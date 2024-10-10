Rafael Nadal retires: Cristiano Ronaldo and 4 other football stars who wished ‘The King of Clay’ on his retirement

Rafael Nadal retires, a look into Cristiano Ronaldo and other football stars who wished the legendary Spaniard on his retirement

Rafael Nadal has called time on his legendary career on the 10th of October, 2024. ‘The King of Clay’ had been a mere shadow of himself over the last couple of years due to recurrent injuries.

The Spaniard tried his best to push himself to participate in major tournaments throughout 2024, but hardly got to feature on the court. While many felt that Nadal would call it quits after the 2024 Laver Cup, his withdrawal from the much-anticipated tournament in which his long-time rival and off-court friend Roger Federer retired, came as a shock to many.

While the 22-time Grand Slam winner never really announced his retirement plans after his withdrawal from the Laver Cup, he has now finally retired. Taking to Instagram, Nadal posted an emotional video addressing the tennis community.

“Hello everyone. I’m here to let you know that I am retiring from professional tennis. The reality is that it has been some difficult years, these last two especially I don’t think I’ve been able to play without limitations. It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make,” Nadal said in the video.

No sooner did Nadal post the video, than a boatload of comments and wishes from stars flooded his comments section. Among them were top football stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and several others.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese football ace wasted no time in dropping a comment on Rafael Nadal’s post. “Rafa, what an incredible race you’ve had! Your dedication, passion and incredible talent have inspired millions around the world. It has been an honor to witness your journey and to be able to call you a friend. Congrats on an amazing career! Enjoy your retirement!” Cristiano Ronaldo wrote (translated from Spanish).

Cristiano Ronaldo’s comment on Rafael Nadal’s retirement post (via Instagram/Rafael Nadal)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Nadal have been friends since time immemorial. Being a massive Real Madrid fan and a Nike athlete, Nadal has collaborated with the footballing great on many occasions.

David de Gea

Another close athlete friend of Rafael Nadal, the former Manchester United shot-stopper kept his words short but made his message and well-wish clear. “You made me love tennis,” David de Gea wrote.

David de Gea’s comment on Rafael Nadal’s post (via Instagram/Rafael Nadal)

Before spending a very long career in England, De Gea was at Atletico Madrid during his formative years. Although, Atletico are rivals to the club Nadal supports, the Spanish tennis legend was once seen sporting the jersey of the club, earning the wrath of Real Madrid fans.

Marcelo

Yet another Real Madrid great. The immaculate LB posted a rather descriptive comment expressing his gratitude towards the legendary Spaniard. Thank you for so much!!! You are an example of talent and excellence. It has been an honor to watch you shine and inspire so many people!!! Congratulations on your giant career, Marcelo wrote.

Marcelo’s comment on Rafael Nadal’s post (via Instagram/Rafael Nadal)

The Brazilian spent almost 16 years at Real Madrid, from 2007-2022, exactly during Rafael Nadal’s prime years, before moving to Olympiacos. He now plays for Fluminese.

Andres Iniesta

Andres Iniesta, another Spanish magician who recently retired. Nadal’s retirement comes just a couple of days after the Barcelona great hung up his boots. “Congratulations on your spectacular career and the legacy you leave,” Iniesta wrote.

Andres Iniesta’s comment on Rafael Nadal’s post (via Instagram/Rafael Nadal)

Iniesta last played for Emirates Club of the UAE league before hanging up his boots. His last game in Europe came against Real Sociedad in May 2018, for Barcelona.

Miralem Pjanic

Forgotten midfield maestro kept it short with a couple of emojis. Once among the greatest midfielders in the world, Pjanic now plays for CSKA Moscow. Check out his comment below.

Miralem Pjanic’s comment on Rafael Nadal’s post (via Rafael Nadal/Instagram)

Although, Nadal would have looked to extend his career for quite a while, he has surely enjoyed a boatload of years at the top. He will hopefully shine in his post-retirement endeavors as well.