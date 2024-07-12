Ranking Britain’s top current flat racing jockeys

In the world of horse betting, knowing the top jockeys can provide crucial insights into which horses might perform best on race day. Britain’s flat racing scene is home to some of the most talented jockeys in the sport, each with their own impressive list of accomplishments and unique riding styles.

Here, we rank the top current flat racing jockeys, highlighting their remarkable achievements and contributions to the sport.

1. William Buick

William Buick is currently one of the most reliable and successful jockeys in British flat racing. As the retained rider for Godolphin and trainer Charlie Appleby, Buick has a consistent record of top-class victories. His strategic riding and ability to perform under pressure have earned him the British Champion Jockey title for the past two years in a row.

Buick’s impressive list of honours includes wins in prestigious races such as the Epsom Derby, the St Leger, and the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes. His success is not confined to Britain; he has also secured significant victories in international races, making him a formidable force on the global stage.

2. Oisin Murphy

Although Irish by birth, Oisin Murphy has become a mainstay in British flat racing. Retained by Andrew Balding at Kingsclere, Murphy has built a reputation for his fearless riding and tactical brilliance. He is a three-time British Champion Jockey and is in contention for a fourth title this season.

Murphy’s career is marked by numerous high-profile wins, including victories in the 2000 Guineas, the 1000 Guineas, and the Coronation Stakes. His ability to consistently deliver top performances in major races makes him one of the most sought-after jockeys in the sport.

3. Rossa Ryan

Rossa Ryan, another Irish-born jockey making waves in Britain, has shown remarkable resilience and talent in his short career. Despite facing setbacks, such as being sacked by Amo Racing in 2022, Ryan has flourished under the tutelage of trainer Ralph Beckett. At just 23 years old, he finished third in last year’s jockey championship and was crowned the king of the all-weather circuit this year.

Ryan’s determination and skill have seen him rise rapidly through the ranks, and his future in the sport looks exceptionally bright. His ability to bounce back from adversity and achieve success is a testament to his talent and work ethic.

4. Tom Marquand

Tom Marquand is another elite jockey who has made a significant impact in flat racing. The 26-year-old is the retained rider for William Haggas and has built an impressive CV with wins across the globe, including in Australia, Ireland, France, the United States, and Asia.

One of Marquand’s standout achievements came in 2023 when he secured King Charles his maiden Royal Ascot victory with Desert Hero. Marquand’s international success and versatility make him a prominent figure in flat racing, capable of competing at the highest levels worldwide.

5. Hollie Doyle

Hollie Doyle is a trailblazer in flat racing, breaking barriers and setting new standards for female jockeys. Despite having a relatively slow season by her usual high standards, Doyle’s talent is undeniable. She made history by becoming the first woman to win a Group 1 race at Royal Ascot and the first female jockey to win a Classic with her victory in the French Oaks aboard Nashwa.

Doyle’s achievements extend beyond the racetrack. In 2020, she was named The Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year and finished third in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards. Her skill, determination, and groundbreaking accomplishments continue to inspire and pave the way for future generations of female jockeys.

6. Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore is widely regarded as one of the best jockeys of his generation, known for his exceptional skill and cool-headed riding style. As the first-choice rider for the powerful Aidan O’Brien stable and often seen riding for top trainers across Britain, Moore has a remarkable track record in some of the most prestigious races.

Moore’s career highlights include multiple wins in the Epsom Derby, 1000 Guineas, and 2000 Guineas, as well as significant victories in international races such as the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and the Melbourne Cup. His tactical nous and ability to perform in high-pressure situations have earned him accolades and respect worldwide.