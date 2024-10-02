Race for the EPL golden boot: Players who might finish in the top 5 scorers in the 2024-25 season

Here is an early prediction of how things might stand in the race for the EPL Golden Boot in the ongoing 2024-25 season.

The English Premier League never fails to impress. Into its third month, with seven matchdays done, the race for the top-scorer in the league is hotting up. While it may be too early to predict who will end up topping the charts of the goal scorers in the 2024-25 EPL season, the signs have begun blooming.

Here is an early prediction of who might top the goalscoring table in the ongoing EPL season:

Erling Haaland

The obvious option, and the favorite to win the 2024-25 EPL Golden Boot. The Norwegian man has raced to 10 goals already, leaving the striker in second place four goals behind. Haaland has already hit two hattricks this season and has only slowed down in recent matches, especially following the injuries of Kevin de Bruyne and Rodri.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 28: Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Rb Leipzig at Etihad Stadium on November 28, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Should he stay fit this season, the Manchester City striker might end up winning the Golden Boot for the third successive time. Goals come easy for Haaland, and it shouldn’t be a surprise if he achieves this feat.

Bryan Mbeumo

The Cameroonian striker has begun well in the ongoing EPL season. Mbeumo has been a very dependable man for the Brentford faithful, often helping them across the line in dire situations.

The LeBron James-lookalike has scored 6 goals for Brentford this season, and is only behind Erling Haaland in the race for the Golden Boot. This clearly makes him one of the favorites to top the chart.

Cole Palmer

Cole Palmer was letting Nicolas Jackson bang goals in the early games for Chelsea, assisting him whenever he could. However, as the weeks went by, Palmer began taking things into his own hands. During Chelsea’s game against Brighton, Palmer went on a rampage, becoming the first player in EPL history to score 4 goals in the same half.

Cole Palmer (via BBC)

The Englishman has now scored 6 goals this season, and has also been among the top names in the assists chart.

Jhon Duran

Jhon Duran has not begun starting games for Aston Villa, but the Colombian youngster has already bagged 4 goals this season, having come on as a substitute in most of the matches.

And Duran’s goal catalogue has been pure fire. With him firing on all cylinders, it will only be a matter of time before he becomes a part of Unai Emery’s starting XI.

Kai Havertz

Although it is too much of a stretch to pick Kai Havertz to win the Golden Boot this season, the German might end up among the top scorers at least, given the form he is in. Often a target of critics, Havertz has stepped up for Arsenal whenever the club has needed goals. In the recently concluded fixture against Southampton, it was Havertz who equalized for the North London club, right after they had gone behind in the second half.

LUTON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: Kai Havertz of Arsenal celebrates their teams last minute winner during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Arsenal FC at Kenilworth Road on December 05, 2023 in Luton, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

If not a golden boot, Havertz can at least end up bagging his best goal haul in his EPL career.