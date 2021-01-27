Rangers sign Scott Wright from Aberdeen on a pre-contract deal

According to Sky Sports, Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers have completed the signing of Aberdeen forward Scott Wright on a pre-contract agreement.

The 23-year-old will make the move to the Ibrox once his contract at Pittodrie runs out at the end of the ongoing campaign.

Wright has been with Aberdeen since 2008, having come through the youth ranks at the club. He made his first-team debut at a very young age, back in 2015 and has to wait for his time to become a regular for the club.

The versatile winger had a short loan spell away at Dundee FC in 2019 after which he has been a constant fixture for the Dons. Wright has made 77 appearances for the Scottish outfit, scoring seven goals and setting up eleven. (h/t Transfermarkt)

Wright has been in decent form this season, having bagged two goals and five assists from 18 games in all competitions.

With his contract up for expiry at the end of the season, Rangers have now signed him on a pre-contract agreement that will see the winger make the switch to Glasgow in the summer. Rangers sporting director, Ross Wilson, was full of praise for their latest recruit.

“Scott fits our football identity and our plan for the development of our squad. Adding Scott, as a young Scottish player, who will continue to enhance his talent here, is part of our plan.

Scott Wright of Aberdeen in action during the Pre-Season Friendly between St Johnstone and Aberdeen at McDiarmid Park on July 8, 2018 in Perth, Scotland.

“I’ve enjoyed all of our conversations and we can see that Scott is a very humble young man who is both determined and excited to be part of what we are building here at Rangers.”

Rangers adding another player who can play anywhere in attack is a smart move, considering Brandon Barker has struggled this term while Jordan Jones has hardly featured. So this move has the potential to be a good one for the Gers.