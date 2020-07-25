Premier League: What’s still to be decided in the final round

The 2019/20 Premier League season is played to a conclusion on Sunday afternoon with each of the 20 teams in action from 16:00 GMT.

Liverpool have already been confirmed as champions and Norwich City’s relegation to the Championship is set in stone but there’s still all to play for at both ends of the table.

Behind champions, Liverpool and runners up Manchester City the race is on to fill the remaining two places of the top four with three teams in the running and pushing for qualification to next season’s Champions League.

One point is the difference between sixth and seventh in the Europa League battle and there’s a point between eighth and tenth.

At the wrong end of the charts, Premier League followers know three teams will battle it out to avoid the two remaining relegation slots above Norwich City.

Second-bottom are three points behind safety with 17th and 18th level on points. Football fans are all set for a dramatic afternoon of play when just about anything is possible. Who will be the big winners and losers of the day?

Final day betting

Let’s take a closer look at the names in the frame.

Race for the Champions League

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has shown plenty of faith in the youngsters. (Image credit: Getty)

Teams in the running for a Champions League place had hoped fifth would be enough to secure a passage into UEFA’s elite competition next season but they were dealt a blow with the Man City ban lifted.

Pep Guardiola’s side had been slapped with a two-year ban for European football for breaching financial fair play rules and that would’ve allowed the team finishing fifth to take the place of this season’s runners up. Man City successfully battled against the penalty, however, and will be included in the competition.

That means a top-four finish is needed and ahead of Sunday three teams have a chance of finishing in third and fourth. Manchester United are in the driving seat and kick-off in third ahead of Chelsea in fourth with Leicester City dropping to fifth.

The Foxes are out of the major places but nothing has been decided yet with Brendan Rodgers’ men just a point behind the Red Devils and Blues. This one will go right down to the wire.

Shoot-out for the Europa League

Behind Leicester there’s a three points gap to Wolverhampton Wanderers in sixth. Wolves are unable to finish in the top four but they can secure a Europa League slot for next season.

To do that they must hold off the attentions of Tottenham Hotspur who are nipping away at their heels, Jose Mourinho’s side just a point behind Wolves and finishing strong. Spurs are unbeaten in five and have won their last three.

Sheffield United, Burnley and Arsenal head into game 38 with no more than a point between them as they aim to finish eighth in the league standings. The Blades are highest of the three at present but have lost each of their last two games.

Burnley are unbeaten in five but Arsenal are stumbling towards the finish line and have managed just one win in their last four league games although they did reach the final of the FA Cup with a stunning 2-0 win at Wembley over Man City.

The battle to beat the drop

Things are tense in the battle to beat the drop. Norwich City will finish as the lowest-ranked team in the competition regardless of how they perform on Sunday.

Above them, we find Bournemouth second from bottom on 31 points behind Watford and Aston Villa on 34 points. All teams were an early prediction for relegation by pundits back in pre-season and have struggled as expected.

All eyes will be on those three sides to see which can get the result needed to escape the danger zone but fans of the clubs will also have an eye on the results of their rivals.

It will be a nail-biting day for all concerned and one that will take lots of twists and turns during the 90 minutes. Which sides will stay up and which will suffer the disappointment of relegation to the second tier of English football? It’s anyone’s guess at this stage.