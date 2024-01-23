Ranking Every Preston North End Player by Wages in 2023-2024

Preston North End, a participant in The Championship, England’s second tier of professional football, boasts a diverse squad of 51 players and this article explores the top 15 earners at Preston North End, shedding light on their respective wages.

In 2023, Preston North End’s comprehensive wage bill stands at £12,255,360 annually, with a weekly expenditure of £235,680. Alan Browne emerges as the highest earner in the squad, commanding a noteworthy £19,000 per week. This financial commitment underscores the club’s dedication to assembling a competitive squad in the Championship.

15. Robbie Brady:

Robbie Brady, the 31-year-old Irish player, commands a weekly salary of £8,000, totalling £416,000 annually. His versatility in left-wing back and attacking midfield positions enriches Preston North End’s tactical options. Brady’s experience and flair contribute significantly to the team’s offensive and defensive strategies, reflecting the club’s commitment to versatile talents.

Robbie Brady of Preston North End during the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and Millwall (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

14. Liam Millar:

Liam Millar, the 23-year-old Canadian player, earns a weekly salary of £8,000, totaling £416,000 annually. His proficiency in left-wing back and attacking midfield positions adds dynamism to Preston North End’s tactical approach. Millar’s inclusion in the squad showcases the club’s commitment to cultivating diverse talents for success in the competitive landscape of professional football.

13. Jack Whatmough:

Jack Whatmough, the 26-year-old English central defender, commands a weekly salary of £8,100, totaling £421,200 annually. His defensive prowess and strategic play contribute significantly to Preston North End’s backline. Whatmough’s inclusion in the squad reflects the club’s commitment to securing solid defenders, fortifying their defensive strategies in the competitive realm of professional football.

12. Ben Whiteman:

Ben Whiteman, the 27-year-old English defensive midfielder, commands a weekly salary of £8,500, totalling £442,000 annually. His expertise in the defensive midfield role provides stability and control for Preston North End. Whiteman’s inclusion in the squad reflects the club’s commitment to securing skilled midfielders, contributing to their competitiveness in professional football.

11. Patrick Bauer:

Patrick Bauer, the 30-year-old German central defender, commands a weekly salary of £9,000, totaling £468,000 annually. His defensive prowess and leadership contribute significantly to Preston North End’s backline. Bauer’s inclusion in the squad reflects the club’s commitment to securing experienced defenders, fortifying their defensive strategies in the competitive realm of professional football.

10. Milutin Osmajić:

Milutin Osmajić, the 23-year-old Montenegrin talent, commands a weekly salary of £9,000, totaling £468,000 annually. His versatility in left attacking midfield and striker positions adds dynamism to Preston North End’s offensive strategies. Osmajić’s inclusion in the squad reflects the club’s commitment to cultivating diverse talents for success in professional football.

9. Liam Lindsay:

Liam Lindsay, the 27-year-old Scottish central defender, commands a weekly salary of £10,000, totaling £520,000 annually. His defensive acumen and tactical awareness contribute significantly to Preston North End’s backline. Lindsay’s inclusion in the squad reflects the club’s commitment to securing solid defenders, fortifying their defensive strategies in the competitive realm of professional football.

Liam Lindsay of Preston North End during the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and Cardiff City (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

8. Greg Cunningham:

Greg Cunningham, the 32-year-old Irish left centre-back, commands a weekly salary of £11,000, totalling £572,000 annually. His defensive expertise and experience contribute significantly to Preston North End’s backline. Cunningham’s inclusion in the squad reflects the club’s commitment to securing seasoned defenders, fortifying their defensive strategies in professional football.

7. Ben Woodburn:

Ben Woodburn, the 23-year-old Welsh talent, commands a weekly salary of £13,000, totalling £676,000 annually. His versatility in the right, and left central attacking midfield, and forward positions adds a dynamic dimension to Preston North End’s attacking strategies. Woodburn’s inclusion reflects the club’s commitment to cultivating diverse and skilled talents for success in professional football.

6. Ali McCann:

Ali McCann, the 23-year-old Scottish defensive midfielder, commands a weekly salary of £13,000, totalling £676,000 annually. His strategic play and ball-winning abilities contribute significantly to Preston North End’s midfield control. McCann’s inclusion in the squad reflects the club’s commitment to securing skilled midfielders, fortifying their strategies in professional football.

5. Brad Potts:

Brad Potts, the 29-year-old English player, earns a weekly salary of £13,000, totalling £676,000 annually. His versatility in the right-wing back and right-central attacking midfield positions adds dynamism to Preston North End’s tactical options. Potts’ inclusion in the squad exemplifies the club’s commitment to well-rounded players for success in professional football.

Brad Potts of Preston North End runs with the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

4. Emil Riis:

Emil Riis, the 25-year-old Danish striker, commands a weekly salary of £14,000, totaling £728,000 annually. His goal-scoring prowess and presence in the forward position add potency to Preston North End’s attacking strategies. Riis’s inclusion in the squad reflects the club’s commitment to dynamic strikers, bolstering their offensive capabilities in professional football.

3. Calvin Ramsay:

Calvin Ramsay, the 19-year-old Scottish right-back/wing-back, commands a weekly salary of £17,000, totalling £884,000 annually. His defensive acumen and attacking contributions on the right flank add versatility to Preston North End’s strategies. Ramsay’s inclusion in the squad showcases the club’s commitment to nurturing young and talented players for success in professional football.

2. Freddie Woodman:

Freddie Woodman, the 26-year-old English goalkeeper, commands a weekly salary of £18,000, totaling £936,000 annually. His reliable shot-stopping abilities and command of the goal contribute significantly to Preston North End’s defensive strength. Woodman’s inclusion in the squad reflects the club’s commitment to securing skilled goalkeepers, fortifying their defensive strategies in professional football.

1. Alan Browne:

Alan Browne, the 28-year-old Irish defensive midfielder, commands a weekly salary of £19,000, totaling £988,000 annually. His strategic play and ball-winning abilities contribute significantly to Preston North End’s midfield control. Browne’s leadership and experience in the defensive midfield role reflect the club’s commitment to seasoned players in their pursuit of success in professional football.

Alan Browne of Preston North End runs with the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

