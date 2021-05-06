Predicted Southampton lineup to take on Liverpool in the Premier League

The Southampton vs Liverpool game would matter more to one team than the other. The Saints’ season is effectively over with nothing really to fight for and them being safe from relegation. But for the Reds, a top 4 finish is a must.

After having their game against Manchester United postponed, the Reds saw Chelsea go 7 points clear of them in 4th place. So, Jurgen Klopp would know that anything other than a win against Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side means UCL hopes are down the drain.

Team News

Sam McQueen and midfielder, Will Smallbone, remain sidelined with an injury while Micahel Obafemi also remains on the treatment table. Apart from the trio, the German manager has a fit side to choose from.

In their 1-1 draw against Leicester City last week, Jaanik Vestergaard was wrongly shown a red card. The Saints appealed the decision after the match and the Danish defender is available for selection again as Southampton take on the Premier League champions on 8th May, 2021.

Probable Southampton XI

Formation: 4-4-2

Alex McCarthy (GK)

McCarthy is a reliable option at the back and will start again instead of Fraser Forster on the bench.

Kyle Walker-Peters (RB)

The English youngster continues to impress for the Saints down the right-hand side and should retain his place in the starting XI against Liverpool.

Jannik Vestergaard (CB)

The Danish defender was red-carded against Leicester but is available for selection again after the Saints won their appeal.

Jan Bednarek (CB)

Bednarek continues to feature in every Southampton league game this season and that run will not be broken against the Reds.

Jack Stephens (LB)

Jack Stephens started against the Foxes at left-back instead of Ryan Bertrand and should retain his place after impressing on the day.

James Ward-Prowse (DM)

Ward Prowse hasn’t missed a league game for the Saints so far and there is no way their best set-piece taker and midfielder sits this one out vs Liverpool.

James Ward Prowse is a threat from set-pieces.

Ibrahima Diallo (DM)

Diallo should replace Stuart Armstrong in midfield as Hasenhuttl looks for defensive solidity in his midfield-two.

Theo Walcott (RM)

Walcott will come in for the lacklustre Takumi Minamino who has been on loan at Southampton from Liverpool since the January transfer window.

Theo Walcott (L) in action for Southampton. (imago Images)

Nahan Tella (LM)

Tella has started ahead of Djenepo on the left-hand side of their midfield and should retain his place on Saturday.

Nathan Redmond (ST)

Just like the past few weeks, Nathan Redmond is expected to start as a striker, replacing the injured Danny Ings.

Che Adams (ST)

Adams is Southampton’s main man up front and would be the biggest threat for the worn-out Liverpool defence this weekend.

Che Adams makes predicted starting XI for Southampton against Liverpool. (GETTY Images)

Southampton vs Liverpool prediction

Southampton are not at their best and Liverpool need a win pretty badly. This could be a very one-sided affair and we go with a 3-0 win for the Reds.

Southampton predicted lineup to face Liverpool. (createformation.com)