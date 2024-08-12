Rangers vs. Dynamo Kyiv: UEFA Champions League Qualifying Match Preview, Team News, Predictions and More

The regular football season is getting started, and Rangers and Dynamo Kyiv will fight it out in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifying match after a thrilling first leg. The match is set to take place at Hampden Park at 7:45 PM (Scottish local time).

Rangers and Dynamo Kyiv played out a rather entertaining draw in the first leg in Poland. The experienced Andriy Yarmolenko struck first for Kyiv in the 37th minute and it looked like they will end up with a win. However, the Rangers were not done. Towards the very end of the match, well into the extra time, Cyriel Dessers, their forward struck in the 94th minute, to give them a clear home advantage ahead of the second leg.

It is worth noting that the second leg will not take place at the Ibrox because of the renovations still going on there. Kyiv might have a rather tough time, having failed to see out the previous game.

Team News and Predicted XI

Rangers

Cyriel Dessers (Via SkySports)

For Rangers there are quite a few injury concerns. Nicolas Raskin and Oscar Cortes will not feature due to injuries. The future of Todd Cantwell and Ianis Hagi at the club is looking bleak and hence they will not be a part of the squad. A notable one to watch out for is the new signing Robin Propper, the centre-back.

Predicted XI: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Propper, Yilmaz; Diomande, Barron; Cerny, Lawrence, Wright; Dessers

Dynamo Kyiv

It is expected that the Ukrainian side will go with the same side that featured in the first leg against the Rangers with veteran Yarmolenko set to start upfront for them.

Predicted XI: Bushchan; Karavaev, Popov, Dyachuk, Vivcharenko; Brazhko, Shaparenko; Yarmolenko, Buyalskyi, Kabayev; Vanat

Match Deciding Duel

Cyriel Dessers vs. Andriy Yarmolenko

It is set to be a battle of the strikers in form. Both the experienced frontmen are coming off the only goals for their team in the first leg. And Dessers, especially will be brimming with confidence, having netted deep into the extra time of the second half. The clinical of these two will certainly decide the game, a proper striker vs. striker battle here.

Rangers vs. Dynamo Kyiv Odds

Rangers: 1.95

Dynamo Kyiv: 3.70

Prediction

Rangers 2-1 Dynamo Kyiv

Rangers are expected to nick it here. Playing at home conditions (although not at the Ibrox), the game will prove to be advantageous for the Scottish side. Expect goals from strikers of both teams, with Rangers edging out Kyiv.