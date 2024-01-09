Ranking Every Queens Park Rangers Player by Wages in 2023-2024

Queens Park Rangers Football Club, an esteemed and historic club in English football, stands out for its diverse blend of seasoned veterans and burgeoning young talents, and this piece aims to highlight the top earners at the club, along with insights into their salaries, contributions on the pitch, and recent performances, offering a thorough perspective of the team’s financial and competitive landscape.

Founded in 1882, Queens Park Rangers, affectionately known as QPR or the Hoops, have a rich history intertwined with the fabric of English football. The club’s journey, marked by both notable successes and challenging periods, encapsulates the unpredictable yet enthralling nature of the sport. Known for their passionate fanbase and distinctive blue and white hoops kit, QPR has carved out a unique identity in the footballing world.

Competing in the Championship, the second tier of men’s professional football in England, Queens Park Rangers are a testament to resilience and ambition. Their position in the league is indicative of recent challenges but also underscores a strong desire to reclaim their position in the higher echelons of English football. With a sizable squad of 65 players, QPR showcases a dynamic mix of experience and youth, all aligned with the collective goal of leading the club to greater achievements.

The club’s financial structure, particularly the wage bill, is a critical component in understanding QPR’s current strategy and aspirations. As of 2023-2024, Queens Park Rangers’ total wage bill stands at £10,031,840 annually, translating to approximately £192,920 per week. This figure highlights the club’s commitment to investing in talent while balancing the demands of financial sustainability. It’s a clear indication of QPR’s strategic approach to building a competitive and financially stable team capable of thriving in the fiercely competitive landscape of English football.

15. Osman Kakay (25, English, Defender/Wing-Back – Right)

Osman Kakay of Queens Park Rangers during the Sky Bet Championship. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Osman Kakay, a 25-year-old English right defender/wing-back, earns the least in the team with a weekly wage of £5,800, totalling £301,600 annually. Despite being the lowest earner, Kakay’s contributions are substantial. His defensive capabilities and energy on the right flank provide the team with both stability and offensive support.

14. Taylor Richards (22, English, Attacking Midfielder – Right/Left/Centre)

Taylor Richards, a young 22-year-old English attacking midfielder, earns £7,000 weekly, amounting to £364,000 annually. His versatility to play across the midfield brings a dynamic presence to the team, characterized by creative playmaking and the ability to contribute in the final third.

13. Kenneth Paal (26, Surinamese, Defender/Wing-Back – Left, Defensive Midfielder)

Kenneth Paal, a 26-year-old Surinamese player, also earns £7,000 weekly (£364,000 annually). His multifaceted role as a left defender/wing-back and defensive midfielder underscores his tactical flexibility, providing the team with options in both defense and midfield.

12. Morgan Fox (29, Welsh, Defender – Left Centre)

Earning £7,900 weekly (£410,800 annually), Morgan Fox, a 29-year-old Welsh left centre-back, is a key component in the team’s defensive setup. His experience and defensive prowess, especially in tackling and aerial duels, are crucial for maintaining the team’s defensive fortitude.

11. Reggie Cannon (25, American, Defender – Right Centre)

American right centre defender Reggie Cannon, aged 25, commands a wage of £8,000 weekly (£416,000 annually). His role is vital in providing defensive strength on the right side, coupled with the ability to join the attack and deliver effective crosses.

10. Jimmy Dunne (25, Irish, Defender – Centre)

QPR player Jimmy Dunne reacts during the Sky Bet Championship. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

25-year-old Irish central defender Jimmy Dunne earns £8,100 weekly (£421,200 annually). His positioning and aerial ability make him an integral part of the central defense, contributing to the team’s ability to resist opposing attacks.

9. Albert Adomah (35, Ghanaian, Attacking Midfielder – Right)

Veteran Ghanaian right attacking midfielder Albert Adomah earns £8,500 weekly (£442,000 annually). At 35, his experience and skill on the wing are instrumental in the team’s offensive strategies, providing pace, dribbling ability, and accurate crosses.

8. Asmir Begović (36, Bosnian, Goalkeeper)

Asmir Begović, a 36-year-old Bosnian goalkeeper, also brings home £8,500 weekly (£442,000 annually). His extensive experience and goalkeeping skills, including reflex saves and command of his area, are fundamental to the team’s defensive success.

7. Chris Willock (25, English, Attacking Midfielder – Right/Left/Centre)

Chris Willock, a versatile 25-year-old English attacking midfielder, earns £9,400 weekly (£488,800 annually). His ability to play across the attacking midfield positions offers the team creativity, agility, and an attacking threat, particularly in breaking down defenses.

6. Jake Clarke-Salter (25, English, Defender – Centre)

Jake Clarke-Salter of Queens Park Rangers applauds fans after the Sky Bet Championship. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Earning £10,000 weekly (£520,000 annually), Jake Clarke-Salter, a 25-year-old English central defender, brings stability and robustness to the team’s central defense. His tackling, positioning, and ability to read the game are key attributes that solidify the backline.

5. Jack Colback (33, English, Defender – Left, Defensive Midfielder)

33-year-old English player Jack Colback, who can operate as a left defender and a defensive midfielder, also earns £10,000 weekly (£520,000 annually). His experience and versatility are invaluable, contributing significantly to both defensive solidity and midfield control.

4. Ilias Chair (25, Moroccan, Attacking Midfielder – Left/Centre)

Moroccan attacking midfielder Ilias Chair, aged 25, earns £11,000 weekly (£572,000 annually). His role in the attacking midfield is central to the team’s creative efforts, offering vision, skill, and the ability to score and assist in key moments.

3. Lyndon Dykes (27, Australian, Striker)

Australian striker Lyndon Dykes, 27, commands a salary of £11,000 weekly (£572,000 annually). His physical presence, goal-scoring ability, and knack for holding up the ball make him a crucial component of the team’s attacking unit.

2. Andre Dozzell (24, English, Defensive Midfielder)

24-year-old English defensive midfielder Andre Dozzell earns £13,000 weekly (£676,000 annually). His capabilities in midfield, including ball retention, distribution, and tactical awareness, are essential for the team’s balance between defense and attack.

1. Steve Cook (32, English, Defender – Centre)

Steve Cook of Queens Park Rangers celebrates at the final whistle of the Sky Bet Championship. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Topping the wage list is 32-year-old English central defender Steve Cook, with a weekly wage of £28,000 (£1,456,000 annually). His considerable salary reflects his immense contribution, characterized by defensive leadership, experience, and the ability to organize and motivate the backline.

