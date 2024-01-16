Ranking Every Blackburn Rovers Player by Wages in 2023-2024

Blackburn Rovers’ Championship exploits have been mixed, sprinkled with moments of brilliance and stretches of frustrating inconsistency and let’s see about Blackburn Rovers players’ wages in this article

With a wage bill hovering around £13 million, Blackburn operates on a tighter budget than some Championship rivals. Nevertheless, they boast a talented squad with experience playing at higher levels. The Icelandic playmaker Arnór Sigurðsson, their highest earner, brings a touch of Premier League class, while younger players like Tyler Morton and Sam Gallagher inject energy and potential.

Despite the recent wobble, the Rovers faithful remain optimistic. Their net worth of over 63 million euros reflects the club’s potential and the passionate Ewood Park faithful dream of a return to the top flight. Whether Tomasson can steer them back to those dizzying heights remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure: Blackburn Rovers are a club with a rich history and a fanbase hungry for success. The Championship might be their stage, but the Riversiders always focus on bigger fish.

Fans of Blackburn Rovers arrive at the stadium prior to the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Blackburn Rovers and Cambridge United. (Photo by Gary Oakley/Getty Images)

15. Sam Gallagher

Gallagher, 27, takes home £16,000 weekly, accumulating £832,000 yearly. A versatile attacker, his performances impact Blackburn’s goal-scoring capabilities. The terms of his ongoing contract highlight the club’s reliance on his offensive prowess.

14. Callum Brittain

Brittain, 25, commands a £15,000 weekly wage, reaching £780,000 annually. His defensive contributions and versatility make him a valuable asset. Blackburn secures his services through a well-structured contract, emphasizing his importance to the team.

13. Arnór Sigurdsson

Sigurdsson, 24, earns £18,000 weekly, totalling £936,000 each year. His creative flair in midfield enhances Blackburn’s attacking options. The terms of his ongoing contract showcase the club’s investment in his talent and potential.

12. Dominic Hyam

Hyam, 27, draws a £17,000 weekly salary, amounting to £884,000 annually. His defensive skills and experience contribute to Blackburn’s solidity at the back. The terms of his ongoing contract reflect the club’s reliance on his defensive prowess.

Dominic Hyam of Scotland inspects the pitch prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying round group A match between Scotland and Spain. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

11. Sammie Szmodics

Szmodics, 27, takes home £11,000 weekly, accumulating £572,000 yearly. A creative force in midfield, his performances influence Blackburn’s attacking dynamics. The club’s investment in his services is highlighted by the terms of his contract.

10. Andrew Moran

Moran, 19, commands a £13,000 weekly wage, reaching £676,000 each year. His young age doesn’t hinder his impact, showcasing promise in midfield. Blackburn’s commitment to his development is evident in his ongoing contract with the club.

9. Lewis Travis

Travis, 25, draws a £13,000 weekly salary, totalling £676,000 annually. A midfield anchor, his performances contribute to Blackburn’s tactical balance. The terms of his ongoing contract underscore his importance to the team’s structure.

8. Joe Rankin-Costello

Rankin-Costello, 23, earns £13,000 weekly, reaching £676,000 yearly. His defensive and midfield versatility adds depth to Blackburn’s squad. As a promising talent, his contract reflects the club’s commitment to his ongoing development and his crucial role in various positions on the field.

7. Ryan Hedges

Hedges, 27, takes home £8,000 weekly, accumulating to £416,000 annually. A dynamic presence in midfield, his performances have a tangible impact on Blackburn’s attacking prowess. The contract solidifies his pivotal role in the team, showcasing the club’s reliance on his skills.

Ryan Hedges of Blackburn Rovers applauds the away fans during the Sky Bet Championship match between Rotherham United and Blackburn Rovers. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

6. Hayden Carter

Carter, 23, commands an £8,200 weekly wage, totalling £426,400 yearly. His defensive skills and versatility significantly bolster Blackburn’s backline. The terms of his contract underscore the club’s commitment to nurturing and retaining emerging defensive talents.

5. Harry Pickering

Pickering, 24, earns £8,200 weekly, translating to £426,400 annually. His defensive and attacking contributions make him a key asset in Blackburn’s setup. The well-structured terms of his contract reflect his importance to the team, especially in the left-defensive and wing-back positions.

4. Aynsley Pears

Pears, 25, receives an £8,500 weekly wage, reaching an annual sum of £442,000. As a reliable goalkeeper, his performances contribute significantly to Blackburn’s defensive stability. His ongoing contract highlights the club’s trust in his abilities and long-term potential between the posts.

3. Niall Ennis

Ennis, 24, commands a £9,000 weekly salary, totalling £468,000 each year. Noteworthy for his versatility in attacking positions, he showcases promise. Blackburn secures his services through a contract reflecting their investment in his growth and impact in the forward line.

Niall Ennis earns around £9,000 per week totalling £468,000 each year playing for Blackburn Rovers. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

2. James Hill

Hill, a 21-year-old defender, draws a £10,000 weekly wage, amounting to £520,000 annually. His defensive prowess shines as a valuable asset for Blackburn. The young Englishman’s contract underscores the club’s dedication to nurturing emerging defensive talent.

1. Leopold Wahlstedt

At just 23 years old, Wahlstedt earns a modest £10,000 weekly, totalling £520,000 yearly. Known for his solid goalkeeping, he’s a rising star. His existing contract secures his place in the team, a testament to Blackburn’s confidence in his potential.

