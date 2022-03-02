Radja Nainggolan Wife Claudia Nainggolan Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Claudia Nainggolan? Meet The Wife Of Radja Nainggolan

Claudia Nainggolan is famous for being the wife of Belgian football star Radja Nainggolan. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Apart from being a responsible mother and a supporting wife, Claudia is also a professional DJ. Considering the terrible events she has experienced in her life, it’s fair to say the Italian beauty has a strong heart. Her relationship with Radja hasn’t been straightforward either.

The Belgian midfielder recently moved to his home country to play with Royal Antwerp. However, he has left a legacy in Europe playing with some of the top clubs in Italy. During his peak years, he had a massive fan following and fans used to keep every update of his life.

But, there are many misconceptions about his love life which has left his admirers with many questions. In this article, we are going to give everything there is to know about the wife of Radja Nainggolan. So read along to find all the answers.

Claudia Nainggolan Facts & Wiki

Birthday June 29, 1982 Place of Birth Italy Nationality Italian Residency N.A Partner Radja Nainggolan Job DJ Instagram @claudia_lai_82 Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother Violetta Lai (Sister) Father & Mother Narciso Lai (Father) Religion N.A Hair Colour Dark Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Claudia Nainggolan Childhood and Family

Claudia was born on June 29, 1982, to a middle-class Italian family. Her father, Narciso Lai, was a military personnel. She hasn’t shared much about her mother. But we believe her parents did everything to give a comfortable upbringing to the child. She also has a sister named Violetta Lai, with whom she shares a healthy relationship.

We are trying to find more information on her childhood and will update the article if we find something new. So stay tuned to know more about the wife of Radja Nainggolan!

Claudia was born in Italy. (Picture was taken from Instagram)

Claudia Nainggolan Education

Claudia hasn’t shared much about her educational journey; hence we don’t know in which institution she was enrolled. We believe she completed her primary and secondary education in her hometown. But whether she went to university is a complete mystery to us.

Claudia Nainggolan career

Before meeting with Radja, Claudia used to be a salesperson. Her early career was full of hardship and determination. However, despite many difficulties, she excelled in her work and earned respect.

Claudia always had a passion for music, and when she met with Radja, she got the support to pursue her dream. She went on to become a DJ, and with incredible skills, she won the hearts of her listeners. Claudia performed at many big parties and made a name for herself.

Claudia is a professional DJ. (Picture was taken from ilromanista.eu)

Claudia Nainggolan Net Worth

We currently have no information about Claudia’s net worth. She hasn’t shared anything about her monthly earnings, and hence we don’t know the exact numbers. But we believe she is an independent woman and earns a handsome amount of money, which alone can take care of her needs and wants. On the other hand, Radja makes a very significant amount every year from his professional contract, ensuring a luxurious life.

Claudia Nainggolan and Radja Nainggolan relationship

Radja Nainggolan met with his girlfriend in his early years at Cagliari Calcio. So, the duo has been together for a long time. They haven’t shared how they met. But as Claudia was a sales representative, they might have crossed roads while at a store. Whatever the case, the duo was madly in love after some time.

After several years of dating, the pair tied the knot in 2011 in front of their close friends and family. They seemed like a happy couple, but their relationship deteriorated as time passed. In 2014, rumours started circulating that Radja lashed at her wife following an argument and the Italian beauty had to go to the hospital for her treatment.

The incident took place in the streets, in front of their daughter’s eyes. The Belgian player later confirmed that they were going through a rough phase at that time but refused the claims of domestic violence by saying that he would never lay hands on his wife and daughter. Despite the incident, Claudia didn’t press charges for domestic violence.

Claudia was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019. It was a difficult moment for the family, and Radja didn’t want to stay away from the love of life at the difficult time. So he moved to Cagliari to take care of her. Fortunately, she won the battle with the decisive disease in 2020.

Radja Nainggolan and Claudia at their wedding ceremony. (Picture was taken from tgcom24.mediaset.it)

Claudia Nainggolan and Radja Nainggolan Children

The duo are proud parents of two beautiful daughters. Their first child, Aysha Nainngolan, came to the earth In February 2012. The couple welcomed their second daughter in 2016.

Radja Nainggolan with wife and children. (Credit: Instagram)

Claudia Nainggolan Social media

Claudia has a massive reach on Instagram, as many people are obsessed with the content she shares. With 92.1k followers, she has become a celebrity on the social media platform. She mostly shares photos of herself and her family. She maintains a good physique and often posts clips of her boxing training. She is also a beach lover and likes to show her bikini body to the world.

