy.

Luke Thomas of Bristol Rovers earns a weekly wage of £3,000. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

11. Grant Ward

28-year-old English midfielder Grant Ward, earning £3,200 weekly (£166,400 annually), plays a pivotal role in central and defensive midfield positions. His consistent performances and tactical intelligence are key to maintaining balance in the midfield.

10. Antony Evans

Antony Evans, a 24-year-old English attacking midfielder, earns £3,500 weekly (£182,000 annually). His knack for finding the back of the net and providing key assists make him a significant attacking threat for Bristol Rovers.

9. Tristan Crama

French central defender Tristan Crama, 21, commands a salary of £3,600 weekly (£187,200 annually). His strong defensive skills and potential as a rising talent are central to Bristol Rovers’ long-term defensive strategy.

8. Sam Finley

Earning £3,600 weekly (£187,200 yearly), 30-year-old English defensive midfielder Sam Finley is a crucial part of the midfield engine. His hard work and ability to disrupt opposition plays are vital for the team’s balance.

Sam Finley of Bristol Rovers earns around £3,600 weekly. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

7. Lamare Bogarde

19-year-old Dutch defender and defensive midfielder Lamare Bogarde earns £4,000 weekly (£208,000 annually). His defensive versatility and promising talent are key assets for Bristol Rovers’ future.

6. John Marquis

With a weekly salary of £4,100 (£213,200 annually), 31-year-old English forward John Marquis contributes significantly to Bristol Rovers’ attack. His finishing ability and experience are invaluable in leading the forward line.

5. Jack Hunt

32-year-old English right defender and wing-back Jack Hunt earns £4,100 weekly (£213,200 yearly). His defensive solidity and ability to contribute in attack make him a versatile and key player in the squad.

4. Jevani Brown

Jamaican attacking midfielder and forward Jevani Brown, 28, with a weekly wage of £4,100 (£213,200 annually), is known for his creativity and goal-scoring prowess. His technical skills and attacking flair are crucial for the team’s forward thrust.

Jevani Brown of Bristol Rovers earns around £4,100. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

3. Connor Taylor

21-year-old English central defender Connor Taylor, earning £4,400 weekly (£228,800 annually), is a cornerstone of Bristol Rovers’ defence. His aerial ability and defensive intelligence are critical in maintaining the team’s defensive integrity.

2. Chris Martin

Scottish striker Chris Martin, 34, commands a weekly wage of £4,400 (£228,800 annually). His experience, physical presence, and goal-scoring ability are central to Bristol Rovers’ attacking strategy.

1. Harvey Vale

Topping the wage list at Bristol Rovers is 19-year-old English left defender/wing-back and attacking midfielder Harvey Vale, earning £26,000 weekly (£1,352,000 annually). His technical ability, versatility, and potential marks him as a key player with a significant impact on the team.

Harvey Vale is the top earner of Bristol Rovers with an annual salary of £1,352,000. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

