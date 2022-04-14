Predicted Arsenal line-up to take on Southampton in the Premier League

The Arsenal vs Southampton match has more stakes for one team than the other and here we learn the predicted lineup of the Gunners.

The Gunners have lost 3 matches out of their last 5 fixtures and have lost their last 2 matches in a row. Trailing by 3 points from their London rivals, they are outside the top-four range currently. Without a win against Southampton, their chance of regaining the Champions League spot would be in major doubt.

Southampton on the other hand are winless in the last 5 matches. As they remain at a fair distance from the relegation spot, they might not be as pressurized as Arsenal in the match. However, they have to make a comeback sometime and this can be their chance to regain momentum and finish the season on a positive note.

Team News

Arsenal star Takehiro Tomiyasu was involved in the training session after recovering from his injury, but the club has made it clear that he will not be risked against Southampton. Even though Thomas Partey is expected to return before the end of the season, he will miss another few games in order to recover fully. Kieran Tierney remains sidelined and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Predicted Arsenal line-up to take on Southampton in the Premier League. (Photo by Andrew Boyers – Pool/Getty Images)

Probable Arsenal XI

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Aaron Ramsdale (GK)

Aaron Ramsdale has helped his team keep a clean sheet in close to 50% of the matches he appeared in. It remains to be seen how he performs in the 32nd match of this campaign.

Cedric Soares (RB)

Due to Takehiro Tomiyasu’s injury, Cedric Soares has got the chance to improve his profile in front of the manager. Featuring in the last 9 matches, he has become a stable choice lately.

Ben White (CB)

Ben White hasn’t missed a single minute of Premier League action since August. As the Gunners are in danger of losing 3 consecutive matches, White would be under excessive pressure.

Gabriel (CB)

Last time Gabriel played against Southampton, he revealed the pregnancy of his wife by putting the ball under his shirt after scoring.

Nuno Tavares (LB)

Nuno Tavares hasn’t featured much in the last few months, hence it could be his time to showcase the manager his worth.

Albert Sambi Lokonga (CM)

Lokonga was disastrous against Brighton, which was his second Premier League match since November. However, Thomas Partey’s injury has pushed the manager to take the risk.

Granit Xhaka (CM)

Xhaka gave an assist in the last game which was only the second of his in this year’s Premier League campaign.

Martin Odegaard (AM)

Starting every game since August, Martin Odegaard has given impressive performances and remains one of the positives for Arsenal in this campaign.

Martin Odegaard of Arsenal celebrates after scoring. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Bukayo Saka (RW)

Arsenal’s joint top scorer Bukayo Saka needs just one goal to become the youngest Gunners star to reach two-digit numbers since Nicolas Anelka did it in 1998/99.

Alexandre Lacazette (ST)

Southampton is Lacazette’s favourite opponent as he has scored 5 goals and three assists against them.

Gabriel Martinelli (LW)

Martinelli hasn’t scored or assisted in the last four Premier League matches out of which Arsenal has lost three.

Arsenal VS Southampton prediction

It is the first time since August, Arsenal are on the brink of losing three in a row. However, this game can become the turning point for them. Southampton might have some motivation going into the game, there is an acute shortage of fresh legs. It would be decent for them if they earn a draw from the fixture, but winning seems very difficult. Hence, we are going for 1-0 in favour of Arsenal.

