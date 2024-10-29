A look at Erik ten Hag, former Manchester United boss’ best 5 signings and ranking them

Erik ten Hag is history at Manchester United. The Dutchman was sacked as the manager on the 27th of October after the Red Devils’ disappointing defeat, away to West Ham, in a rather controversial incident-laden match.

With fellow Dutchman and club legend Ruud van Nistelrooy as the interim manager, their full-time manager has already almost been confirmed. Portuguese Ruben Amorim, currently Sporting CP’s boss is set to take over the Manchester club.

Elsewhere, in slightly over two years of tenure, let us take a look at Erik ten Hag and his 5 best signings:

Casemiro

Manchester United’s Brazilian midfielder #18 Casemiro reacts as the end of the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on September 30, 2023

While Casemiro might have struggled occasionally at Manchester United, which might have actually stood out, especially the horror night at Selhurst Park, where the Brazilian was given a rating of 0 by top sports sites, he has stepped up to the plate for the Red Devils whenever needed. The veteran defensive midfielder has also chipped in with crucial goals for the club from Manchester. Even now, he has been making regular starts for them, and is arguably the best Erik ten Hag signing. Rating – 7/10

Andre Onana

Andre Onana in action during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Valencia CF and AFC Ajax at Estadio Mestalla on October 02, 2019 in Valencia, Spain. (Getty Images)

Andre Onana has also often come under criticism for several blunders that have cost Manchester United a few games. However, the former Ajax shot-stopper has equally contributed to the betterment of the team. Of late, Onana has also found his footing, and his errors have significantly reduced. Rating – 6/10

Lisandro Martinez

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – AUGUST 14: Lisandro Martínez of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on August 14, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Lisandro Martinez is hard as nails. The Argentine who is likened to the tough-tackling Walter Samuel was a rock for Manchester United during his first season. However, repeated injuries and fitness issues stunted his momentum in his second season. But Martinez, whenever in full fitness has been a commanding presence in United’s defense. Rating – 6/10

Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen’s signing in 2022 raised a lot of eyebrows among the Manchester United faithful. It had only been a year back then, after his tragic collapse on the field during an EURO 2020 game. Concerns about his fitness and health came to the fore, however, the Dane has delivered beyond expectations placed on him, and is always ready to put a shift in when needed. Rating 6/10

Jonny Evans

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND – JULY 19: Jonny Evans of Manchester United applauds the crowd during the pre-season friendly match between Manchester United and Olympique Lyonnais at BT Murrayfield Stadium on July 19, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Jonny Evans signing on a free transfer, earns him a place on this list. The Northern Irish defender’s signing, like Eriksen’s, drew a lot of ire from fans, especially because of his age. The then-35-year-old, however, whenever called upon, has been a brick wall in the Red Devils’ defense. Barring a few errors, mostly due to his pace, Evans has been impressive. Rating 5/10