Predicted Manchester City XI to face Chelsea in the FA Cup

Manchester City will face Chelsea in the FA Cup semifinal with a spot in the final at stake. Pep Guardiola’s men are riding high on the back of their win over Borussia Dortmund. They have lost only one game in their last six in all competitions.

Chelsea on the other hand lost their last game against Porto but progressed on aggregate. The Blues are also in similar form with only two losses in their last six. It is bound to be a fantastic tie with Tuchel and Guardiola going head to head.

Man City team News

City will have just the one absentee for this clutch tie. Sergio Aguero has been battling injuries this season and will be out for this one as well. He is overcoming some niggles and will not feature. No other players are injured or suspended for the tie.

Ederson Moraes

Predicted Manchester City XI

Formation: 4-3-3

Ederson (GK)

The Brazilian shot-stopper looked like he was back to his usual self in the midweek after an underwhelming display against Leeds.

Kyle Walker (RB)

The experienced right-back has been a consistent presence on the right and will keep his place.

Ruben Dias (CB)

The Portuguese has taken so very easily to this City side. Been a very reliable presence ever since his move.

Leicester City v Manchester City – Premier League – King Power Stadium Manchester City s Aymeric Laporte during the Premier League match at The King Power Stadium, Leicester. Issue date: Saturday April 3, 2021.

Aymeric Laporte (CB)

Should come in place of Stones allowing Dias to move to the right.

Joao Cancelo (LB)

Cancelo has been used a lot at left-back this season and he has done very well in that role.

Ilkay Gundogan (CM)

Quietly, Gundogan has again become an important part of the side again. His goal-scoring exploits should also help.

Rodrigo Hernandez (DM)

Cool and calm, the Spaniard has kept things tidy from the base of midfield.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne celebrates a goal. (Getty Images)

Kevin De Bruyne (CM)

The former Chelsea man is a no-brainer inclusion for the tie. Arguably the best midfielder in the game right now.

Riyad Mahrez (RW)

The Algerian has quietly kept adding those important goals for his side and is a huge threat.

Gabriel Jesus (ST)

With Aguero out, Jesus will hope to get a start.

Phil Foden (LW)

The crown jewel of City is slowly coming to his own and is no longer just a prodigy. Won the tie for his side in the last game against Dortmund and should retain his place.