Ranking Every Blackpool Player by Wages in 2023-2024

Nestled by the Irish Sea, Blackpool Football Club may no longer sashay across Premier League pitches, but their tangerine glow still illuminates League One. Founded in 1887, the “Seasiders” boast a history gilded with FA Cup triumphs and top-flight stints. Yet, recent seasons have been a choppy tide, with relegation from the Championship in 2023 leaving a salty aftertaste.

Now, under the watchful eye of manager Neil Critchley, Blackpool is determined to chart a course back to calmer waters. Their 51-man squad pulses with a blend of seasoned experience and youthful exuberance. Captain and talisman Jordan Rhodes, at £8,100 per week, anchors the attack with predatory instincts honed in the Premier League.

Youngsters like James Husband and Luke Garbutt, meanwhile, inject youthful zest into the midfield. Though their net worth of €13.25 million pales in comparison to some League One rivals, Blackpool possess a priceless treasure – their passionate supporters.

Bloomfield Road shimmers with the unwavering devotion of the “Tangerine Army,” transforming every match into a carnival of hope and unwavering belief. So, while Blackpool may not yet dominate League One, the tide is turning.

Blackpool’s English defender Jordan Gabriel (C) and teammates react at the end of the English FA Cup third round football match between Nottingham Forest and Blackpool. (Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images)

15. Tashan Oakley-Boothe

Tashan Oakley-Boothe (DM): At 23, this promising defensive midfielder earns his £3,600 weekly wage with tenacity and composure. While his contract details remain under wraps, his potential is undeniable, echoing the whispers of a future star in the making.

14. Kenny Dougall

Kenny Dougall (DM): The Australian anchorman, 30, commands £4,000 a week for his midfield mastery. Dougall’s tireless work ethic and precise passing create a platform for Blackpool’s attacking ventures, shielding the backline with unwavering reliability.

13. Jake Beesley

Jake Beesley (ST): A potent finisher at 26, Beesley’s £4,100 weekly wage reflects his goal-scoring prowess. He’s a constant threat in the penalty area, lurking with predatory instincts to capitalize on any defensive lapse.

12. James Husband

James Husband (D, LC): This experienced left-back, 29, earns £4,100 a week for his defensive solidity and attacking forays. Husband’s tireless runs down the flank provide width and overlapping support, peppering the opposition box with dangerous crosses.

James Husband of Blackpool during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Blackpool. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

11. Albie Morgan

Albie Morgan (AM C): The creative heartbeat of Blackpool’s midfield, Morgan, 23, earns £4,500 weekly. His vision, passing range, and set-piece wizardry unlock defences and orchestrate attacks, often leaving opponents chasing shadows.

10. Owen Dale

Owen Dale (AM RL): Bringing pace and trickery for his £4,800 weekly wage, this 24-year-old winger terrorizes defences with his dazzling dribbling and pinpoint crosses. His contract length remains hidden, but his electrifying presence is worth every penny.

9. Matthew Pennington

Matthew Pennington (D RC): At 28, Pennington commands £4,900 a week for his defensive leadership and aerial dominance. He marshals the backline with composure, organizing his teammates and snuffing out danger before it blossoms.

8. Jordan Gabriel

Jordan Gabriel (D/WB R): Versatility and attacking threat are this 24-year-old’s calling cards, earning him £5,100 weekly. Gabriel effortlessly switches between full-back and wing-back, bombing forward with dangerous runs and providing defensive cover when needed.

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel of Blackpool celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Nottingham Forest and Blackpool. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

7. Dominic Thompson

Dominic Thompson (D/WB L): At 22, Thompson utilizes his £5,400 weekly wage to inject youthful energy and attacking intent down the left flank. His overlapping runs and pin-point crosses create havoc for opposition defences, stretching them to the limit.

6. Daniel Grimshaw

Daniel Grimshaw (GK): Blackpool’s safe hands between the posts, Grimshaw, 25, earns £5,400 a week for his agility and reflexes. He’s a confident shot-stopper, commanding his area with authority and leaving fans reassured with every acrobatic save.

5. Ollie Norburn

Ollie Norburn (DM): This Grenada international, 30, earns £5,800 per week for his midfield metronome act. Norburn dictates the tempo, breaking up attacks with his tenacious tackling and laying the foundation for Blackpool’s attacking forays.

4. Marvin Ekpiteta

Marvin Ekpiteta (DC): A rock at the heart of the defence, Ekpiteta, 27, commands £5,900 a week for his aerial prowess and defensive composure. He dominates in the air, winning duels and heading away from danger with reassuring authority.

Marvin Ekpiteta of Blackpool during the Sky Bet Championship between Blackpool and Norwich City. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

3. Kyle Joseph

Kyle Joseph (AM RL, ST): At 21, this versatile attacker earns £6,000 weekly for his ability to play anywhere across the frontline. Joseph’s pace and agility terrorize defences, while his clinical finishing puts the fear of goals into any netminder.

2. Callum Connolly

Callum Connolly (D RC, DM): This 25-year-old Swiss Army Knife commands £6,400 weekly for his adaptability and defensive solidity. Connolly seamlessly slots into multiple positions, whether shoring up the backline or providing cover in midfield, always with tireless dedication.

1. Jordan Rhodes

Jordan Rhodes (ST): The highest-paid Tangerine at £8,100 weekly, Rhodes, 33, is a predator lurking in the penalty box. His clinical finishing and experience are invaluable assets, and his goals often spark roars of celebration throughout Bloomfield Road.

Jordan Rhodes celebrates the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Huddersfield Town1 and Luton Town. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

