Do you know about Raheem Sterling Profile? You’ve got to find out more about his wife, personal life, net worth, and family

Raheem Sterling has been one of the most high-profile English wingers in the last decade and a consistent performer in the Premier League. A former Golden Boy winner, he was expected to be one of the best players in the future. Unfortunately, he did not live up to those lofty expectations, though he still did impress for the clubs he has played at.

He has also consistently represented England at the highest level, competing in the Euro tournament and the World Cup. Sterling has won a lot of domestic trophies with Manchester City, has also played for Liverpool, and is currently at Chelsea. Although not at his peak, he has remained one of the best wingers in the Premier League over the past few years.

This article delves into the key aspects of the English talent’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Birth Place Kingston, Jamaica Father’s Name Unknown Mother’s Name Nadine Clarke Net Worth $45 million Age 29 Birthday December 8, 1994 Nationality English, Jamaican Position Winger Senior Clubs Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea Achievements Premier League x4, FA Cup, League Cup x5, Community Shield x2 Wife Paige Milian shChildren Melody Rose, Thiago Sterling, and Thai-Cruz Sterling Social Media Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

Raheem Sterling | Early Life

Many know that Raheem Sterling is an Englishman, but few know that he had humble beginnings in the Caribbean nation of Jamaica. He was born on the 8th of December, 1994 in Kingston, Jamaica in a very poor neighborhood. His early years in Jamaica were marked by poverty, living in a cramped house amidst gang warfare. Despite the challenges and fear, Sterling discovered a passion for soccer, finding comfort in the sport.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 06: Raheem Sterling of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with teammates during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Chelsea and Preston North End at Stamford Bridge on January 06, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

When he was five, his mother moved to London for a better life and gradually took him and his 3 other siblings there as well. He had to attend a special school named Vernon House, due to behavioral conditions.

Raheem Sterling | Family

Growing up, he only had a single mother by the name of Nadine Clarke.. Nadine was an athlete in Jamaica’s national athletics team, and Raheem attributes his speed and running style to her.

Behind the scenes with Raheem Sterling and his family as they take part in the shoot for H&M's holiday campaign.



[via @ColossalSportsM]pic.twitter.com/cITZknXzMt — City Report (@cityreport_) December 5, 2019

Raheem faced a tough start in life when, at the age of two, his father was tragically murdered in a gun ambush. Details about his father remain unknown as Raheem has never disclosed any information about him. In fact, the Sterling surname was adopted from a previous lover of his mother. Raheem had three step-siblings, and his step-sister Lakima Sterling is credited with regularly taking him to training when he was a young child.

Sterling has found love as well, being engaged to Paige Milian. The pair have two sons together, Thiago and Thai. While they are engaged for a long time, they have not gotten married yet. He also has a daughter named Melody Rose from a past relationship in 2012 with Melissa Clarke.

Raheem Sterling | Club Career

Queens Park Rangers

Raheem Sterling kicked off his youth career in London, playing for the local team Alpha & Omega. He joined the Queens Park Rangers at the age of 10 and advanced through their academy ranks. He was the subject of scouting by a number of well-known clubs, but he declined to join any of them.

Liverpool

Later, he made his move to the academy of Premier League giant Liverpool. The young winger developed through their youth ranks and made his professional debut on March 24, 2012, against Wigan Athletic in the Premier League, coming in as a substitute. At just 17 years old, he became their third-youngest player at the time.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – MAY 16: Raheem Sterling of Liverpool in action during the Barclays Premier League match betrween Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield on May 16, 2015 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Raheem Sterling scored his first goal for Liverpool in a Europa League game against Bayer Leverkusen the following season. His impressive performances led to a contract extension with Liverpool. Sterling continued to shine, earning the club’s Young Player of the Year award in the subsequent season.

In his final season with Liverpool (2014–15), Sterling received the prestigious Golden Boy award, a significant achievement for an English teenager. However, he declined to sign a contract extension and was eventually sold to Manchester City for a then-record British transfer fee of £49 million.

Manchester City

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND – MAY 11: Raheem Sterling of Manchester City scores their side’s fifth goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at Molineux on May 11, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

During his seven-year stint at Manchester City, Sterling achieved remarkable success under the management of the legendary Pep Guardiola. He secured numerous trophies, including the domestic treble in 2019 and scored 30 goals in the following season. Despite missing out on the UEFA Champions League (UCL) title in 2021, Sterling had a prolific tenure at the club. After a relatively quiet final season, he moved to Chelsea in 2022 for a £47.5 million transfer fee. At Manchester City, Sterling had won the Premier League, the League Cup, the FA Cup, and the Community Shield.

Chelsea

Raheem’s first year at Chelsea was quite uneventful, not so noticeable that the fans would remember. Now in his second season, there are flashes of his old magic, hinting at the exciting footballer he used to be. But can he recapture his top form and truly shine for the Blues? This is a question to be answered in the near future.

Raheem Sterling | International Career

Raheem Sterling was eligible to play for both Jamaica and England but chose to represent the latter at the youth level. He was given his first cap for the senior team on November 14, 2012, against Sweden. Later, he was named in the 2014 World Cup squad but did not play a single minute. He scored his first goal in 2015 against Lithuania.

Sterling would go on to represent England in the 2016 UEFA Euro and the 2018 World Cup tournaments. In the 2020 edition of the Euro tournament, he helped England reach the final but lost to Italy and was criticized for his bad performance.

REYKJAVIK, ICELAND – SEPTEMBER 05: Raheem Sterling of England celebrates scoring his sides first goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA Nations League group stage match between Iceland and England at Laugardalsvollur National Stadium on September 05, 2020 in Reykjavik, Iceland. (Photo by Haflidi Breidfjord/Getty Images)

Sterling put in strong performances at the 2022 World Cup, but he had to leave the team after robbers broke into his house. Despite this setback, he returned for the quarter-final game against France, which England lost.

Raheem Sterling | Records and Statistics

Raheem Sterling has won many individual awards since his debut in 2012. He was Liverpool’s Young Player of the Season for two consecutive seasons. The prestigious Golden Boy Award was a significant milestone for him in 2014. He was twice included in the UCL Team of the Season in 2019 and 2020 and in the Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament as well.

Sterling also won the PFA Young Player of the Year and the FWA Footballer of the Year in 2019, when they clinched the domestic treble.

Sterling has made 554 appearances in his club career and has recorded 178 goals and 142 assists in them. He has 82 caps for the England national team, with 20 goals to his name.

Teams Matches Goals Assists Man City 339 131 95 Liverpool 129 23 25 Chelsea 65 16 12 Liverpool U21 22 8 10 England 82 20 27

Raheem Sterling | Net worth

Raheem Sterling boasts an estimated net worth of approximately $45 million, primarily attributed to substantial salaries from his club engagements. His current weekly earnings at Chelsea stand at around £325,000. The 29-year-old athlete has invested in numerous properties and luxurious assets, contributing to his considerable wealth.

Raheem Sterling | Sponsors, Endorsement, and Philanthropic Activities

Raheem Sterling has endorsed Nike since his career took off in 2012, but transferred to New Balance in 2021. Additionally, he has secured sponsorships from Apple Inc. since 2016, as well as partnerships with Gillette and Pepsi. Following the tragic Grenfell Tower Fire, Sterling is recognized for making a substantial donation to aid those affected.

Raheem is known for taking a strong stance for racial equality in England and is hailed by many as a hero for black people. He established the Raheem Sterling Foundation, dedicated to educating and empowering young people. In recognition of his contributions to both the sport and racial equality, he was awarded the prestigious Member of the Order of the British Empire by the Queen in 2021..

Raheem Sterling | In popular culture

Being a global soccer star, Sterling has featured in numerous videos across various social media platforms. Notably, he gained recognition for his appearance in a Nike advertisement in 2012, alongside several other young superstars of that time.

Raheem Sterling | Cars and Tattoos

Raheem Sterling is renowned for his collection of luxurious and expensive cars, including a Land Rover Sport, Mercedes-Benz G63, Bentley GTX 700-4, and an Audi A7. His car collection is estimated to be worth $4.2 million.

Raheem Sterling arrived at training today in a £12,000 Smart Car. pic.twitter.com/YZ1NZvTirv — Footy (@Footy) December 10, 2015

Sterling also has numerous tattoos on his body, each holding different meanings. Notably, one of his most famous tattoos is a depiction of a rifle on his leg, which sparked controversy. Later, he revealed that the tattoo symbolizes his father’s death by gunfire.

FAQs

Q. What is the religion of Raheem Sterling?

Ans. He has formerly revealed himself to be a devout Christian and aims to be a better religious man in the future.

Q. What is the jersey of Raheem Sterling?

Ans. He wears the No. 7 jersey at Chelsea currently.

Q. Has Raheem Sterling won the Champions League?

Ans. No, the furthest Raheem Sterling reached in the UEFA Champions League was as a finalist with Manchester City in 2021, where they lost to Chelsea. Manchester City did win the tournament in the 2022/23 season, but Sterling had already transferred to Chelsea by then.