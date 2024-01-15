Ranking Every Coventry City Player by Wages in 2023-2024

Coventry City, a distinguished club in the realm of English football, is known for its strong presence in The Championship, England’s second-tier professional men’s football division and this article takes you behind the scenes, showcasing the players’ wages list for the 2023–24 season.

With a robust squad of 46 players, the team showcases a blend of seasoned veterans and emerging talents, each contributing their own unique skills to the club’s ambitions.

This sizable squad underpins their strategy to compete effectively in the highly competitive landscape of The Championship, where the dynamics of the game demand depth and versatility in team composition.

Financially, Coventry City operates with a substantial wage bill, reflective of its commitment to maintaining a competitive team. In the year 2023, the club’s total wage expenditure stands at £10,115,040 annually, breaking down to around £194,520 per week.

This financial outlay signifies the club’s dedication to investing in its players, ensuring they are equipped to take on the challenges of the league. This investment is crucial for the team’s aspirations to excel in The Championship, where the economic aspects of the gameplay play a pivotal role in shaping the success of clubs.

15. Brad Collins (26, English, Goalkeeper)

Brad Collins of Coventry City passes the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Brad Collins, the 26-year-old English goalkeeper, earns £6,500 weekly, amounting to an annual salary of £338,000. His role as the team’s custodian is underscored by his impressive shot-stopping abilities and command in the box.

14. Matt Godden (31, English, Striker)

At 31, striker Matt Godden takes home £6,900 per week, or £358,800 yearly. Known for his sharp finishing and positional awareness, Godden is a vital cog in the team’s attacking machinery.

13. Kyle McFadzean (36, English, Defender)

Veteran defender Kyle McFadzean, aged 36, commands a wage of £7,000 weekly (£364,000 annually). His experience and defensive prowess bring stability and leadership to the backline.

12. Yasin Ayari (19, Swedish, Attacking Midfielder)

The young Swedish attacking midfielder, Yasin Ayari, 19, earns £7,300 weekly (£379,600 annually). His creativity and agility add a dynamic edge to the team’s offensive plays.

11. Ben Sheaf (25, English, Defensive Midfielder/Defender)

25-year-old Ben Sheaf, who plays as a defensive midfielder and defender, earns £7,500 weekly, translating to £390,000 annually. His versatility and defensive discipline are key in maintaining the team’s structural integrity.

10. Tatsuhiro Sakamoto (26, Japanese, Wing-Back/Attacking Midfielder)

Coventry City player Tatsuhiro Sakamoto (r) and Bobby Thomas embrace prior to the Sky Bet Championship. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, a 26-year-old Japanese wing-back and attacking midfielder, commands a salary of £7,600 weekly (£395,200 annually). His pace and crossing ability provide essential width and attacking options.

9. Milan van Ewijk (22, Dutch, Defender/Wing-Back)

At 22, Milan van Ewijk from the Netherlands, a versatile defender and wing-back, earns £7,900 weekly (£410,800 annually). His defensive skills, coupled with his ability to contribute offensively, make him a significant asset.

8. Joel Latibeaudiere (23, Jamaican, Defender/Defensive Midfielder)

Joel Latibeaudiere, a 23-year-old Jamaican defender and defensive midfielder, takes home £8,100 weekly (£421,200 annually). His defensive versatility and ability to play multiple roles make him invaluable.

7. Callum O’Hare (25, English, Attacking Midfielder/Forward)

English attacking midfielder and forward Callum O’Hare, 25, earns £8,400 weekly (£436,800 annually). Known for his creative flair and goal-scoring ability, O’Hare is a key player in the team’s offensive line-up.

6. Jay Dasilva (25, English, Defender/Wing-Back)

Jay Dasilva, a 25-year-old English defender and wing-back, commands £9,100 per week, totalling £473,200 annually. His defensive acumen and ability to support the attack make him a versatile contributor on the field.

5. Jake Bidwell (30, English, Defender)

Jake Bidwell of Coventry is in action during the Sky Bet Championship between Middlesbrough and Coventry City.

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Experienced at 30, Jake Bidwell earns £10,000 weekly, translating to an annual salary of £520,000. As a left-sided defender, his consistency and reliability in defence are pivotal. Bidwell’s ability to join in the attack and deliver precise crosses adds another dimension to his game.

4. Kasey Palmer (26, English, Attacking Midfielder)

Kasey Palmer, a 26-year-old attacking midfielder, also earns £10,000 weekly, equating to £520,000 a year. His role as an attacking midfielder is marked by creative passing, dribbling skills, and an eye for goal, making him a significant threat in the final third.

3. Liam Kitching (23, English, Defender)

Liam Kitching, at 23, earns a substantial £12,000 weekly, or £624,000 annually. As a central defender, his strength, aerial ability, and defensive intelligence make him an integral part of the team’s defensive setup.

2. Ellis Simms (22, English, Striker)

Young striker Ellis Simms, 22, commands a significant wage of £17,000 weekly, which adds up to £884,000 annually. His remarkable pace, finishing skills, and ability to hold up play are crucial for the team’s attacking strategies.

1. Haji Wright (25, American, Attacking Midfielder/Striker)

Haji Wright of Coventry City reacts after missing a chance. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Topping the salary list is 25-year-old American Haji Wright, earning £21,000 weekly, summing up to £1,092,000 yearly. Wright’s versatility allows him to play as an attacking midfielder and striker, providing lethal finishing, excellent ball control, and a physical presence upfront.

