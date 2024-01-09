Ranking every Barnsley player by how much they earn in wages in 2023-24

Nestled in the heart of Yorkshire, Barnsley Football Club may not be a Premier League giant, but their passionate roar echoes through League One. Founded in 1887, the “Tykes” have a storied history, reaching the FA Cup final in 1910 and claiming the League One title just a decade ago.

However, recent seasons have been a mixed bag. A promising playoff push in 2021-22 gave way to a mid-table finish last season, leaving fans yearning for a return to the Championship. With head coach Michael Duff at the helm, Barnsley are determined to claw their way back up the table. Their 65-man squad boasts experience and a youthful spark. The highest earner, John McAtee, at £6,100 per week, leads the attack with his clinical finishing and tireless work ethic. Meanwhile, academy graduates like Callum Styles and James Norwood inject youthful energy into the midfield.

Despite their modest net worth of €11.85 million compared to some League One rivals, Barnsley are backed by a fiercely loyal fan base. Oakwell Stadium vibrates with the “Red Army” chanting, turning every match into a cauldron of hope and determination.

15. Max Watters

This 24-year-old England ST pockets a cool £3900 weekly, a reward for his silent yet deadly presence in the box. His attacking threat is a lurking shadow, his finishing touch a viper’s strike that sends shudders through opposing defences.

Max Watters of Barnsley in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Barnsley. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

14. Maël de Gevigney

At 23, this France DC earns a tidy £3900 weekly, a whisper compared to the roar he unleashes on the pitch. His versatility is a chameleon’s cloak, his play-making skills whisper that turn into thunderous tackles and pinpoint passes.

13. Nicky Cadden

This 26-year-old Scotland D/WB/AM earns a tidy £3900 weekly, a testament to his quiet control over the flow of the game. His versatility is a conductor’s baton, his play-making skills a whispered score that directs the team’s symphony.

12. Liam Roberts

At 28, this England goalkeeper commands a cool £4000 weekly, a testament to his unflinching presence between the sticks. His shot-stopping heroics have become legendary, yet his contract remains shrouded in mystery, adding an air of intrigue to this enigmatic wall.

11. Jonathan Russell

At 22, this Jamaica DM earns a cool £4100 weekly, a whisper compared to the roar he unleashes on the pitch. His versatility is a dance between defence and attack, his play-making skills a reggae rhythm that sets the team’s feet in motion.

10. Jordan Williams

Earning a tidy £4100 every week, this 23-year-old England D RL is a whirlwind on the pitch, weaving through opponents with the nimbleness of a phantom. His versatility and play-making skills are a whisper on the wind, leaving defenders grasping at shadows.

Jordan Williams of Barnsley reacts after the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Preston North End. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

9. Devante Cole

With pockets jingling £4400 each week, this 28-year-old England AM RL/ST glides across the pitch like a seasoned magician. His versatility is a deck of endless possibilities, his playmaking skills a sleight of hand that leaves defenders bewildered.

8. Corey O’Keeffe

This 25-year-old Ireland D/WB/AM is a chameleon on the pitch, blending into any position with uncanny ease. Earning a tidy £4400 weekly, he paints the field with audacious passes and acrobatic tackles, each touch a brushstroke of brilliance.

7. Adam Phillips

Raking in a cool £4500 each week, this 25-year-old England DM/AM is a maestro of midfield puppetry. His adaptability is a conductor’s baton, orchestrating the team’s rhythm with pinpoint passes and tenacious tackling.

6. Sam Cosgrove

At 26, this England ST pockets a respectable £4600 weekly, a reward for his unwavering presence as a goal-scoring machine. His attacking threat is a loaded cannon, each shot a thunderous boom that echoes through the stands.

Sam Cosgrove earns around £4600 weekly playing for Barnsley. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

5. Luca Connell

This 22-year-old Ireland DM is a silent symphony of control, earning a cool £5000 weekly for his unassuming brilliance. His versatility is a whispered promise, his playmaking skills a gentle nudge that sets the entire team in motion.

4. Josh Benson

Every week, £5100 clinking in his pockets fuels the engine of this 23-year-old England DM. His versatility is a high-octane blend of grit and guile, and his playmaking skills are a turbo boost that propels the team forward.

3. Herbie Kane

This 24-year-old England DM commands a hefty £5200 weekly, a testament to his rock-solid presence in the midfield. His versatility is a fortress with shifting walls, and his playmaking skills are the secret tunnels that unlock scoring opportunities.

2. Callum Styles

At 23, this Hungary WB, DM, AM is a kaleidoscope of talent, earning a cool £5400 weekly for his dazzling displays. His versatility is a kaleidoscope of possibilities, his play-making skills a flash of colours that leaves defenders mesmerised.

Callum Styles plays the ball during the UEFA friendly football match Hungary v Greece. (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK / AFP) (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images)

1. John McAtee

This 23-year-old England AM/F C is a whirlwind of attacking fury, pocketing a hefty £6100 weekly for his goal-scoring theatrics. His boots are cannons, and he passes laser beams, leaving defenders scrambling for cover.

