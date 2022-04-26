Rangers Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Rangers F.C is often referred to as Glasgow Rangers. Here we bring you all the latest player wages and weekly salaries from Rangers F.C.

The Light Blues are one of the veteran clubs globally and are placed in the top 100 most valuable teams in the world. They are the second-highest paying football team in the Scottish league, and many of their players are on lucrative contracts in the Scottish Premiership.

Current Rangers Players Wages and Contracts 2022

Rangers, aka Glasgow Rangers, are the fourth-oldest football club in Scotland. This club was founded by four teenage boys as they walked through West End Park in March 1872. Rangers have the third-largest football stadium in Scotland. They are the second most successful club globally in terms of trophies won. Rangers have won the Scottish League title 55 times, a domestic league joint world record. The Scottish cup 33 times, the Scottish League Cup a record 27 times, and the domestic treble on seven occasions.

Rangers Player Wages 2022 (Peakpx)

The club held the record for the most enormous travelling support in football history when an estimated 200,000 fans arrived in Manchester for the 2008 UEFA Cup final.

Rangers was formed by four brothers, Mosses McNeil, Peter McNeil, Peter Campbell and William McBeath. On 27 May 1899, Rangers Football Club Ltd incorporated, creating The Rangers Football Club Ltd. In November 1988 head of the Lawrence Group, Lawrence Malborough, sold out to David Murray for £6 million. In 2000, David Murray decided to list the company on the stock exchange with the company name changed to The Rangers Football Club Plc. There are several shareholders in the club, with the majority of shares being taken by New Oasis Asset Limited.

Rangers’ highest-paid player

Alfredo Morelos is the highest-paid player for Rangers, with a yearly salary of £1,716,000 and a weekly wage of £33,000. The Colombian International signed with Rangers a deal worth €1 million (approx) on 19 June 2017.

Alfredo Morelos celebrates after scoring for the Rangers. (Getty Images)

He scored his first two goals for the Rangers in a 6-0 win over Dunfermline Athletic in the second round of the Scottish League Cup. He became the first Rangers player to score a Champions League goal for ten years last season.

Ranger Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Loaned from different clubs Allan McGregor GK 40 2022 – – PLG Scotland

Robby McCrorie GK 23 2023 £ 1,92,400 £ 3,700 Quanic SPORTS

Jon McLaughlin GK 33 2024 £ 3,17,200 £ 6,100 ER Sports Agency

Connor Goldson CB 25 2022 £ 17,16,000 £ 33,000 Wasserman

James Sands CB 21 2023 – – Wasserman Loan Filip Helander CB 28 2023 £ 7,28,000 £ 14,000 MD Management Loan Jack Simpson CB 25 2025 – – –

Leon Balogun CB 33 2022 £ 7,28,000 £ 14,000 Avid Sports Group

Borna Barisic LB 28 2024 £ 9,36,000 £ 18,000 Agentum Sports

Calvin Bassey LB 21 2024 £ 3,32,800 £ 6,400



James Tavernier RB 29 2024 £ 12,48,000 £ 24,000 Storm Sports X Loan Mateusz Zukowski RB 20 2025 – – BMG Sport

Joe Aribo CM 24 2023 £ 7,28,000 £ 14,000 Elite Project Group Ltd.

Glen Kamara CM 25 2025 £ 10,92,000 £ 21,000 Storm Sports X

John Lundstram CM 27 2024 £ 11,44,000 £ 22,000 Wasserman

Aaron Ramsey CM 31 2022 £ 91,00,000 £ 1,75,000 Avid Sports Group Loan Ryan Jack CM 29 2023 £ 6,24,000 £ 12,000 –

Scott Arfield CM 33 2022 £ 8,32,000 £ 16,000 –

Steven Davis CM 37 2022 – – YMU Group

Nnamdi Ofoborh CM 21 2025 £ 4,10,800 £ 7,900 CAA Base Ltd

Ians Hagi AM 22 2024 £ 10,92,000 £ 21,000 AC Talent

Ryan Kent LW 24 2023 £ 9,36,000 £ 18,000 Relatives

Scott Wright LW 23 2025 £ 2,91,200 £ 5,600 –

Amad Diallo RW 19 2022 £ 14,56,000 £ 28,000 Sport Agency Futura Loan Alfredo Morelos CF 25 2023 £ 17,16,000 £ 33,000 Footfeel& Echo Sports

Kemar Roofe CF 28 2024 £ 13,52,000 £ 26,000 YMU Group

Fashion Sakala CF 24 2025 £ 4,31,600 £ 8,300 Wasserman

Cedric Itten CF 24 2024 £ 7,28,000 £ 14,000 IFM



Rangers loaned out player’s wages and contracts in 2022

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Nikola Katic CB 25 2023 – – Zeleni Centar Sport Glenn Middleton LW 22 2023 – – KIN Partners Stephen Kelly CM 22 – – – Quanic Sports Jake Hastie LW 24 2023 £ 2,65,200 £ 5,100 14 Sports Management Ben Williamson CM 20 2023 – – Quantum Sports Andy Firth GK 25 2022 – – – Kieran Wright GK 22 2022 – – –

FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Rangers F.C

Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of the Rangers’ main players.

Who is the highest-paid player at Rangers?

As of 2022, Alfredo Morelo is the highest-paid player at Rangers with a weekly wage of £33,000.

2. What is the total team value of the Rangers?

According to Gersnet, the total team value of Ranger is around $636 Million.

3. How much do Rangers spend on total annual wages?

As per Salary Sport, Rangers is spending close to £20 million every single season on player wages.

4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Rangers in their history?

Ally McCoist is the all-time top goalscorer with 355 goals.

Ally McCoist is the all-time top goalscorer (talk Sport)

5. How much does Giovanni van Bronckhorst earn in a year?

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has a £1.4 million a year contract at Rangers F.C.

