Ranking Every Cardiff City Player by Wages in 2023-2024

Cardiff City is a club steeped in a glorious past that whispers promises of a sparkling future currently featuring in the EFL Championship and let’s see Cardiff City players’ wages in this article

Last season, the Bluebirds soared high, flirting with the playoff fringes before plummeting back to mid-table mediocrity. This year, under the watchful gaze of manager Mark Hudson, they’re a team of Jekyll and Hyde – capable of dismantling league leaders Burnley one week and then inexplicably stumbling against relegation fodder the next.

Their net worth of 14.15 million euros may not rival Premier League giants, but their wage bill of £15.36 million speaks volumes about their ambition. Youngsters like Rubin Colwill and Joe Philpott-Collins inject exciting energy and promise, while the experienced heads of Callum O’Dowda and Ryan Wintle provide much-needed stability.

Mark Hudson Manager of Cardiff City, looks on prior to kick off of the Sky Bet Championship between Swansea City and Cardiff City. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

15. Andy Rinomhota:

Rinomhota, 26, earns £8,500 weekly, amassing £442,000 annually. As a solid defensive midfielder, his performances showcase tenacity. His contract reflects Reading’s investment in his skills, promising stability in the team’s core.

14. Romaine Sawyers:

Sawyers, 31, draws £9,000 weekly, totalling £468,000 yearly. His dual role in midfield adds versatility. The contract reflects Reading’s reliance on his experience and creative contributions to the team’s dynamics.

13. Yakou Meïté:

Meïté, 27, takes home £9,000 weekly, accumulating to £468,000 annually. A dynamic attacker, his performances impact Reading’s goal-scoring capabilities. His contract underlines his significance as a key figure in the team’s offensive strategy.

12. Perry Ng:

Ng, 27, commands a £9,000 weekly wage, reaching £468,000 yearly. His defensive prowess adds stability to Reading’s backline. The terms of his contract emphasize his role as a crucial component in the team’s defensive structure.

11. Rubin Colwill:

Colwill, 21, earns £10,000 weekly, totalling £520,000 each year. A young creative force in midfield, his performances highlight potential. His contract reflects Reading’s investment in nurturing emerging talents for sustained success.

Rubin Colwill of Cardiff City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Cardiff City. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

10. Mark McGuinness:

McGuinness, 22, draws an £11,000 weekly salary, amassing £572,000 annually. His defensive skills contribute to Reading’s resilience. The terms of his contract underline the club’s commitment to developing and retaining promising defensive talents.

9. Iké Ugbo:

Ugbo, 24, commands an £11,000 weekly wage, reaching £572,000 yearly. Versatile in attack, his performances impact Reading’s forward line. The terms of his contract reflect the club’s reliance on his ability to create goal-scoring opportunities.

8. Callum O’Dowda:

O’Dowda, 28, earns £12,000 weekly, accumulating to £624,000 annually. A creative force in midfield, his performances enhance Reading’s attacking dynamics. His contract showcases the club’s commitment to retaining his services for offensive prowess.

7. Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson:

Rúnarsson, 28, takes home £13,000 weekly, amassing £676,000 yearly. As a goalkeeper, his performances contribute to Reading’s defensive stability. His ongoing contract reflects the club’s trust in his abilities between the posts.

CARDIFF, WALES – NOVEMBER 28: Alex Runarsson of Cardiff City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and West Bromwich Albion at Cardiff City Stadium on November 28, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

6. Manolis Siopis:

Siopis, 29, commands a £15,000 weekly wage, totalling £780,000 annually. His role as a defensive midfielder adds balance. The terms of his contract underline Reading’s investment in his skills, crucial for maintaining the team’s tactical equilibrium.

5. Joe Ralls:

Ralls, 29, draws an £18,000 weekly salary, reaching £936,000 yearly. A reliable defensive midfielder, his performances contribute to Reading’s midfield stability. The terms of his contract reflect the club’s reliance on his experience and defensive capabilities.

4. Callum Robinson:

Robinson, 28, takes home £18,000 weekly, accumulating £936,000 annually. A versatile attacker, his performances impact Reading’s goal-scoring capabilities. His contract underscores the club’s reliance on his offensive prowess in various attacking positions.

3. Karlan Grant:

Grant, 25, commands a £20,000 weekly wage, reaching £1,040,000 yearly. Dynamic in attack, his performances influence Reading’s offensive strategy. His contract reflects the club’s investment in securing a prolific forward to lead the line.

Karlan Grant of Cardiff City celebrates after the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and Cardiff City. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

2. Aaron Ramsey:

Ramsey, 32, draws £24,000 weekly, amassing £1,248,000 annually. A seasoned midfielder, his performances bring experience to Reading’s midfield. The terms of his contract underline the club’s commitment to securing a player of his calibre for strategic midfield control.

1. Josh Bowler:

Bowler, 24, earns £30,000 weekly, totalling £1,560,000 each year. A skilful winger, his performances impact Reading’s attacking flanks. The terms of his contract highlight the club’s investment in securing a player with flair and creativity for offensive advancements.

Read More:

FAQ