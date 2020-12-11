Premier League Matchday 12 Predictions: Chelsea and Tottenham to secure 3 points

Premier League Matchday 12 will kick-off with Leeds United entertaining West Ham United at Elland Road on Friday. Marcelo Bielsa’s side have been one of the league’s most exciting teams to watch with their tireless workrate and they will be aiming to return to winning ways, similarly to the Hammers.

However, the main focus of attention will be Saturday’s 183rd Manchester derby from Old Trafford. Manchester United are the in-form side in the league at the moment with four wins on the trot and they will come up against arch-rivals Manchester City, who have registered back-to-back league triumphs.

Predictions for Matchday 12:

Leeds United vs West Ham United – Friday:

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa. (Getty Images)

Leeds were beaten 3-1 at Chelsea last week and the Blues were the first team, who outran them in the Premier League (by more than 6kms) this term. The Hammers, meanwhile, are coming off a disappointing 3-1 home defeat to Manchester United, where they should have been out of sight at half-time with the multiple clear-cut scoring chances. Instead, they managed just a 1-0 lead and paid the price for a poor second half display. This game has goals written all over it and we are fancying a high-scoring draw.

Leeds United 2-2 West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa – Saturday:

Saturday’s early kick-off will see Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa face off in the west Midlands derby. Wolves recently produced one of their best games of the season with their 2-1 win at Arsenal and that was followed by a lacklustre display against Liverpool with a 4-0 loss. They will be a response in the derby against the Villans, who are two places and two points behind them with two games in hand. With the home advantage, we are backing them to beat the Villans for a third-straight league game.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Aston Villa

Newcastle United vs West Bromwich Albion – Saturday:

Newcastle United’s previous game against Aston Villa was postponed after multiple cases of coronavirus in their squad. The match against West Brom, however, is expected to go ahead and it could be a tight affair. The visitors have vastly improved on the defensive side and last weekend’s 5-1 humbling to Crystal Palace resulted after Matheus Pereira’s sending off. Still, their main concern has been the lack of regular goals. The hosts have fared better and have a quality striker in Callum Wilson, who already has seven goals to his name.

Newcastle United 1-0 West Bromwich Albion

Manchester United vs Manchester City – Saturday:

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during the 2018 Manchester derby. (Getty Images)

The highlight of the weekend and already one of the most popular searches on soccer streaming sites this week. United go into the game after a 3-2 defeat at RB Leipzig which saw them eliminated from the Champions League. They have won four league games on the trot, but it has been a game of two halves with comeback wins at Southampton and West Ham United after average first half displays.

The Red Devils had the upper hand in the derby last term as they won both league meetings, but they can anticipate a tougher test on Saturday with their uncertainty at the back. Still, we are not fancying the Cityzens to come up triumphs as they are also vulnerable on the counter-attack.

Manchester United 1-1 Manchester City

Everton vs Chelsea – Saturday:

The Toffees have picked up just one victory since Matchday 4 when they were three points clear at the top of the table. In the same period, the Blues have been one of the in-form teams in the league and they have registered four wins and stayed unbeaten. The Toffees have an excellent recent record against the Blues at home, picking up seven points from previous three meetings, but they could be up for a difficult night on Saturday. The Blues are now much better defensively and they will be aiming to pick up their first victory at Goodison Park since 2017.

Everton 1-3 Chelsea

Southampton vs Sheffield United – Sunday:

The Saints climbed to fifth on the table with a comeback win at Brighton & Hove Albion where Danny Ings scored a rather controversial winner from the penalty spot. Up next, they will come up against Sheffield, who are bottom of the standings with a solitary point. The Blades have shown better defensive resolve in recent weeks, but ultimately the lack of a genuine goalscorer has cost them. The hosts have no such trouble with Ings back after his injury and they will be hoping to jump into the four win with three points.

Southampton 2-0 Sheffield United

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur – Sunday:

Palace ended a two-match losing run with a stunning 5-1 win over 10-man West Bromwich Albion. Spurs, meanwhile, continued to maintain the top spot after a dominating 2-0 triumph over north London rivals Arsenal. The league leaders have an excellent record against Palace and they have beaten their neighbours in nine of the previous 10 meetings. The only setback came via the 1-1 draw in July this year. Both Harry Kane and Son Heung-min are in superb form upfront and we don’t see Palace picking up anything from the game.

Crystal Palace 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Fulham vs Liverpool – Sunday:

Fulham were outclassed by Manchester City last weekend and they did exceptionally well to concede only two goals. Their record against Liverpool has been poor over the years and have lost their previous six league meetings. It could be more of the same at Craven Cottage this weekend with the Reds coming off a stunning 4-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Despite multiple injury concerns, they have the superior quality in the attack and the Cottagers, who have already conceded 21 goals, can anticipate another tough challenge..

Fulham 0-3 Liverpool

Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion – Sunday:

Leicester may be fourth on the table, but their home form has been a concern with just six points from a possible 15. Brighton, meanwhile, have played some good football over the course of the season, but their defence has let them down in the closing stages of games. Graham Potter’s side are a more possession-based team nowadays and that may play into the hands of the Foxes, who could outwit them on the counter-attack.

Leicester City 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Arsenal vs Burnley – Sunday:

Arsenal have made their worst ever start to a Premier League season and they are currently 15th without a win in four matches. Burnley have likewise been disappointing as they languish in the drop zone. The Gunners have lost their last three league games at the Emirates Stadium, but there is bound to be a strong response. Burnley have a dreadful record against the Gunners with nine defeats and one draw from the last 10 meetings. Mikel Arteta’s side should return to winning ways, but the game won’t be straightforward.

Arsenal 2-1 Burnley