Rangers vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Europa League Final Preview & Predicted Line-ups

In what can be termed as the clash of the underdogs, Rangers take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the finals of the Europa League. Both teams, not favorites initially, have overcome many of the big teams to find themselves in Seville for the coveted clash.

Having finished second in the group behind Lyon, Rangers got through Braga and Leipzig on their way to the finals.

Frankfurt meanwhile had a much tougher run. Finishing group winners, they got through Real Betis, Barcelona and West Ham in an impressive run of results that culminated in a final.

With a trophy and direct Champions League football at stake, there is absolutely no doubt that both teams will want to be switched on as they look to win the coveted trophy.

Rangers Preview

Having lost the Scottish Premiership to eternal rivals Celtic, Rangers will want to prove a point and win a trophy by beating Frankfurt.

It will not be such an easy task however with Oliver Glasner’s side absolutely flying high. Rangers will have to be at their best to overcome the German side to the titl, with the latter aiming for their first European title since the UEFA Cup win in 1980.

Player to watch: James Tavernier

The Rangers captain has scored 7 goals and provided 2 assists from right back this season and will be crucial to the success of the Scottish giants.

His attacking involvement, making driving runs down the right should help Rangers’ cause in the final. Lundstram and Ryan Kent are also players to keep a lookout for, with the former’s pace and flair capable of causing Frankfurt constant menace.

Eintracht Frankfurt Preview

Unbeaten yet in the competition after playing 12 games, Frankfurt are undeniably the form team and firm favorites to win the final by beating Rangers, at least on paper.

Three consecutive wins against Barcelona and West Ham is no mean feat for the German side and they will be looking to continue doing the same against the Scottish giants.

Player to watch: Filip Kostic

The Serbian is undoubtedly the beating heart of the Frankfurt team. With 3 goals and 5 assists in the Europa League this season, he will be pivotal to the German club’s chances against Rangers.

In Lindstrom and Daichi Kamada, Glasner has two players who could cause trouble on both the flanks and help dominate the Scottish giants.

Predicted Lineups:

Rangers (4-2-3-1) Allan McGregor, James Tavernier, Calvin Bassey, Connor Goldson, Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack, John Lundstram, Joseph Aribo, Glen Kamara, Ryan Kent, Fashion Sakala

Frankfurt (3-4-3): Kevin Trapp, Almany Toure, Evan Ndicka, Tuta, Ansgar Knauff, Djibril Sow, Sebastian Rode, Filip Kostic, Daichi Kamada, Jesper Lindstrom, Rafael Santos Borre.