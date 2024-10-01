Where are they now: PSG XI when Gianluigi Donnarumma made his debut?

All about how PSG XI looked when Gianluigi Donnarumma made his debut for the club

It’s been over three years since Gianluigi Donnarumma joined PSG from AC Milan. Having played for the Italian side and established himself as one of the best keepers in the modern era, Donnarumma joined the French side in the summer of 2021.

DORTMUND, GERMANY – DECEMBER 13: Gianluigi Donnarumma of Paris Saint-Germain reacts during the UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at Signal Iduna Park on December 13, 2023 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Leon Kuegeler/Getty Images)

It’s safe to say that he has been quite impressive for the Ligue 1 champions as well. Over the course of three years, he’s made over 80 starts in the league for PSG.

He made his Ligue 1 debut against Clermont Foot on the 11th of September, 2021 at the Parc des Princes. Here is a look into how the lineup (XI) looked and where the stars currently are, on the day Gianluigi Donnarumma made his debut for PSG.

LB – Abdou Diallo

The left-back that night was Senegal’s Abdou Diallo. Having joined PSG in 2019, he went on to play for the club until 2022, before joining RB Leipzig on loan. After his loan stint with the German club, Diallo joined Qatar Stars League’s Al-Arabi, where he currently plays.

CB – Presnel Kimpembe

Presnel Kimpembe has been Paris St. Germain through and through. The Frenchman, having made his debut for PSG in 2014, is still an integral part of the club.

CB – Marquinhos

Another key piece in the PSG defense who has been a part of the club for over a decade. The Brazilian joined the French side from Roma in 2013, and has remained a mainstay at PSG since then.

RB – Achraf Hakimi

Paris Saint-Germain’s Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi runs with the ball during the French L1 football match between Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) and Lens (RCL) at The Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on April 23, 2022. (Photo by bERTRAND GUAY / AFP) (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)

After one year at Inter Milan, Achraf Hakimi, like Gigi Donnarumma, joined PSG in 2021. He has since then been one of their most important players.

CDM – Idrissa Gueye

Idrissa Gueye joined the French outfit in 2019 after a three-year spell with Everton, where he was at the heart of the Merseyside club’s midfield. He left PSG to Everton in 2022, and has been with the Toffees since.

CDM – Ander Herrera

Ander Herrera left Manchester United for PSG in 2019. However, the Spaniard didn’t get as many starts as he used to get at the England club. He left for Athletic Bilbao on loan in 2022, before joining them in January 2023 after Bilbao exercised their purchase option at no cost.

CM – Danilo Pereira

The Portuguese man joined PSG only in 2021. He went on to play for the French side for three more seasons, before leaving to Al-Ittihad in 2024, where he currently plays.

LW – Julian Draxler

The talented German joined PSG in 2017, the year the French outfit made some big transfer moves. He went on to be a part of the club until 2023, although he went out on loan to Benfica in 2022/23. However, in 2023, he joined the Qatari club Al-Ahli, and currently plays for them.

ST – Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward #07 Kylian Mbappe reacts during the French Cup round of 32 football match between US Orleans Loiret Football and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Stade de la Source, in Orleans, central France, on January 20, 2024. (Photo by Guillaume SOUVANT / AFP) (Photo by GUILLAUME SOUVANT/AFP via Getty Images)

The talismanic Kylian Mbappe will be remembered as one of Ligue 1’s greatest-ever attackers. Having joined PSG in a big-money move back in 2017, the Frenchman racked up goals for fun. After establishing himself as one of the best attackers in the world, he left for arguably the biggest football club in the world – Real Madrid, in 2024.

RW – Rafinha

Brother of the recently retired Thiago Alcantara, Rafinha made a rather rare appearance for PSG that night. In almost two seasons with the French side, Rafinha made only 28 starts. He joined Qatari club Al-Arabi in 2022, and is currently believed to be a free agent after his two-year contract with the club expired in June 2024.