Rangers Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Rangers F.C is often referred to as Glasgow Rangers. Here we bring you all the latest player wages and weekly salaries from Rangers F.C.
The Light Blues are one of the veteran clubs globally and are placed in the top 100 most valuable teams in the world. They are the second-highest paying football team in the Scottish league, and many of their players are on lucrative contracts in the Scottish Premiership. Here we tell you about the player wages, weekly salaries and contract details of Everton.
Current Rangers Players Wages and Contracts 2022
Rangers, aka Glasgow Rangers, are the fourth-oldest football club in Scotland. This club was founded by four teenage boys as they walked through West End Park in March 1872. Rangers have the third-largest football stadium in Scotland. They are the second most successful club globally in terms of trophies won. Rangers have won the Scottish League title 55 times, a domestic league joint world record. The Scottish cup 33 times, the Scottish League Cup a record 27 times, and the domestic treble on seven occasions.
The club held the record for the most enormous travelling support in football history when an estimated 200,000 fans arrived in Manchester for the 2008 UEFA Cup final.
Rangers was formed by four brothers, Mosses McNeil, Peter McNeil, Peter Campbell and William McBeath. On 27 May 1899, Rangers Football Club Ltd incorporated, creating The Rangers Football Club Ltd. In November 1988 head of the Lawrence Group, Lawrence Malborough, sold out to David Murray for £6 million. In 2000, David Murray decided to list the company on the stock exchange with the company name changed to The Rangers Football Club Plc. There are several shareholders in the club, with the majority of shares being taken by New Oasis Asset Limited.
Rangers’ highest-paid player
Alfredo Morelos is the highest-paid player for Rangers, with a yearly salary of £1,716,000 and a weekly wage of £33,000. The Colombian International signed with Rangers a deal worth €1 million (approx) on 19 June 2017.
He scored his first two goals for the Rangers in a 6-0 win over Dunfermline Athletic in the second round of the Scottish League Cup. He became the first Rangers player to score a Champions League goal for ten years last season.
Ranger Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list
|Player Name
|Position
|Age
|Contract Expiry
|Annual Salary
|Weekly Wages
|Agent
|Loaned from different clubs
|Allan McGregor
|GK
|40
|2022
|–
|–
|PLG Scotland
|Robby McCrorie
|GK
|23
|2023
|£ 1,92,400
|£ 3,700
|Quanic SPORTS
|Jon McLaughlin
|GK
|33
|2024
|£ 3,17,200
|£ 6,100
|ER Sports Agency
|Connor Goldson
|CB
|25
|2022
|£ 17,16,000
|£ 33,000
|Wasserman
|James Sands
|CB
|21
|2023
|–
|–
|Wasserman
|Loan
|Filip Helander
|CB
|28
|2023
|£ 7,28,000
|£ 14,000
|MD Management
|Loan
|Jack Simpson
|CB
|25
|2025
|–
|–
|–
|Leon Balogun
|CB
|33
|2022
|£ 7,28,000
|£ 14,000
|Avid Sports Group
|Borna Barisic
|LB
|28
|2024
|£ 9,36,000
|£ 18,000
|Agentum Sports
|Calvin Bassey
|LB
|21
|2024
|£ 3,32,800
|£ 6,400
|James Tavernier
|RB
|29
|2024
|£ 12,48,000
|£ 24,000
|Storm Sports X
|Loan
|Mateusz Zukowski
|RB
|20
|2025
|–
|–
|BMG Sport
|Joe Aribo
|CM
|24
|2023
|£ 7,28,000
|£ 14,000
|Elite Project Group Ltd.
|Glen Kamara
|CM
|25
|2025
|£ 10,92,000
|£ 21,000
|Storm Sports X
|John Lundstram
|CM
|27
|2024
|£ 11,44,000
|£ 22,000
|Wasserman
|Aaron Ramsey
|CM
|31
|2022
|£ 91,00,000
|£ 1,75,000
|Avid Sports Group
|Loan
|Ryan Jack
|CM
|29
|2023
|£ 6,24,000
|£ 12,000
|–
|Scott Arfield
|CM
|33
|2022
|£ 8,32,000
|£ 16,000
|–
|Steven Davis
|CM
|37
|2022
|–
|–
|YMU Group
|Nnamdi Ofoborh
|CM
|21
|2025
|£ 4,10,800
|£ 7,900
|CAA Base Ltd
|Ians Hagi
|AM
|22
|2024
|£ 10,92,000
|£ 21,000
|AC Talent
|Ryan Kent
|LW
|24
|2023
|£ 9,36,000
|£ 18,000
|Relatives
|Scott Wright
|LW
|23
|2025
|£ 2,91,200
|£ 5,600
|–
|Amad Diallo
|RW
|19
|2022
|£ 14,56,000
|£ 28,000
|Sport Agency Futura
|Loan
|Alfredo Morelos
|CF
|25
|2023
|£ 17,16,000
|£ 33,000
|Footfeel& Echo Sports
|Kemar Roofe
|CF
|28
|2024
|£ 13,52,000
|£ 26,000
|YMU Group
|Fashion Sakala
|CF
|24
|2025
|£ 4,31,600
|£ 8,300
|Wasserman
|Cedric Itten
|CF
|24
|2024
|£ 7,28,000
|£ 14,000
|IFM
Rangers loaned out player’s wages and contracts in 2022
|Player Name
|Position
|Age
|Contract Expiry
|Annual Salary
|Weekly Wages
|Agent
|Nikola Katic
|CB
|25
|2023
|–
|–
|Zeleni Centar Sport
|Glenn Middleton
|LW
|22
|2023
|–
|–
|KIN Partners
|Stephen Kelly
|CM
|22
|–
|–
|–
|Quanic Sports
|Jake Hastie
|LW
|24
|2023
|£ 2,65,200
|£ 5,100
|14 Sports Management
|Ben Williamson
|CM
|20
|2023
|–
|–
|Quantum Sports
|Andy Firth
|GK
|25
|2022
|–
|–
|–
|Kieran Wright
|GK
|22
|2022
|–
|–
|–
FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Rangers F.C
Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of the Rangers’ main players.
- Who is the highest-paid player at Rangers?
As of 2022, Alfredo Morelo is the highest-paid player at Rangers with a weekly wage of £33,000.
2. What is the total team value of the Rangers?
According to Gersnet, the total team value of Ranger is around $636 Million.
3. How much do Rangers spend on total annual wages?
As per Salary Sport, Rangers is spending close to £20 million every single season on player wages.
4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Rangers in their history?
Ally McCoist is the all-time top goalscorer with 355 goals.
5. How much does Giovanni van Bronckhorst earn in a year?
Giovanni van Bronckhorst has a £1.4 million a year contract at Rangers F.C.
Read More:
- Arsenal Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents
- Top 5 Manchester City fan chants
- Top 5 Leeds United fan chants