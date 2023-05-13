Race For The Top Four: Magpies and Red Devils Almost Over the Line

With games rapidly beginning to run out in the 2022/23 Premier League season, one of the key questions occupying the minds of fans and punters assessing the best New Betting Apps, is who will finish in those all-important top four positions?

Spurs now need a miracle, following that incredible last-gasp defeat at Anfield, and the chances of Aston Villa were effectively ended at Old Trafford. Here we look at the four clubs who realistically remain in the race. Which of Newcastle United, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Brighton & Hove Albion will be making the Premier League Headlines news headlines for all the right reasons come the end of the season? And which sides may be disappointed?

Newcastle United:

Current Points: 65

Maximum Points Tally: 80

Remaining Fixtures

Arsenal (H)

Leeds United (A)

Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

Leicester City (H)

Chelsea (A)

The Run-In

It has been some season for Eddie Howe and Newcastle United. To have their Champions League fate firmly in their own hands, with only five games remaining, is way beyond expectations at the start of the season.

Newcastle will definitely qualify should they pick up nine points from their remaining five games. However, that tally will only be required should Brighton win all seven remaining fixtures. More realistically, two wins and a draw should be enough for the Magpies. That does however still leave a little work to be done, in what doesn’t look like a particularly easy run-in. Of the five sides left on the schedule, only Chelsea have little to play for, but even they are likely to be motivated for the final game of the season at Stamford Bridge. If Newcastle maintain their current levels, they should be ok, but they certainly can’t afford a dip.

Manchester United

Current Points: 63

Maximum Points Tally: 81

Remaining Fixtures

Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

West Ham United (A)

Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

AFC Bournemouth (A)

Chelsea (H)

Fulham (H)

The Run In

Manchester United’s season to date ought to go down as a success, with the Carabao Cup in the bag and the FA Cup Final to look forward to. However, Champions League qualification is an expectation rather than a hope at Old Trafford.

For the Red Devils, 11 points from 6 games will be enough to see them over the line. Brighton and West Ham away won’t be easy, with the former in the Champions League race, and the latter not quite out of the relegation battle. However, home games against Fulham, Wolves, and Chelsea – none of whom have much to play for – and a trip to Bournemouth, who are now as good as safe, present excellent opportunities to pick up the points required.

Liverpool

Current Points: 56

Maximum Points Tally: 71

Remaining Fixtures

Fulham (H)

Brentford (H)

Leicester City (A)

Aston Villa (H)

Southampton (A)

Following an up-and-down season, many Liverpool fans are no doubt delighted that the Reds even remain in the Champions League conversation. Whilst they may have left it late, they are at least finding form at the business end of the campaign, and threatening to come with a late charge following successive wins over Leeds, Nottingham Forest, West Ham, and Spurs.

The points deficit is against them, but the remaining list of fixtures is undoubtedly in their favour. Jurgen Klopp’s men may need to win all five remaining games to be in with a shot, but they are the type of side that can go on just such a streak. Looking at the above five games, it would be no surprise were the Anfield club to hit that 71-point tally and ask a question of both Newcastle and Manchester United.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Current Points: 52

Maximum Points Tally: 73

Remaining Fixtures

Manchester United (H)

Everton (H)

Arsenal (A)

Newcastle United (A)

Southampton (H)

Manchester City (H)

Aston Villa (A)

Whatever happens, Brighton have had an admirable campaign – shrugging off the departure of Graham Potter to emerge as an even more impressive outfit under Roberto Di Zerbi. The Seagulls are down in eighth at present but have games in hand on all of the sides above them. Win them all, and they would be slightly unfortunate if they didn’t make it with a points tally of 73.

That fixture list is, however, something of a nightmare – featuring the current top-four sides in the division and an Everton side fighting for their lives. On the plus side, were they to see off both Manchester United and Newcastle, they would both boost their own claims and dent those of their rivals. That said, general top four odds of around 20/1 represent the uphill task they face.